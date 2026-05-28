On Children’s Day, Tinubu Promises Safe Return of Oyo, Borno Abducted School Children

• Declares that as father, president he will not forget or abandon children in captivity

•Directs security agencies to step up efforts towards their safe recovery, strengthen school protection measures

•First Lady: Children are active participants in shaping nation’s present

•FG restates commitment to inclusive education for every child

•Akpabio to Nigerian children: Reject drugs, cultism, pursue greatness

Deji Elumoye, Kuni Tyessi and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has for the umpteenth time, given assurance of the safe return of school children kidnapped recently in Oyo and Borno States.

The President, in a statement yesterday, which focused mainly on the issue of the abducted children, assured parents and teachers that as a father and President, he would not forget or abandon the children in captivity.

This comes as the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, charged Nigerian children to stay away from drugs, cultism and other social vices capable of destroying their future, while urging them to embrace hard work, discipline and patriotism.

Also yesterday, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to inclusive and quality education for every Nigerian child as the country marked the 2026 Children’s Day celebration.

Tinubu in the statement, also disclosed that he has directed all security agencies to take action towards the safe recovery of the affected schoolchildren while also mandating the school authorities to strengthen school protection measures in high-risk areas across the country.

The President, in a 14-paragraph statement, stated, inter alia: “On this Children’s Day, I celebrate every Nigerian child. I celebrate the child who is excelling in school. I celebrate the child who is learning a trade. I celebrate the child living with disability and still pressing forward with courage. I celebrate the child who has lost much but has not lost hope.

“Today belongs to you. It is a day to celebrate your innocence, your strength, your creativity, your aspirations, and the immeasurable value you bring to our nation.

“You are the pride of our Republic, the custodians of tomorrow’s promise, and the living reminder that we can shape the future of Nigeria by the opportunities we create for our children today.

“The theme for this year’s celebration, “Future Now: Promoting Inclusion for Every Nigerian Child,” speaks powerfully to the soul of our national conscience. It reminds us that the future is not a distant promise; it is already here.

“As we mark this special day, which coincides with Eid-el-Kabir, some Nigerian children and their teachers in Oyo and Borno should be with their families, but are being held captive by criminals. Some children have been forced into fear. Some parents cannot join today’s celebration because their hearts are set on one prayer: ‘Bring our children home.’

“To those children, their parents, and their teachers, I say this as a father and your President: you are not forgotten. You are not abandoned.

“To the families grieving and despondent, your government will not turn your pain into ceremony. We will continue to work until children taken from their homes, schools and communities are returned safely, and until those who profit from this cruelty are brought to justice.

“I have directed all relevant security agencies to sustain and intensify coordinated rescue operations for abducted children and other vulnerable citizens across the country. These operations must be intelligence-led, carefully executed and focused on the safe recovery of our children.

“I have also directed the strengthening of school protection measures in high-risk areas. This will include updated school vulnerability mapping, closer coordination between state governments and security commands, rapid response links between schools and local security units, and stronger community-based early warning systems.

“The Federal Ministry of Education, working with state governments, is to deepen the implementation of the Safe Schools framework with clear reporting, clear responsibility and clear timelines. Every school in a vulnerable area must know who to call, what to do, where to move, and how to protect children when danger is identified.

“We will also improve support for children who have survived abduction, violence and displacement. Rescue is not the end of the government’s duty. A child who returns from trauma must return to care, medical attention, counselling, education and dignity. I have directed the relevant ministries and agencies to ensure that recovered children receive proper reintegration support, not temporary attention.

“Let me also state that protecting children cannot be left solely to the government. Parents, teachers, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, youth groups, transport unions, local vigilantes and the media all have a role to play. When a community sees strange movement around a school and keeps quiet, a child is placed at risk. When warning signs are ignored, families suffer. When information is shared quickly and responsibly, lives can be saved.

“This is why we will continue to strengthen the link between communities and security agencies. The fight to protect children must begin before an attack happens, not after one has already occurred.

“My administration remains committed to a Nigeria where every child can learn safely, grow in good health, eat well, access opportunity and dream without fear. We are investing in education, health care, nutrition, social protection, digital skills and safer communities because childhood must not be a privilege reserved for a few. It is the right of every Nigerian child.

“To our children, you matter—your dreams matter; your safety matters. Your education matters. Be assured that your future matters to this government and to this nation, and we will safeguard it.”

On her part, wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, extended her well wishes and heartfelt love to every child across the nation.

The First Lady submitted that the theme of 2026 Children’s Day “Future Now: Promoting Inclusion for Every Nigerian Child,” reminded “us that the future we desire for our children must begin today.

“Our children are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are active participants in shaping our present.

“My message to children on this special day is to take ownership of today in a responsible and purposeful manner. The future you desire is shaped by the choices you make now. It is important to stay focused, make wise decisions, and use your time productively.

“A brighter tomorrow cannot be achieved by pursuing destructive or unrealistic paths, but by building your character, discipline, and a commitment to learning and growth.”

Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, charged Nigerian children to stay away from drugs, cultism and other social vices capable of destroying their future, while urging them to embrace hard work, discipline and patriotism.

Akpabio gave the advice in a message marking the 2026 Children’s Day celebration, where he described children as special gifts from God whose dreams and future must be protected and nurtured.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President said Nigerian children remained central to the country’s future growth and prosperity.

He assured them that the 10th Senate would continue to prioritise policies and programmes aimed at safeguarding their rights and improving their wellbeing.

He said the annual Children’s Day celebration underscored the need to nurture the dreams of young people, protect their innocence and create opportunities that would enable them realise their full potential.

“Today, as we mark Children’s Day 2026, I join millions of Nigerians to celebrate the joy, wonder and boundless potential in every one of you and the limitless opportunities for growth and prosperity,” he said.

Akpabio assured Nigerian children that their education, health and safety would remain at the centre of the legislative agenda of the National Assembly.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, the 10th Senate and the entire National Assembly, I assure you that we are bold and intentional about your development and opportunities,” he stated.

“The 10th Senate will continue to prioritise policies and programmes that protect your rights and help you explore your full potential. Your education, health and safety will remain at the heart of our legislative agenda,” he added.

The Senate President specifically warned children against drug abuse and other criminal tendencies, urging them not to allow negative influences derail their ambitions.

“To every Nigerian child, I say: shun drugs and all vices that can derail your dreams. Dream big, work hard and never give up on your aspirations,” he further admonished.

He further encouraged children to remain confident in their abilities and embrace their uniqueness, stressing that they possess the capacity to shape Nigeria’s future positively.

“Believe in your dreams, for you possess the untapped potential to achieve greatness. Remember, you hold the power to shape the destiny of our beloved nation,” he said.

Akpabio also urged children to seize every opportunity for learning and self-development, noting that the future belonged to them.

“The future belongs to you. Seize every opportunity, learn from every experience and strive to make a positive impact on the world,” he said.

In the meantime, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to inclusive and quality education for every Nigerian child as the country marked the 2026 Children’s Day celebration.

Speaking during a special Children’s Day event in Abuja, the minister said the federal government remained committed to nurturing, protecting, and empowering children through sustained investments in education and child development.

The event also featured the hosting of young disability advocate and actress, Dera Osadebe, whose advocacy for children living with disabilities and autism was commended by the minister.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Special Adviser to the Minister on Media and Communications, Mr. Ikharo Attah, the celebration brought together children from different schools and backgrounds across the country in a symbolic engagement aimed at amplifying the voices of Nigerian children and promoting inclusive education.

Alausa described Children’s Day as a reminder of the nation’s collective responsibility to safeguard the future of children by providing them with opportunities to thrive.

“Today is about celebrating the strength, creativity, and limitless potential of our children.

“Every Nigerian child deserves to feel seen, heard, encouraged, and supported to achieve their dreams regardless of background or circumstance,” the minister said.

He praised Osadebe for her courage and growing advocacy efforts, noting that her voice had continued to inspire conversations around empathy, inclusion and equal opportunities for children with disabilities.

“Dera’s courage and passion reflect the resilience and brilliance that exist in millions of Nigerian children. Her voice continues to inspire important conversations around inclusion, empathy, and equal opportunity for every child,” he added.

The minister further stated that the Children’s Day celebration aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritises child development, youth empowerment, and expanded access to quality education. The ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to policies and programmes aimed at protecting the rights and well-being of every Nigerian child while promoting safe and inclusive learning environments nationwide.