2026 Children’s Day: FG Restates Commitment to Inclusive Education for Every Child



Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive and quality education for every Nigerian child as the country marks the 2026 Children’s Day celebration.

Speaking during a special Children’s Day event at the Federal Ministry of Education headquarters in Abuja, the minister said the Federal Government remained committed to nurturing, protecting and empowering children through sustained investments in education and child development.

The event also featured the hosting of young disability advocate and actress, Dera Osadebe, whose advocacy for children living with disabilities and autism was commended by the minister.





According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the Minister on Media and Communications, Mr. Ikharo Attah, the celebration brought together children from different schools and backgrounds across the country in a symbolic engagement aimed at amplifying the voices of Nigerian children and promoting inclusive education.

Alausa described Children’s Day as a reminder of the nation’s collective responsibility to safeguard the future of children by providing them with opportunities to thrive.

“Today is about celebrating the strength, creativity and limitless potential of our children. Every Nigerian child deserves to feel seen, heard, encouraged and supported to achieve their dreams regardless of background or circumstance,” the minister said.

He praised Osadebe for her courage and growing advocacy efforts, noting that her voice had continued to inspire conversations around empathy, inclusion and equal opportunities for children with disabilities.

“Dera’s courage and passion reflect the resilience and brilliance that exist in millions of Nigerian children. Her voice continues to inspire important conversations around inclusion, empathy and equal opportunity for every child,” he added.

The minister further stated that the Children’s Day celebration aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which prioritises child development, youth empowerment and expanded access to quality education.

He encouraged children across the country to believe in themselves, develop their talents and contribute positively to society, assuring them of government’s continued support in creating enabling environments for learning and growth.

“Children are at the heart of our nation’s future, and we must continue to create opportunities that allow them to learn, grow, and succeed,” he stated.

The ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to policies and programmes aimed at protecting the rights and wellbeing of every Nigerian child while promoting safe and inclusive learning environments nationwide.