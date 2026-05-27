African Devt Bank Appoints Keyamo to Lead $7bn Aviation Transformation Programme in Africa

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, has been appointed by the African Development Bank as the African Champion for its newly launched Integrated Aviation Transformation Programme for Africa (IATP), a $7 billion initiative aimed at revitalising the continent’s aviation sector.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Brazzaville, Congo, the bank said the appointment followed what it described as Nigeria’s “leadership and vision” in implementing policy reforms designed to transform the country’s aviation industry.

As part of the initiative, the African Development Bank has invited Keyamo to its Annual Meeting scheduled for May 28 in Brazzaville, where the formal signing of the Letter of Intent between Nigeria and the bank will take place.

The Integrated Aviation Transformation Programme for Africa is a continent-wide platform designed to modernise Africa’s aviation ecosystem and mobilise private, institutional and concessional capital for the sector.

According to the statement, the programme seeks to revive Africa’s aviation industry, noting that African airlines currently account for less than three per cent of global air traffic despite the continent being home to nearly 18 per cent of the world’s population.

“The Aviation Minister is now expected to bring his knowledge, commitment and passion to drive this program in the whole of Africa,” the statement said.

The bank also expressed “its deep gratitude to the Minister for his commitment to advancing Aviation in the whole of Africa.”