Tinubu, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Shettima, Mark, Obi, Govs, CDS, IG, Others Salute Muslims at Sallah

• Urge prayers for Nigeria, preach peaceful coexistence

• President tasks all to shun ethnic divisions, hatred that may threaten national unity

•Vice President advocates tolerance, maturity ahead 2027

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode, Sunday Aborisade, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Linus Aleke, Kuni Tyessi in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Gombe and Bauchi, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo, James Sowole in Abeokuta, Laleye Dipo in Minna, Onuminya Innocent in Kebbi, and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





President Bola Tinubu and other prominent Nigerian leaders, yesterday, called on citizens to use the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to deepen the values of tolerance, generosity, and peaceful coexistence.

Speaking with newsmen after performing the congregational prayers at Dodan Barracks in Obalende, Lagos, Tinubu also urged Nigerians to shun ethnic divisions and all forms of hatred that could undermine national unity.

Tinubu was joined at the prayer ground by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola; and Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu.

Others were Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Senators Musiliu Obanikoro, Ganiyu Solomon, and Gbenga Ashafa; as well as Alhaji Mutiu Aare, among other dignitaries.

The president emphasised that Nigeria’s strength lay in her diversity and common humanity, stating that no ethnic, religious or political difference should outweigh the collective aspiration for peace, progress, and national development.

He said the sacred occasion was a profound reminder of obedience, sacrifice, love for humanity, and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

Tinubu stated, “We thank Almighty Allah for making us witness another year of Eid-el-Kabir. We thank Him for His mercy, and we must learn from this season’s lessons, namely, showing love to one another.

“No discrimination, no ethnicity, no hatred; we should share love and be generous to one another in a way that reflects the values of our country and humanity.

“It is essential that we should be very tolerant and obedient to the wishes of Allah and the rule of law, which must guide our society.”

Tinubu urged citizens to reflect on the enduring lessons of the season by showing kindness to one another, supporting the less privileged, and placing greater value on the sanctity of human life, stating that banditry has no place in the holy books.

He said, “Nowhere in the holy teachings does it say you should engage in banditry or take a human life. The sacrifice we speak of, even from the beginning of life, where we take these lessons, teaches us that a child was replaced with an animal. That is the value placed on human life.”

Earlier, Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, emphasised the need for Muslims to fear Allah and promote unity, generosity, and sacrifice in line with the teachings of the Holy Book.

He prayed for the president’s continued good health and wisdom, and commended the sacrifices of Nigeria’s past leaders, who helped to build a united nation.

Equally yesterday, Vice President Kashim Shettima called on political leaders and citizens across the country to approach the 2027 electoral season with maturity, tolerance, and a sense of national responsibility.

Shettima warned against divisive rhetoric and actions capable of undermining peace and stability.

He assured Nigerians that both the federal government and sub-national governments were taking deliberate steps to cushion the effects of the economic challenges on citizens.

The vice president made the assertions while speaking with reporters shortly after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the Ramat Square Eid Ground in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Shettima said the Tinubu administration remained committed to reducing the economic pressures facing citizens through ongoing reforms and targeted interventions.

“Governments at all levels are poised to ameliorate the sufferings of the Nigerian people,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to remain patient and continue to support the administration as it worked to stabilise the economy, strengthen national security and expand opportunities for citizens.

Shettima stated, “As we enter the political phase, there is a need for maturity, forbearance and generosity of spirit in our political interactions. We must avoid inflammatory statements and actions capable of overheating the polity.

“This is because what binds us together as Nigerians supersedes whatever divides us,” the Vice President said, calling on citizens to continue praying for peace and stability across the country.

“Let there be peace in the land. Let us continue to pray for peace not only in Borno State but in every nook and cranny of Nigeria.”

The vice president also pointed to the ongoing global tensions, including the crisis in the Middle East, as further reason for Nigerians to embrace unity and national solidarity.

Shettima was joined at the Eid prayers by Deputy Governor of Borno State, Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; members of the National Assembly; and other top government officials.

Jonathan: Let’s Embrace Lesson of faith

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, extended warm greetings to Muslims in Nigeria and across the world on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, urging citizens to embrace the festival’s lessons of faith, obedience, and sacrifice.

In a statement, Jonathan said the celebration provided an opportunity for deep reflection on the importance of absolute trust in God, especially in times of difficulty, and the need to prioritise the collective good over individual interests.

He stated that Nigeria was currently facing significant challenges that required both prayers and concrete action, particularly in the areas of peace, security, and national cohesion.

According to him, the country’s diversity should be viewed as a strength rather than a source of division.

Jonathan stressed that unity was essential to sustainable nation-building.

He said true nation-building demanded the same spirit of devotion, duty, and selflessness that the Eid-el-Kabir festival represented.

Abdulsalami, Bago Counsel Nigerians

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammadu Bago, counselled Nigerians to embrace peace and forgive each other to achieve a better society.

Abdulsalami and Bago gave the advice after performing the two rakkat prayer at the Minna eid prayer ground as part of activities to mark this year’s Ed il Kabir festival.

Abdulsalami appealed to Nigerians to play politics without bitterness that would provide an enabling environment for them to elect credible leaders.

He maintained that peace was the prerequisite for any meaningful development, and implored Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliation, to continue to pray for peace in the country to achieve greater heights.

Bago, on his part, advised Muslims to pray for forgiveness and a better Nigeria where economic prosperity and peace would remain the hallmark.

He expressed optimism for better days ahead for Nigeria, saying, “Nigeria will be great again with love, mutual respect and through the collective efforts of all.”

Mark Calls for Peaceful Coexistence

National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, extended his warm felicitations and heartfelt goodwill to all Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah, on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

In a goodwill message, Mark described Sallah as a period of deep reflection, sacrifice, obedience, compassion, and renewed commitment to peace and national unity.

According to the former senate president, Eid-el-Kabir reminded humanity of the enduring values of love, tolerance, generosity, and devotion to the service of mankind.

He stated, “At this critical moment in our national life, I urge Nigerians to continue to uphold these virtues while praying and working for a more united, peaceful, and prosperous nation. Our diversity should remain our strength and not a source of division.”

Mark said while Nigerians celebrated the festival, it was important to acknowledge the numerous challenges confronting the nation, particularly the growing insecurity and economic hardship affecting millions of citizens.

“Across many parts of the country, lives and livelihoods continue to be threatened by violence, banditry, kidnapping, and communal conflicts, leaving families in fear and uncertainty,” he said.

He called on governments at all levels to intensify efforts toward curbing insecurity through decisive, proactive, and people-oriented measures that guarantee the safety of lives and property.

Obi Seeks Sacrifice, Unity as NDC Unveils Primaries Guidelines Ahead 2027 Elections

Presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, called on Nigerian Muslims to use the Eid-el-Kabir season to deepen prayers for national unity, sacrifice and renewed hope for the country.

That was as Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) released detailed guidelines for its forthcoming nationwide party primaries.

In a Sallah message, Obi urged the Muslim faithful across the country to reflect on the spiritual essence of Eid-el-Kabir, which he said embodied faith, obedience, compassion and selflessness.

He stated that Nigeria’s current challenges required collective sacrifice and renewed commitment to nation-building.

He called for sustained prayers for security personnel on the frontlines, wisdom for political leaders, and urgent economic relief for citizens grappling with hardship, stressing that “fulfilment follows sacrifice” and reaffirming his optimism about a “functional, just and inclusive Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, NDC announced comprehensive modalities for its primaries ahead of the 2027 general election, following the adoption of the report of its screening committee chaired by former governor, Dr. Sam Egwu.

The party said the decision followed extensive deliberations by the National Working Committee (NWC), leadership organs, and stakeholders, including Obi, who also served as the party’s presidential flagbearer, alongside other senior officials.

According to the guidelines, all aspirants who purchased Expression of Interest forms would participate in primaries in their respective constituencies, with successful candidates proceeding to the national secretariat for documentation and nomination formalities.

AbdulRazaq, Emir, Saraki, Mustapha Pray for Unity, Peace in Kwara

Thousands of Muslims in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, yesterday, trooped out en masse to be part of this year Eid el-Kabir celebrations.

The celebration was graced by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; senator for Kwara Central Senatorial District, Senator Saliu Mustapha; Mutawali of Ilorin Emirate, Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq; political office holders; and other top government functionaries.

The governor, who meandered through the traffic gridlock from the Abdulwahab Folawiyo (Unity) Road, arrived the Eid in a white coaster bus about 9.45am.

On the entourage of the governor were Mutawali of Ilorin, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq; Turaki of Ilorin and senator for Kwara Central Salihu Mustapha; and a chieftain of APC, Attahiru AbdulKadir Manko.

In a short interview after observing the Eid prayers, the governor prayed to Allah to make peace, unity, and progress permanent features of the state and Nigeria.

“We thank Almighty Allaah for making us witness another Eid. My message is about peace, unity and progress of the country I wish us all Eidun Mubaarak,” the governor said

AbdulRazaq called on citizens to remain united and work for a better country.

Mustapha rejoiced with Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha and prayed Allaah to accept it as an act of worship.

“May Allaah accept our act of Iba’dah. May He spare our lives to witness more of it,” Mustapha prayed.

Saraki urged Nigerians to uphold unity, compassion, and hope.

He stated, “As we celebrate, we must always remember humanity, where we should all stand together, support one another, help the less privileged, and be ready to make sacrifices.

“We should also believe and have hope for better days, treat everyone right, and stay united. Insha Allah, those better days will come.

“This is a period where we need to make sacrifices and when they are made, good things will happen to us in Kwara State and Nigeria. I wish everybody a happy Eid-el-Kabir.”

Idris Warns Kebbi Voters Against Deception, Empty Promises

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, urged residents to remain law-abiding and resist deception by desperate politicians as the 2027 general election approached.

In his Eid-el-Kabir message, the governor congratulated the Muslim Ummah for witnessing another Sallah celebration. He said Kebbi had enjoyed relative peace and unity, which enabled his administration to execute impactful development projects across the state.

Idris cautioned that with party primaries and elections drawing closer, some ambitious politicians might resort to deception and empty promises during campaigns to mislead voters.

He expressed confidence that the electorate was now more aware and would judge aspirants based on credibility, integrity, and track record.

The governor acknowledged the twin challenges of insecurity and insufficient electricity supply facing the state. He restated the commitment of his APC administration to tackle both issues, stating that his government has already provided over 100 Hilux vehicles and more than 7,000 motorcycles to support security agencies.

On power supply, Idris said his administration had spent about N1 billion on equipment purchase and maintenance for KAEDCO, though the results remained unsatisfactory.

To address that, he had set up a high-powered committee of technocrats and specialised firms to investigate the root causes and recommend workable solutions.

Yahaya Preaches Peace, Unity, Sacrifice

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid el-Kabir celebration, calling on the faithful to uphold the virtues of sacrifice, love, unity and obedience as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and upheld by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

In a goodwill message issued to mark the Sallah festivities, the governor described Eid el-Kabir as a season of sacrifice, sharing and compassion, urging Muslims to remain steadfast in promoting peace and harmonious coexistence in the society.

Yahaya stressed the need for continued prayers for peace, prosperity and sustainable development in Gombe State and Nigeria at large, especially amid prevailing socio-economic and security challenges confronting the nation.

He stated, “Gombe State is peaceful, stable and progressive, and that has a lot to do with the spirit of peace, unity in diversity and tolerance that has been consistently nurtured and fostered among our people. I, therefore, charge us to maintain this spirit.”

The governor, who is also Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, stated that this year’s Eid celebration coincided with the commencement of political activities ahead of the 2027 general election, warning against allowing politics to overshadow the lessons and spiritual significance of the festival.

According to him, the season should serve as a reminder of compassion, selflessness, obedience to Almighty Allah and love for one another, rather than division and unhealthy political rivalry.

Mohammed Seeks Peaceful Politics, Unity

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, called on politicians and residents of Bauchi State to promote peace, tolerance, and responsible conduct ahead of the 2027 general election.

Mohammed made the call while delivering his Eid-el-Kabir message after observing the two raka’at Eid prayers at the Bauchi Central Eid Ground and upon arrival at the Presidential Lodge, Ramat House, Bauchi.

He thanked Almighty Allah for granting Muslims the opportunity to witness the Eid celebration, describing the occasion as a period of sacrifice, unity, forgiveness, and reflection.

He appreciated the people of Bauchi State for their continued support and understanding throughout what he described as years of political challenges and turbulence.

Mohammed also commended security agencies, including the military, police, DSS, and vigilante groups for their efforts in tackling insecurity across the state.

Speaking on the political atmosphere, he urged political actors to conduct themselves with decorum and avoid violence, and vandalism during campaigns.

Obafemi Hamzat Calls for Love, Peaceful Coexistence and Respect for Human Life

Deputy Governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, called on Nigerians to embrace patience, peaceful coexistence, and strict adherence to the rule of law, stressing the importance of godliness and mutual respect in fostering a harmonious society.

Speaking after the Eid-el-Kabir prayer at the Dodan Barracks praying ground in Ikoyi, where he joined President Bola Tinubu for the Eid Prayer, Hamzat urged citizens to remain tolerant and considerate towards one another, noting that peace and unity were essential for sustainable development and social stability.

“We must be patient with each other, obedient to the rule of law, and fear God. To fear God means you do not kill another human being, and you do not hurt another human being. Therefore, we must live in peace and harmony,” he said.

He emphasised the need for residents to uphold values that promote understanding, compassion, and communal living, particularly during periods of religious celebration.

Hamzat also charged parents and guardians to take deliberate responsibility for raising children with strong moral values, compassion, and a sense of responsibility towards others, emphasising that the lessons of the season go beyond celebration and should inspire families to nurture children who are selfless, respectful, and mindful of the impact of their actions on their families and society at large.

He said, “Our children should be taught to consider how their conduct reflects on their family name, friendships, and the wider community. Parents and guardians, therefore, play a vital role in building a peaceful society by instilling values of love, empathy, and obedience to lawful authority in the younger generation.”

Hamzat added that the decline of peace and compassion in society has contributed to insecurity and violence, expressing hope and prayers that Nigerians would collectively reject hatred and embrace the spirit of unity and peaceful coexistence.

Ododo Urges Prayers, Asks Nigerians to Support the Needy, Pray for Their Leaders

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, said Eid-el-Kabir taught sacrifice, love, peace and care, urging Muslim Ummah and the good people of Kogi State to support the needy, and pray for our nation. Ododo, who made this known while speaking with journalists, said, “Let us pray for Mr President and all our leaders for wisdom and divine guidance.”

He explained that security was a continuous task, stating that his administration would not relent.

The governor commended Tinubu, security agencies and the good people of Kogi State for their support and credible intelligence that they were providing at all times.

The governor stressed that the present administration would continue to work together to keep Kogi safe and secure.

Idris Reminds Faithful of Virtues of Faith, Sacrifice, Obedience

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, reminded muslin faithful in Nigeria and across the world of the timeless virtues of faith, sacrifice, obedience, compassion, and devotion to the will of Almighty Allah, as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

He said in a Sallah greetings yesterday that Eid was a season that called for reflection, unity, tolerance, and renewed commitment to the values that bound the country together as one nation.

He urged citizens to continue to pray for the peace, stability, and progress of the country, stating that the administration of President Tinubu, remained committed to delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda and building a more secure, prosperous, and inclusive Nigeria for all.

Wike Tasks FCT Residents to Channel Eid Lessons into Civic Duty

Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, called on residents of the nation’s capital to channel the spiritual lessons of Eid-el-Kabir — sacrifice, obedience, and selflessness — into active civic responsibility to help build a world-class city.

In his official 2026 Eid-el-Kabir message to FCT residents, Wike emphasised that the celebration extended beyond a holiday, noting that it was a profound reminder of Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) unwavering faith and willingness to place the common good above personal desire.

He stated that the modern expression of the obedience taught by Eid-el-Kabir required residents to make sacrifices of patience and discipline.

He urged the public to keep streets clean, obey traffic and building regulations, pay taxes promptly, and cooperate with security agencies.

“If Eid-el-Kabir teaches sacrifice for a greater purpose, then the FCT symbolizes what sacrifice can build: a place of peace, order, and shared prosperity,” the minister said, describing Abuja as a miniature Nigeria built on unity across tribes, tongues, and faiths.

NLC: Let’s Use Our Votes as Weapon Against Hunger, Bad Governance in 2027

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) urged Nigerians to use their votes to end hunger and bad governance in the land come 2027 general election.

According to the labour movement, “The worsening insecurity that now threatens the existence of our nation; from banditry to kidnapping, from herdsmen bloodshed to urban violence; is a direct indictment on our governance model.”

In a goodwill message, NLC said, “It will not stand idly by while the ruling class auctions the future of our children.

“We are entering a phase where every vote must be a weapon against hunger, insecurity, and exploitation.”

The message signed by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said nothing could hide the fact that millions could not sleep with their eyes closed neither can they travel our roads freely without fearing for their lives.

It said that this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival of sacrifice and obedience should be observed differently by Nigerians, adding that the masses needed to unite forces to fight against anti people policies.

CDS, IG Felicitate Troops, Muslim Faithful

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, extended Eid el-Kabir greetings to troops and Muslim faithful across the country, applauding their sacrifice, dedication and commitment to national peace, unity and security.

In his Eid message to personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), Oluyede congratulated military personnel, civilian staff and their families, as well as Nigerians, on the celebration of Eid el-Kabir 2026.

He said, “I warmly felicitate with all personnel, civilian staff of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), their families and indeed all Nigerians on the joyous occasion of the 2026 Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

“Eid-El-Kabir reminds us of the sacrifice, faith and obedience exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim, whose willingness to give all in obedience to a greater call remains a timeless lesson for humanity.

“In the same spirit, we are reminded that love for country, sacrifice for one another and commitment to peace and unity are noble virtues that ultimately lead to harmony, stability and prosperity for our nation.”

Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, also extended warm felicitations to Muslim faithful.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, the IGP prayed for peace, unity and prosperity in the country, while reaffirming the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring peaceful and hitch-free celebrations nationwide.

He said, “In line with the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring peaceful and hitch-free celebrations nationwide, the Inspector-General has directed Commissioners of Police and Tactical Commanders across all State Commands and the Federal Capital Territory to strengthen security deployments and enhance proactive policing measures throughout the festive period.”

CAN: Sacrifice Not for Ordinary Nigerians Alone

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) told the political, business and religious leaders that sacrifice “must not remain a burden carried only by ordinary citizens”, warning that worsening hardship, insecurity and public frustration are pushing many Nigerians to the edge.

The umbrella Christian body said Eid-el-Kabir should be more than a religious celebration, describing the season as a moment for national reflection and moral responsibility at a time when millions of Nigerians were struggling with rising living costs, fear and uncertainty about the future.

The position was contained in an Eid al-Kabir message signed by President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh.

CAN said, “The deeper meaning of Eid-el-Kabir becomes even more significant at a moment like this.

“Sacrifice must not remain a burden carried only by ordinary citizens. Leadership must also reflect sacrifice through honesty, restraint, compassion, accountability and a visible commitment to the wellbeing of the people.”

The association said the reality facing many Nigerians could no longer be measured only through economic figures or official statements but through the daily struggles playing out in homes and communities across the country.

Adeleke Tells Osun People to Assess Impact of His Govt as They Celebrate Eid-el-Kabir

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, congratulated Muslims in Osun State and across Nigeria on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, urging citizens to reflect on the values of sacrifice, obedience, love, and compassion which define the sacred festival.

In a statement by his spokesperson, the governor described Eid-el-Kabir as a season that reminded humanity of the importance of total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, as well as the need to uphold peace, unity, and kindness in society.

Adeleke noted that the spiritual lessons of Eid-el-Kabir resonated strongly with the vision of his administration, built on service, fairness, and commitment to the welfare of the people.

He called on residents of Osun State to use the festive period to assess the impact of his administration across critical sectors, including infrastructure, health, education, workers’ welfare, and social development.

Ogun Speaker Felicitates Muslims

Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Daisi Elemide, extended warm felicitations to Muslims across Ogun State and Nigeria on the occasion of the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Elemide, in a goodwill message by his Media aide, Kunle Idowu in Abeokuta, described Eid-el-Kabir as a season of sacrifice, obedience, love and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

He urged Muslim faithful to continue to uphold the virtues of tolerance, compassion, peaceful coexistence and unwavering faith, noting that such values remained essential to nation-building and societal harmony.

He congratulated the Muslim Ummah for witnessing yet another celebration, while calling on them to use the spiritual significance of the festival to pray for the peace, unity and prosperity of Ogun State and the country at large.

Chidoka: Leadership Without Sacrifice Empty

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, called on Nigerian leaders to embrace sacrifice, duty and accountability, saying leadership without sacrifice was meaningless.

In an Eid message in Abuja, Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership reflected on the enduring lessons from the life of Prophet Ibrahim, stressing that public office must be guided by service to humanity rather than personal ambition.

Chidoka said Eid el-Kabir was a moment for deep reflection on values such as obedience, restraint, sacrifice and commitment to a higher purpose.

According to him, “Eid el-Kabir invites reflection on a demanding idea: that what we hold most dear is not finally ours, and that leadership without sacrifice is empty.”

He stated that the story of Prophet Ibrahim was not only about faith, but also about duty and moral responsibility.

IPCR Urges Sacrifice, Peaceful Coexistence and National Unity at Eid-el-Kabir

Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) called on Nigerians to embrace the values of sacrifice, peaceful coexistence and national unity as Muslims across the country and the world celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement by its Director-General, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, the institute said the festival, which commemorated the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice in obedience to God, offered important lessons in devotion, compassion, discipline and submission to divine will.

The institute stated that Eid-el-Kabir, which also coincidedwith the rites of Hajj in Mecca, including the standing at Arafat, went beyond religious observance and serves as a universal reminder of shared humanity and empathy.

According to the institute, the symbolic act of sacrifice during the celebration highlights the need for generosity, care for the less privileged and stronger communal bonds.

It stressed that such values were not limited to Muslims alone, but are essential for promoting social cohesion, mutual respect and national harmony among all Nigerians.

Let Peace, Unity, Selflessness Be Our Watchword, Olowu Urges Nigerians

Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba (Dr.) Hammed Makama Oyelude, Tegbosun III, urged the Muslim Ummah and Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and selflessness.

In his Sallah message, the revered monarch described Eid-el-Kabir as a deeply spiritual occasion that called for dedication, commitment and sacrifice.

According to him, “This is the time to reflect on the happenings around us and preach messages of hope and unity devoid of any provocation.”

Oba Makama called on Nigerians to live peacefully with one another irrespective of religious, political and tribal affiliations.