Omenife Foundation Opens Platform for Mentorship, Entrepreneurial Guidance, Youth empowerment

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

The Chief Executive Officer, Window Story Nigeria Ltd, Chief Hilary Uchechukwu Okpara, has disclosed the establishment of Omenife Foundation, a platform for mentorship, entrepreneurial guidance and youth empowerment.

Okpara, who stated this when Architecture students of the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, visited his industry for an excursion, announced the take-off of the Foundation, an initiative to give back to society through mentorship, entrepreneurial guidance and youth empowerment.

According to him, the platform is designed to mentor and support young minds towards becoming innovative entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and solution-driven contributors to national development.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between the industrial sector and academia in shaping the future of Nigeria’s built environment.

Okpara tasked the students to think beyond imported concepts and begin to explore indigenous materials and local innovation as pathways for developing globally competitive African solutions within architecture, manufacturing and interior systems.

The Chief Executive Officer stressed the importance of collaboration in putting Nigeria in its proper place considering the human and natural resources available in the country.

The visit, which was an effort to expose students to practical realities and broaden their horizon within Nigeria’s building industry, featured innovation, manufacturing, architecture and interior system engagement.

The excursion was also aimed at exposing students to practical industry experience, local manufacturing processes, innovation, and the future possibilities within Nigeria’s built environment sector.

The engagement featured factory tours, innovation discussions, manufacturing exposure, architecture and interior systems interaction.

The event was hosted with the theme: ‘Bridging Architecture and Modern Interior Window-Covering Systems in Nigeria’s Building Industry.’

One of the major highlights was when the students gathered around the CEO with questions bordering on entrepreneurship, resilience, innovation, manufacturing and business growth.

In her welcome remarks, the Executive Managing Director of Window Story Nigeria Ltd, Mrs. Helen Uchechukwu Okpara, described the event as a significant moment in strengthening collaboration between the industry and academia of the architectural community in Nigeria.

Drawing from her architectural background and professional experience within the organization, she encouraged the students to look beyond architecture as merely design and structural drawings, and begin to appreciate the importance of technical detailing, manufacturing systems, material innovation, and practical industry solutions as critical areas for Africa’s development.

According to her, professionals within the built environment have a responsibility to inspire innovation-driven thinking capable of advancing local manufacturing, indigenous solutions, and sustainable industrial growth within Nigeria and Africa.

She further noted that the engagement was important in helping young architecture students understand modern interior window-covering systems beyond textbooks and pictures by exposing them directly to manufacturing processes, technical applications and real-life building solutions.

During the technical review session, she simplified the functional role of interior window-covering systems within contemporary architecture and further demonstrated the practical applications of the systems during the factory tour and interaction sessions.

The engagement also featured technical discussions, practical demonstrations, interactive reflection sessions, and networking opportunities between students, lecturers, industry professionals and invited guests.

Speaking on the purpose of the visit, the Head Architecture Department, Nile University, Prof. Oluwafemi Akande, stated that the excursion was designed to expose students to the practical realities of their academic learning and professional future.

He appreciated the management of Window Story Nigeria Ltd for warmly opening its doors to the institution, noting that the experience extended beyond an excursion to becoming a source of inspiration to both the students and lecturers in the areas of local manufacturing, innovation and the future of Nigerian architecture and the building industry.

Prof. Akande headed the team that included Associate Prof. Timothy Onosahwo Iyendo and Dr. Patrick Chukwuemeke Uwajeh.

Guests at the event included former Secretary General of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Moradeke Okunrinboye, who congratulated the participating students and encouraged them to remain focused and committed to their studies and future professional development.

Also speaking at the event was a representative of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Abuja Chapter, Bosede Idegbesor, who commended Window Story Nigeria Ltd for organizing what she described as a laudable and timely intervention within the Abuja architectural community.

According to her, the theme and discussions at the event would significantly impact the participating students and inspire the emergence of more manufacturing-oriented architects and industry innovators in the near future.

The event concluded with reflections on innovation, local manufacturing, entrepreneurship, and the future of Nigeria’s built environment, with participants describing the experience as impactful, inspiring and highly educational.

Window Story Nigeria Ltd, a foremost Nigerian manufacturing company specializing in modern interior window-covering systems, is recognized for its innovation-driven approach to local manufacturing, technical development and sustainable interior solutions within Nigeria’s building industry.

The company focuses on the design, production, and installation of contemporary window-covering systems that combine functionality, aesthetics, energy efficiency, ventilation control, privacy and environmental responsiveness for residential, commercial, and institutional projects.

Through its commitment to local manufacturing, industry innovation, and technical capacity development, Window Story Nigeria Ltd continues to promote indigenous solutions while contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s built environment and manufacturing sector.