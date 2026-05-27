Sallah: Tinubu Declares Sacrifices By Nigerians Yielding Results

• Vows we will ultimately defeat all forces of evil

•First Lady seeks prayer for sustained peace, stability, prosperity

• Akpabio, Barau, Kalu, Adeola rally support be-hind president’s reforms, seek sacrifice

•Atiku, Akume, Yilwatda, Sanwo-Olu, Fubara, Mbah, Abiodun, Okpebholo, Makarfi, Wunti, Issa-Onilu, oth-ers urge peace, unity

•FG approves 50% fare discount on train service across corridors

• NSCDC mobilises 56,000 men nationwide, Bauchi CP, Gombe FRSC deploy personnel

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade, Folalumi Alaran, Kasim Sumaina in Abuja, John Shiklam in Kaduna, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi, James Sowole in Abeokuta, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt, Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, roared very loudly, assuring Nigerians that his government will defeat all forces of evil troubling the country.

In his 2026 Eid-el-Kabir message, the last before the 2027 general election, Tinubu charged criminals in the society to turn over a new leaf or be prepared to face the full wrath of the law.

The president, while emphasising that his administration would neither forget nor abandon communities attacked by terrorists and bandits, promised more investment in security, infrastructure, agriculture, and human capital for the betterment of the Nigerian nation.

In the 15-paragraph Sallah message, Tinubu stated, “I extend warm felicitations to our Muslim brothers and sisters across Nigeria and worldwide as they celebrate the glorious Eid-el-Kabir, the Festival of Sacrifice.

“We give glory to Almighty God for preserving our lives to witness this important celebration once again.

“Eid-el-Kabir reminds us of the enduring virtues exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim—faith, obedience, and the willingness to sacrifice for a higher purpose.

“This sacred festival calls on all Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians and the whole of humanity, to embrace sacrifice, selflessness, unity, and compassion for our fellow human beings.

“One central lesson of Eid-el-Kabir is the call to show mercy and compassion, regardless of race, ethnicity, or creed. There is no greater example of duty and devotion than Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to offer his only son, Ismail, as a sacrifice to Allah.

“As a nation, we are on a journey of reconstruction and renewal. The reforms we have undertaken are challenging but necessary to build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria for future generations.

“Just as sacrifice brings reward, I am happy that the sacrifices and efforts we have made over the past three years have yielded a more stable economy, making our country a preferred investment destination that will drive job creation and economic growth.”

Tinubu assured, “The walk through the dark tunnel is over, and the light is here. I am confident that, by the Grace of God, the reforms we have diligently pursued will continue to yield improved security and greater opportunities for all.

“I am aware that, despite the best efforts of our security and intelligence agencies—including the recent elimination of a wanted ISIS leader—heartless terrorists and bandits still attack some communities. I assure you: you are neither abandoned nor forgotten. We will ultimately defeat all the forces of evil.”

He said, “To our Muslim faithful, I urge you to use this sacred occasion to pray for our country, for peace in our communities, and for wisdom for those in leadership.

“Let us pray that those who commit crimes among us may rethink and abandon their evil ways, or face the full weight of the law.

“Let us also reach out to the less privileged, share with our neighbours, and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood that unite us as one people.”

The president pledged, “My administration remains committed to building a Nigeria where all citizens can live in peace, worship freely, and pursue their dreams without fear.

“We will continue to invest in security, infrastructure, agriculture, and human capital to fulfil the great promise of our great nation.

“On behalf of the government, I wish you all a peaceful, joyous, and blessed Eid al-Kabir. May Allah accept our sacrifices and prayers, and may He continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Eid Mubarak! Happy Sallah!”

Wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Nigerians to continue to pray for sustained peace, stability, and prosperity in the country.

In her Sallah message, the first lady extended warmest greetings to all Muslim faithful across Nigeria and in the diaspora.

She stated, “Eid el-Kabir is a special time for reflection on the enduring values of sacrifice, obedience, faith, and compassion. It reminds us of the importance of selflessness and total devotion to the will of God.

“As we celebrate, I encourage all Nigerians to embrace peaceful coexistence and to live in harmony with one another. Our strength as a nation lies in our unity, mutual respect, and shared commitment to building a society where love and understanding prevail.

“Let us also remember the essence of this day by extending a helping hand to our neighbors, especially the vulnerable and less privileged ones among us. These acts of kindness and generosity can renew hope and bring comfort to many.

“Let us continue to pray for our dear nation, for sustained peace, stability, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!”

Akpabio, Barau, Kalu, Adeola Rally Support for Tinubu’s Reforms, Seek Unity

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; his deputy, Barau Jibrin; former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu; and Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations, Solomon Adeola, urged Nigerians to embrace sacrifice, unity, and patience as the country navigates ongoing economic and political reforms under Tinubu.

In separate Eid-el-Kabir messages marking the Islamic festival, the lawmakers said the period called for renewed faith, tolerance, prayers for national peace and support for the administration’s reform agenda.

Akpabio, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, described Nigeria as passing through a “season of testing,” likening the country’s situation to the trials faced by Prophet Ibrahim.

He said the Eid-el-Kabir celebration symbolised faith, obedience, sacrifice, and selflessness — virtues he stated were urgently needed to rebuild the country.

Akpabio stated, “This sacred occasion reminds us of Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering faith, obedience and willingness to sacrifice for the sake of Almighty Allah.

“These timeless virtues of devotion, selflessness and submission to divine will are values our nation desperately needs today.”

The senate president urged Nigerians to support one another, irrespective of religious or ethnic differences, and to extend kindness to the less privileged.

In a similar message, Barau urged Muslims and Nigerians, generally, to use the Eid celebration to strengthen unity, promote charity, and pray for the country’s continued stability and progress.

The deputy senate president, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, congratulated Nigerian pilgrims performing the Hajj in Saudi Arabia and urged them to remember Nigeria and its leaders in their prayers.

Barau said the period underscored the virtues of sacrifice, obedience, tolerance, justice, and compassion as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

“In the spirit of this season, let us extend a hand of support to the poor and needy around us, and regardless of our differences, recommit ourselves to building a united, peaceful and economically strong nation,” he stated.

He also appealed to Nigerians to continue to support Tinubu, expressing confidence that the administration’s policies would ultimately stabilise the economy and improve citizens’ welfare.

Kalu, on his part, urged Nigerians not to lose hope, despite the current economic difficulties, insisting that the reforms being implemented by the federal government are necessary to secure long-term prosperity.

The former senate chief whip said patience, unity, and collective sacrifice were critical to repositioning the economy.

Kalu stated, “The reforms may be painful today, but they are for good reasons and in the overall interest of Nigerians.

“I appeal to citizens to remain patient and supportive of the government as efforts are being made to rebuild the economy and secure a better future for all.”

Kalu advocated a shift from a consumption-driven economy to a production-oriented one anchored on local investment, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment.

He said, “We must encourage investment, local production and entrepreneurship. A production-driven economy will create jobs for our youths, strengthen local industries and reduce overdependence on imports.”

Adeola called on Nigerians to pray for peace and the consolidation of the gains of the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Ogun West senator and governorship hopeful said adherence to the Islamic teachings of sacrifice, love, peaceful coexistence, and brotherliness would help Nigeria consolidate what he described as “observable gains” of ongoing reforms.

He stated, “As the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu prepares to mark its third year in office with acclaimed positive indicators of escaping total collapse of the economy and achievements in socio-economic gains expected to continue trickling down to the masses, the nation needs security, peace, understanding and sacrifices to consolidate observable gains.”

Adeola assured his constituents of continued effective representation and pledged sustained interventions in education, infrastructure, and empowerment programmes aimed at complementing government efforts at all levels.

Atiku Calls for Sacrificial Leadership

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and across the globe on the celebration of this year’s Eid-ul-Adha.

In a statement by his Media Office, Atiku described the festival as a profound symbol of personal rebirth, sacrifice, and absolute trust in the Almighty.

He said, “The celebration of Sallah today is a remarkable moment as it calls our conscience to the worship of God and in having absolute faith in His divine authority as the only source of hope in the current situation that Nigeria is passing through.”

Atiku stated that the significance of Eid-ul-Adha lay in the shining example of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), who, in a moment of grief and doubt, placed absolute faith and trust in the divine decree.

The Waziri Adamawa used the occasion to call on leaders in positions of authority at all levels to emulate the leadership examples of both Prophet Ibrahim and the noble Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by placing the welfare of their subjects first, especially in difficult times such as being currently witnessed.

Atiku stated, “In Nigeria today, leadership has become a status symbol. Leaders seem distant from the responsibilities that lie on their shoulders, without recourse to duties to their subjects.

“The occasion of this celebration is to specifically call the conscience of leaders to their duties to always ensure that the interests of the people remain paramount in their obligations.”

Atiku prayed that the spirit of sacrifice, faith, and compassion exemplified by the Eid festival will inspire all Nigerians towards national renewal and purposeful leadership.

Akume Urges Peace, Unity, Sacrifice

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, extended warm felicitations to Muslims across Nigeria and beyond as they celebrated the Eid-el-Kabir festival, urging the citizens to embrace peace, sacrifice, and national unity.

In a message yesterday, Akume described the occasion as a period of deep spiritual reflection, compassion, and devotion to the values exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim. He called on Nigerians to use the celebration to pray for the peace, stability, and progress of the country.

The SGF noted that Eid-el-Kabir symbolised obedience, selflessness and faith in God, virtues he said remained essential in fostering harmony and strengthening national cohesion at a time the nation faces socio-economic and security challenges.

He also commended the Muslim Ummah for their contributions to national development and peaceful coexistence, stressing that Nigeria’s diversity should serve as a source of strength rather than division.

He urged citizens to promote tolerance and mutual understanding irrespective of ethnic, religious or political differences.

The SGF appealed to Nigerians to support the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration, stressing that ongoing reforms are already yielding positive results for the country.

Akume added that the government remained committed to improving the welfare and living conditions of citizens.

Yilwatda Seeks Support for Tinubu

National Chairman of APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, congratulated Muslims in the country on the celebration of this year’s Eid el-Kabir.

Yilwatda, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, described the occasion as a sacred festival of faith, sacrifice, obedience, love, and devotion to Almighty Allah.

He called on the Muslim communities in the country to support the ongoing reforms of the Tinubu administration.

Yilwatda stated that Eid el-Kabir was one of the most significant celebrations in Islam, symbolising the virtues of selflessness, unity, compassion, tolerance, and total submission to the will of God, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

He said the spiritual lessons of the celebration were highly relevant to Nigeria at this critical stage of national development, stressing that sacrifice, patience, perseverance, and collective responsibility are essential ingredients needed to build a stronger, more united, and prosperous nation.

Yilwatda urged Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah, to continue to promote peaceful coexistence, national unity, and harmony across ethnic, religious and political lines, adding that the Sallah celebration should further strengthen the bonds of love, understanding, and brotherhood among citizens.

The APC chairman expressed confidence that under the leadership of Tinubu, Nigeria would emerge stronger, more resilient, and economically competitive in the comity of nations.

Sanwo-Olu Urges Nigerians to Embrace Peace

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, rejoiced with Muslims across the country, especially in Lagos, on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging them to embrace pace.

Sanwo-Olu, in his Eid-el-Kabir message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, congratulated Muslims in Lagos and advised them to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence.

He urged Nigerians, especially Muslims, to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the peace, unity, and progress of the nation.

The governor said Eid al-Adha became a symbolic event in the history of mankind, given the bountiful rewards that followed the patience and perseverance of Prophet Ibrahim, who held on tenaciously to his faith in God, despite being afflicted.

Sanwo-Olu stated, “This symbolic Islamic festival is a reminder to us that there will always be great rewards when we have abiding faith and patience in trying periods, with persistence in prayers, and tenacity in our belief.

“It also reminds us of the sacrifice we are expected to make not only for the purpose of spiritual fulfillment but also for the progress of mankind and development of our society.

“I want to appeal to all Lagos residents and Nigerians to draw lessons from Prophet Ibrahim’s examples by eschewing tendencies that could severe the unity and stability in the country.”

Sanwo-Olu advised Nigerians to support the Tinubu administration’s efforts to build a nation that would work for all, saying the need to keep Nigeria on the path of development is a collective responsibility of all citizens.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadiri Hamzat, yesterday, joined the 1,600 Lagos pilgrims performing this year’s Hajj in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a prayer session on the Mount Arafah.

Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, who made separate video calls to the state’s pilgrims as they performed the core Hajj rite, congratulated the pilgrims on reaching Arafah and prayed for a rewarding and accepted Hajj. They also prayed for their safety on the return journey.

Hamzat prayed for the pilgrims and urged them not to take the privilege for granted, describing Hajj as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be guarded jealously.

The pilgrims expressed appreciation for the calls and prayed for the success of the Sanwo-Olu administration, Hamzat’s victory as the incoming governor, and Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 general election.

In his remark, Amir-ul-Hajj and Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, thanked the governor and the deputy governor for connecting with the pilgrims. They stressed that the gesture showed compassion and commitment to the welfare of the 1,600 Lagos pilgrims.

Mbah Preaches Unity, Tolerance, Hope

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, felicitated Muslim faithful in the state and the country as whole on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, urging unity, tolerance, sacrifice, and hope.

Mbah, in his Eid goodwill message, also called for charity, urging Nigerians to rise in solidarity with one another, especially the less privileged.

He stated, “Eid-el-Kabir reminds us that sacrifice lies at the very heart of true service to God and humanity. It calls to mind the profound blessings inherent in the virtues of patience, obedience, trust, and unwavering faith – values exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and which remain timeless lessons for us all.

“At a time when our nation continues to navigate important political and economic transitions, the significance of this celebration becomes even more profound.”

Mbah said, “Let us be reminded that we all belong to one shared humanity and our collective progress as a people depends on our ability to uphold unity, mutual respect, peace, and compassion above all divisions.

“This season, therefore, offers us another opportunity to recommit ourselves to the ideals of tolerance, sacrifice for the common good, and solidarity with one another, especially the vulnerable among us.

“As we celebrate, I urge all citizens to continue to pray for the peace, stability, and prosperity of our dear state and nation. Let us also continue to work together in harmony to build a society defined by justice, opportunity, and shared progress for all.”

Abiodun Urges Peace, Sacrifice

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, congratulated Muslim faithful in Ogun State and across the country on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice, obedience, love, and peaceful coexistence as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

In his Sallah message, Abiodun said Eid-el-Kabir wasa significant spiritual occasion that taught humanity the importance of faith, selflessness, tolerance, and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah.

The governor called on residents of the state to continue to live in peace and harmony, irrespective of religious or ethnic differences, stating that unity and mutual understanding are critical to the continued progress and development of the state and the country at large.

Abiodun also urged Nigerians to continue to support the initiatives and reforms of the federal government. He said the policies being implemented would ultimately take the country out of its present economic challenges and place it on the path of prosperity, growth, and stability.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of the people through sustained investments in infrastructure, security, education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and economic development under the Building Our Future Together agenda.

Fubara: Season Calls for Deep Reflections

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, felicitated Muslim faithful in the state and across Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el Kabir, the festival of sacrifice, saying the season calls for deep reflection.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, Fubara described the festival as a season that called on everyone, irrespective of faith, to have a deep reflection on the values of sacrifice, compassion, generosity, and unity.

The governor also expressed gratitude to the Muslim community for its contributions to the peace, economic growth, and social harmony in Rivers State.

According to him, the celebration of Eid Kabir should be a moment for all Muslims and non-Muslims alike to reaffirm their commitment to peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and collective progress.

Fubara enjoined them to ensure that diversity in faith did not become a source of division, but of strength to enhance peaceful coexistence.

“As you gather with family, friends, and neighbours to share meals and offer prayers, I urge you to extend hands of kindness to the less privileged in our midst. Let the spirit of sacrifice that defines this festival inspire us to give more, forgive more, and love more,” he said.

Okpebholo Asks Muslims to Uphold Virtues of Peaceful Coexistence, Obedience, Others

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpeholo, called on Muslims to uphold the virtues of sacrifice, obedience, love and peaceful coexistence as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

Okpeholo maintained that Eid-al-Adha was a significant period for reflection, devotion, and commitment to the will of Almighty Allah.

He stressed that the lessons of the festival should inspire citizens to work together for the peace, unity, and development of the state and the nation at large.

Okpebholo commended the Muslim faithful in Edo State for their continued prayers, support and contributions towards the growth and stability of the state, assuring them of his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, infrastructural development, and improved welfare for all residents.

He called on citizens to use the festive period to promote harmony, show kindness to the less privileged and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood irrespective of religious or ethnic differences.

The governor also urged the people to continue to support government efforts aimed at building a prosperous and secure Edo State, while praying for Allah’s guidance, mercy, and abundant blessings upon the state and the country.

Gwarzo Urges Sacrifice, Peaceful Coexistence

Former Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Aminu Gwarzo, felicitated with Muslims across Kano State and Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, urging residents to sustain the virtues of spirituality, sacrifice, and peaceful coexistence.

In an Eid-el-Kabir message, through his spokesperson, Ibrahim Shuaibu, Gwarzo called on Muslims to reflect on the lessons of obedience, patience, and faith demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

He extended warm greetings to the national leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso, members of the movement, and their supporters across the country.

Gwarzo urged the people of Kano to continue to promote unity, tolerance, and harmony during and after the festive period.

“I wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters in Kano and Nigeria a happy and peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration,” he said.

FG Approves 50% Fare Discount on Train Services Across Corridors

The federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Transportation, approved a 50 per cent fare discount on all train services operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) as part of measures to ease transportation costs for Nigerians during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The government said the discount took effect from yesterday, Tuesday, and would run through Monday, June 1.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Funsho Adebiyi, disclosed the reduc-tion in a statement issued by Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations.

Adebiyi said, “Ticket fares on all NRC passenger train services across the country have been reduced by 50 per cent of the existing approved rates within the stated period.

“Passengers who had earlier purchased tickets at the full fare before the announcement will be entitled to a 50 per cent rebate, reusable for train rides on or before Monday, June 1, 2026.”

Adebiyi added that train schedules and timetables remained as previously advertised.

Makarfi Calls for Reflection, Prayers

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, called on Nigerian Muslims to use the Eid el Adha period for sober reflection on the situation in the country and pray over the numerous challenges confronting the country.

In his goodwill message, Makarfi urged Muslims not to lose sight of the lessons of sacrifice and obedience, which formed part of the essence of Eid el Adha, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.

The former governor urged Muslims to emulate the spirit of devotion and submission to the will of God by maintaining faith in Him and continuously praying for guidance and protection.

He stated, “I send warm felicitations to the Nigerian Muslim community and indeed all Nigerians, as it has pleased Allah (SAW) to enable us to witness yet another Eid el Adha celebration.

“Even as we celebrate, however, it remains incumbent upon us to continue to submit to Allah by rededicating ourselves to His cause and ensuring that we imbibe the lessons of the season.

“We must not lose sight of the lessons of sacrifice and obedience to the dictates of Allah, which form part of the essence of the Eid el Adha as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to the command of Allah.”

Bala Wunti Prays Peace, Unity Ahead 2027

A chieftain of APC, Dr. Bala Wunti, called on Muslims across Nigeria and around the world to use the occasion of Eid al-Adha to pray for the peace, security, and unity of the country, as well as the peaceful conduct of the 2027 general election.

Wunti made the call in an Eid message by Chief Communication Officer of the Bala Wunti Support Organisation, Abubakar Al-Sadique.

While congratulating Muslims on the successful completion of the spiritual rites associated with the celebration, Wunti urged Nigerians to continue to promote peaceful coexistence, tolerance, and national unity, irrespective of ethnic, religious, or political differences.

He emphasised the need for citizens to place the collective interest of Nigeria above personal, sectional, or political considerations, stating that national development can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and stability.

Issa-Onilu: Uphold Faith in God, Patriotism

Director-General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, called on Nigerians to uphold faith in God and demonstrate patriotism to fatherland as a way of strengthening national unity and development.

Isaa-Onilu said the Eid celebration served as a reminder of the need for citizens to remain committed to the ideals of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and collective responsibility towards nation-building.

He stated that the lessons of Eid al-Adha were relevant to Nigeria’s current realities, stressing that sacrifice, discipline, and compassion are essential virtues needed for national growth and stability.

He encouraged Muslims to emulate the exemplary devotion and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim by promoting acts of kindness, charity, and support for the less privileged members of society during the celebration.

While highlighting government’s efforts to address insecurity, Isaa-Onilu urged citizens to avoid actions that could threaten public peace and unity, and, instead, promote dialogue, tolerance, and responsible conduct before, during, and after the festivities.

Bauchi CP, Gombe FRSC Deploy Personnel, NSCDC Mobilises 56,000 Men Countrywide

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Mr Sani-Omolori Aliyu, deployed personnel to Eid grounds, major highways, recreational centres, and other public places in all the 20 local government areas of the state, to ensure a hitch-free festivity.

A statement by the command’s spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Nafiu Habib, said the deployment included conventional police officers, tactical teams, and traffic personnel working in synergy with sister security agencies and local vigilante groups.

Habib advised criminal elements to steer clear of the state, warning that the command will deal decisively with anyone or group found disrupting public order or engaging in thuggery, reckless driving, use of knockouts/fireworks, and other unlawful acts.

He stated, “The command solicits the cooperation of all residents by reporting any suspicious persons, movements, and objects to the nearest police station or through the following emergency lines: 08151849417; 07031961762; 08050404039.”

Equally, Gombe State Command of Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) deployed 613 Regular and Special Marshals, 14 Operational Vehicles, and one tow truck for the Eid-El Adha celebration.

The deployment, approved by Sector Commander, CC Samson Kaura, was to ensure a crash-free celebration as well as enhance free flow of traffic during the festive period, as contained in a statement by Command Public Education Officer, SRC Janet Kassa, made available to journalists in Gombe.

Kassa stated that the special patrol, which commenced on May 25, would last through May 31, while the deployed personnel were for traffic control, rescue services, clearing of road obstructions, and a reminder to the public of the need to drive cautiously so as to avoid the menace of road traffic crashes on the roads.

At the same time, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployed over 56,000 personnel and tactical squads nationwide to ensure maximum security during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, with a strong warning to criminal elements planning to disrupt public peace or vandalise critical infrastructure.

The nationwide deployment, approved by Commandant-General of NSCDC, Professor Ahmed Audi, included operational vehicles, ambulances, boats, and K9 units to guarantee rapid emergency response and protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure across the country.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by National Public Relations Officer of the corps, Assistant Commandant of Corps Babawale Afolabi, all specialised tactical units of the corps have been placed on red alert to forestall security breaches during the festive period.

The tactical units mobilised for the operation included Mining Marshals, Special Intelligence Squad, Crack Squad, Female Special Force, and Rapid Response Squad.

The statement explained that the commandant general directed Zonal Commanders to personally supervise operations within their jurisdictions and work closely with State Commandants to ensure strict compliance with the operational order.

It added that State Commandants had also been tasked with monitoring Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, and Outpost Heads to ensure effective implementation of the security architecture across the federation.