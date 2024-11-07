Tinubu, World Leaders Congratulate Trump on His Election as 47th US President

*Nigerian president says victory reflects trust, confidence Americans placed in his leadership*Hopes for global peace, prosperity

*Kamala Harris calls president-elect, concedes defeat

*Dow surges by over 1,400 points

Deji Elumoye, Emmanuel Addeh and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and other world leaders, yesterday, congratulated the President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, on his re-election as the 47th leader of the United States of America.



Trump, the Republican Party candidate in the election defeated Kamala Harris, candidate of the Democrats with both popular votes and the Electoral College votes in the early hours of yesterday.



While Trump scored 292 electoral college votes out of the required 270, Harris had 224. In the same vein, Trump had over 72 million in the popular vote to complete his routing of Harris, who garnered 67.2 million votes.



Tinubu, in a release in Abuja by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said he was looking forward to strengthening the ties between Nigeria and the United States amid the complex challenges and opportunities of the contemporary world.



“Together, we can foster economic cooperation, promote peace, and address global challenges that affect our citizens,” Tinubu said.

According to the president, Trump’s victory reflects the trust and confidence the American people have placed in his leadership. He congratulated the people of the country on their commitment to democracy.



Tinubu said he believed that given Trump’s experience as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, his return to the White House as the 47th president will usher in an era of earnest, beneficial, and reciprocal economic and development partnerships between Africa and the United States.



Acknowledging the United States’ influence, power, and position in determining the trend and course of global events, the Nigerian leader said he trusted that Trump will bring the world closer to peace and prosperity.



But as Trump emerged ahead of Kamala Harris in the race, a host of world leaders congratulated the MAGA (Make America Great Again) supremo for the election win.



Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi; his Australian Prime Minister, Antony Albanese, and Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, were among the world leaders, who extended wishes to Trump shortly after he made the victory speech.



In his victory speech, Trump thanked his supporters for electing him back and said this period would usher in a new era of national reconciliation.



“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president. America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate. We have taken back control of the Senate – wow that’s good,” Trump declared to his supporters in Florida.

Prime Minister Modi, among the first to extend wishes, congratulated ‘friend’ Trump on his historic election victory and expressed confidence about working together.

“Heartiest congratulations my friend Donald Trump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership,” he tweeted.

“Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” he added.



Albanese also took to X and congratulated Donald Trump, who is now set to become the 47th president of US.

“Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his election victory,” he stated.

The Australian PM expressed working with its close ally and ensure partnership not only at the government but also on a people to people level.



“Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future,” he said.



The Israeli Prime Minister, Netanyahu, who had met Donald Trump even during his visit to the US recently, congratulated him on what he called “greatest comeback”.



He said Trump’s historic return would usher a new beginning of new relationship between the Jewish state and the US.



“Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” he said

Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, congratulated the new president-elect for his second term, hoping for the new administration to strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and the US.



French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Donald Trump for closing in on a victory and said both countries would work for more peace and prosperity.



“Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”



Italian leader, Giorgia Meloni, congratulated Trump for his re-election.



“On behalf of myself and the Italian Government, my most sincere congratulations to the President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump,” she said.



She further stressed that Italy and the United States were “sister” nations held by an unshakable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship.



Ukranian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, congratulated Trump and voiced hopes for “strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.”



“Congratulations to Donald Trump on his impressive election victory!” Zelensky said on X.

Harris, Biden Call to Felicitate Trump

Harris called Trump yesterday to congratulate him on winning the presidential election, a senior aide to Harris said.



The aide said the vice-president called Trump to congratulate him on winning the presidential election. The aide also said Harris discussed with the president-elect the “importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans.”



Trump declared victory in a speech to supporters early yesterday morning, alongside his family and running mate, Senator JD Vance.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” Trump said at his election headquarters in Florida.



“And every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and for your future. Every single day, I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body,” he added.



At 78, Trump will be the oldest president ever to assume office. Republicans also had success in some key Senate races and will gain control of the upper chamber.



Control of the House remains undetermined, with votes still being counted in numerous races, although Trump’s party was in the lead.

The White House said yesterday that President Biden spoke with Trump by phone and congratulated him on his victory.



He also invited Trump to meet with him in the White House, and their staff will coordinate a date in the future, the White House said.

The president will address the nation today to discuss the election results and transition, the White House said, but did not specify a time for the president’s address.



The White House disclosed that Biden “expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasised the importance of working to bring the country together.”



In the call, Trump campaign said he acknowledged Harris for her “strength, professionalism and tenacity.”



“President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone earlier today, where she congratulated him on his historic victory,” said Steven Cheung, Trump campaign communications director.



“President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country,” he added.

Former President George W. Bush extended congratulations to Trump on winning a second term in office, and to Vance for his election as vice president. The 43rd president also thanked Biden and Harris for their public service.



Nigeria’s former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar described Trump’s victory as a testament of resilience, adding also that it was an inspiring parable of courage in the face of adversity.



”This triumph, without a doubt, will stand as an enduring testament to the resilience and vitality of the democratic process – a timeless reminder that democracy, with all its trials and tribulations, remains a force for good in the world.”



Writing on his X account, Atiku said, ”I closely followed the presidential election in the United States of America, watching with bated breath as the nation decided its future.



”It is with even greater satisfaction that I now reflect on the result, which heralds a resounding victory for President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump, and the Republican Party, @GOP.”



According to him, ”The narrative of President Trump’s political journey, marked by his struggles and triumphs, shall serve as an inspiring parable of courage in the face of adversity — a lesson in the art of rising after every fall, and ultimately, emerging victorious.



”As the world rejoices in the euphoria of his remarkable comeback, it is to be hoped that President Trump will continue his resolute advocacy for credible elections worldwide and remain steadfast in dismantling anti-democratic forces wherever they may lurk.



”The lesson for us in Nigeria is the integrity of the process that ensures a credible outcome. It is the expectation of every Nigerian that the Trump administration will stand resolute in ensuring free and fair elections in Nigeria and other places in the world.

”I also extend my warm congratulations to the people of the United States, whose unwavering faith in the power of democracy and the sanctity of the ballot has once again shown the world the true might of the people’s voice. ”



On his part, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, expressed the hope that Trump’s victory would help to deepen democracy globally and engender the much-needed peace in the World.



Obi commended the US electoral officials as well as the people of America for conducting a successful poll.

Harris Concedes Defeat in National Broadcast

Vice-President Harris, unlike Trump in 2020, conceded defeat in a national broadcast. Harris started her concession speech, formally ending her campaign and bowing out of the presidential race.



“Hear me when I say: The light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting,” Harris said.



Her remarks took place at her alma mater, Howard University, where supporters gathered last night to watch results roll in.



She delivered a concession speech after Trump won the 2024 presidential election, thanking her family, staff and supporters. She said Americans must accept the results of the election and assured there would be a peaceful transition of power.



Invoking her campaign mantra “When we fight, we win,” Harris said the fight can take a while but “that doesn’t mean we won’t win.

“Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn’t mean we won’t win,” she said to cheers.



“The outcome of the election was not what we wanted,” she noted, adding: “Not what we fought for. Not what we voted for. But hear me when I say: The light of America’s promise will always burn bright,” she added.

Dow Surges by Over 1,400 Points

Meanwhile, US stocks rose sharply yesterday morning following a decisive and consequential victory for Trump in Tuesday’s US presidential election.



The Dow soared 1,400 points, or 3 per cent in morning trading, reaching a new high. This is the first time the Dow has gained more than 1,000 points in a single day since November 2022.



If the Dow maintains its implied gains throughout the trading session, it will mark the sixth-best point gain ever for the index — but nowhere close to a record percentage gain. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq both rose by 1.9 per cent.



Markets were mostly juiced by the fact that the election was decided relatively quickly. The election — and the widely held belief that Trump and his allies could contest the result in courts — has served as a cloud over the US economy and stock market in recent months.

Markets, in particular, crave certainty, and the clear path forward will allow companies to adjust their business and hiring plans.



Bitcoin also rocketed to a new high above $74,000 yesterday morning. Trump had warmed up to cryptocurrencies in recent months after broadly opposing them in his first term.