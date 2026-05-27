MTN Seals Major Business Deals on Golf Courses, Says Regional Manager

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





MTN General Manager for Regional Operations, South-South, Ifeanyi Udom, says the telecommunication giant has deepened engagement with premium customers through the 2026 MTN Prestige Golf Classic in Port Harcourt.

Udom stated that many high-level business decisions and strategic deals were often sealed on golf courses rather than inside corporate boardrooms.

The MTN general manager, who made the assertion during the tournament at the Port Harcourt Club, stressed that the telecommunication firm used lifestyle platforms, such as golf, to connect with customers, encourage networking, and showcase premium products and services.

According to her, the annual golf tournament has become a strategic platform for relationship building among high-value customers and the golfing community.

“At MTN, we try to connect with our customers at their passion points to make sure that we’re supporting the things that bring out the best in our customers, things that they like and enjoy,” she said.

Udom added, “The golf classic is one of those platforms for our high-value customers and our golfing community so that we give them a platform to come and socialise, network, and collaborate because the reality is that a lot of very important decisions are not really made in the office or the boardrooms; some decisions are made on the golf courses.”

She added that the event also provided MTN the opportunity to promote curated services for premium customers.

The general manager stated, “We also have a corner where we are showcasing MTN’s fantastic products and services. At the same time, we’re using the opportunity to let our high-value customers see special products that we have curated especially for them so that they can key into those products and begin to enjoy more of MTN’s excellent services.”

Udom listed some of the services being promoted at the event to include MTN’s 5G network, fibre services, voice and data offerings.

She stated, “So, it’s really about giving our customers a platform to enjoy themselves and also bringing to their places products and services that we have curated for that sort of customer so that they can connect with us, network and begin to enjoy very excellent and authentic services.”

The MTN regional boss stressed that beyond sponsorships and customer engagement events, the company remained focused on delivering top-quality network services across all its platforms.

“The most important thing in being a service provider is to continue to provide very top-notch quality and excellent service to customers,” she said.

“One of the things that we do beyond providing platforms is to make sure that first of all the network is always optimal, be it our 4G, 5G, fibre or whatever product that you are on in MTN,” she added.

Udom disclosed that the company also ran campus activations and youth-focused programmes while developing tailored products for different categories of customers.

According to her, “Every customer demographic, we have products and services that are speaking to them, speaking to their lifestyles, speaking to their aspirations and enabling them to achieve their dreams and aspirations. So, we cover all customer classes.”

On the recent telecom regulatory directive banning the borrowing of data complied with by operators, Udom said MTN merely obeyed instructions from regulators.

“This was a directive that all the telcos had to abide by. We all took the directive from our regulator and so we obeyed the instructions of the regulators. We’ll never disobey the regulators.”