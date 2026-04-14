Stella Damasus, Tobi Bakre, Maria Chike Attend Kidcity Lagos Debut

Iyke Bede

In a bid to promote healthy family bonding and create a more engaging environment for children’s development, Kidcity Lagos opened its doors on April 7, 2026, in Victoria Island.

The launch drew families, media, and notable guests, including Stella Damasus, Tobi Bakre, and Maria Chike. Others in attendance were Tolu Oniru-Demuren, Simi Drey, Motun Adegoke, Ibijoke Shallangwa, Seun Okinbaloye, Charles Born, Ify Okoye, and Toyosi Etim-Effiong.

Guests were taken through the multi-experience facility built for children aged one to 15. The centre features interactive zones such as creative studios, a kids’ kitchen, cinema, game rooms, music and dance studios, themed lodges, a library, spa, daycare, and dedicated learning spaces.

Children engaged the different activity areas under guided supervision, while parents were led on curated tours of the facility, offering a closer look at its structure and design.

Speaking at the launch, Founder, Uloma Rochas, said the project was driven by the need to create a space where children can learn through experience.

“Kidcity was created from a deep desire to build a space where children can truly express themselves, learn through experience, and feel inspired every single day. We wanted to go beyond traditional play spaces to create an environment that nurtures creativity, confidence, and curiosity in a meaningful way.”

She continued: “For us, it’s about shaping experiences that children will carry with them for life, while also giving parents peace of mind and a place to feel connected.”

Kidcity Lagos builds on the Kidcity Abuja facility, which has been in operation for over seven years. The Lagos launch extends the concept to a wider audience, combining structured activities with free play.

The facility is now open to the public.