US Military Strike Iranian Boats, Missile Sites

The United States military on Monday carried out strikes in southern Iran targeting boats allegedly attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites, in what Washington described as defensive operations amid an ongoing ceasefire.

According to Reuters, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were aimed at protecting American troops from threats posed by Iranian forces.

In a statement, CENTCOM said the operations were conducted “to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces.”

“U.S. Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire,” Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, a CENTCOM spokesperson, said.

The U.S. military did not immediately provide details on casualties or the extent of damage caused by the strikes.