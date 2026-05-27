Grenada PM Seeks Deeper Africa-Caribbean Trade, Cultural Ties

Sunday Ehigiator





Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, has called for stronger economic, cultural and diplomatic ties between Africa and the Caribbean, while commending Nigerians living in Grenada for their contributions to national development.

Mitchell made the call during the celebration of African Liberation Day, themed, “African Rooted, Diaspora Rising, Identity Reclaiming,” where he stressed the need for Africa and Caribbean nations to transform shared historical connections into practical partnerships.

Speaking at the event, the Grenadian leader said Africa and the Caribbean shared a common history, identity, and destiny, adding that cooperation between both regions should extend beyond symbolic gestures to trade, investment, culture, and diplomacy.

“We are descendants of Africa and we must reclaim that,” Mitchell said, while welcoming Nigerians and other Africans present at the gathering.

He described the presence of Nigerians at the event as “deeply meaningful,” stating that it represents “the reunion of families across the Atlantic”.

He said, “The Atlantic that was used for forced separation is now a deliberate bridge for reconnection.”

Mitchell said Grenada remained committed to strengthening relationships with African countries and building partnerships that would benefit people of African descent globally.

“We welcome you as brothers and sisters in a shared history, in a shared identity and in a shared destiny, bonded by history and united by purpose,” he stated.

The prime minister also praised Nigerians living and working in Grenada, saying their contributions underscore the growing importance of Africa-Caribbean cooperation.

“We value your contribution to our national life and this gathering is testimony to the role that Nigerians play in the economy of Grenada,” he said.

Mitchell advocated stronger economic integration between Africa and the Caribbean through increased trade, investment, and innovation-driven partnerships.

He stated, “We must deepen cooperation in trade and investment by expanding economic partnerships between our nations and create opportunities for businesses and innovation.”

According to him, Grenada, despite its size, remains determined to play an active role in strengthening ties within the global African community.

“Though Grenada may be small in size, we are not small in identity, courage and commitment to building a modern nation with Africa,” Mitchell said.

Reflecting on the significance of African Liberation Day, the prime minister said May 25 symbolised the struggle against colonialism and the journey towards freedom for African nations and the diaspora.

He stated that while political independence had been achieved in many places, African nations and people of African descent still faced challenges, including political instability, economic injustice, and underdevelopment.

“For too long, our history was written by others. Our systems only received us as labour and not as people, as subjects and not agents of civilisation,” he said.

Mitchell stressed the importance of reclaiming African identity, stating that Black history predates slavery and is rooted in great civilisations and cultures that continue to shape the world.

He called for patience and sustained collaboration in building stronger Africa-Caribbean relations.

He said, “One step at a time, we must build the bridge between Africa and the Caribbean — one trade partnership at a time, one investment opportunity at a time, one diplomatic initiative at a time.”

The prime minister added that true liberation for Africans and the diaspora should include freedom from barriers limiting engagement between both regions.

“We long for the day our brothers and sisters will visit regularly without feeling that Africa is distant or unreachable,” he added.

Founder of Esther Matthew Tonlagha Foundation, Esther Tonlagha, said Africa represented strength and opportunity, adding that Caribbean nations must remain connected to the continent’s future.

Tonlagha said leadership in modern times should go beyond titles to deliver measurable, inclusive and sustainable impact.

“At EMT Foundation, we have consistently prioritised three pillars: empowerment, access and sustainability,” she said.

She stated that stronger collaboration between African and Caribbean countries in trade, education, and investment would create development opportunities for citizens on both sides of the Atlantic.

Tonlagha stated, “As Africans, we are first of all brothers irrespective of the part of the world we find ourselves. We must remain committed to building a united front.”

She urged Africans to take ownership of their narratives and work collectively towards progress.

“It is our responsibility to tell our own story. No one can do that better than us,” she added.