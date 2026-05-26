Court Declares Jonathan Eligible to Contest 2027 Poll

*Slams N20m cost against plaintiff

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Federal High Court in Abuja, has declared that former President Goodluck Jonathan is eligible to contest in the 2027 general elections.

Justice Peter Lifu, made the declaration while delivering judgment in a suit seeking to bar Jonathan from participating in future presidential election, haven taken the oath of office twice as president.

However, Justice Lifu in his judgment dismissed the suit on the grounds of being an abuse of court process.

According to Lifu, the suit was a waste of the court’s precious time because both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal have already resolved the eligibility of Jonathan.

“I am bound by the above decision of the Court of Appeal and this court, I have no more to add”, Lifu said.

Meanwhile, he slammed a cost of N20 million against the plaintiff in favour of Jonathan and N1 million in favour of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Details later.