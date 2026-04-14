  • Tuesday, 14th April, 2026

Stella Damasus, Tobi Bakre, Maria Chike Attend Kidcity Lagos Debut

Life & Style | 8 seconds ago

Iyke Bede

In a bid to promote healthy family bonding and create a more engaging environment for children’s development, Kidcity Lagos opened its doors on April 7, 2026, in Victoria Island.

The launch drew families, media, and notable guests, including Stella Damasus, Tobi Bakre, and Maria Chike. Others in attendance were Tolu Oniru-Demuren, Simi Drey, Motun Adegoke, Ibijoke Shallangwa, Seun Okinbaloye, Charles Born, Ify Okoye, and Toyosi Etim-Effiong.

Guests were taken through the multi-experience facility built for children aged one to 15. The centre features interactive zones such as creative studios, a kids’ kitchen, cinema, game rooms, music and dance studios, themed lodges, a library, spa, daycare, and dedicated learning spaces.

Children engaged the different activity areas under guided supervision, while parents were led on curated tours of the facility, offering a closer look at its structure and design.

Speaking at the launch, Founder, Uloma Rochas, said the project was driven by the need to create a space where children can learn through experience.

“Kidcity was created from a deep desire to build a space where children can truly express themselves, learn through experience, and feel inspired every single day. We wanted to go beyond traditional play spaces to create an environment that nurtures creativity, confidence, and curiosity in a meaningful way.”

She continued: “For us, it’s about shaping experiences that children will carry with them for life, while also giving parents peace of mind and a place to feel connected.”

Kidcity Lagos builds on the Kidcity Abuja facility, which has been in operation for over seven years. The Lagos launch extends the concept to a wider audience, combining structured activities with free play.

The facility is now open to the public.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.