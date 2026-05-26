GTI  Salutes the Flying Antelopes, Commends NPFL Board for Historic Season

* Elegbeleye charges winners to represent Nigeria well in CAF competitions

Strategic partners to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), GTI Asset Management and Trust Limited, have joined millions of football fans across Nigeria and the diaspora in congratulating Rangers International FC of Enugu for emerging champions of the 2025/2026 NPFL season.

In a statement issued on Monday, GTI’s Head of Media and Publicity, Andrew Ekejiuba, praised the Flying Antelopes for securing their ninth league title, describing the achievement as a reflection of resilience, consistency, and the club’s rich football heritage.

He also commended the NPFL Board led by Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye for its sustained efforts in repositioning Nigerian football through the creation of a more competitive and commercially attractive league structure capable of restoring fans’ confidence and attracting wider national and international interest.

“The just concluded NPFL season will go down in history as one of the most competitive and exciting campaigns ever witnessed in Nigerian football, with the title race extending to the final day before a winner eventually emerged.

“For GTI, this is a landmark victory for Rangers International and a proud moment for Nigerian football. Winning the league title for the ninth time and equalling the record held by Enyimba FC is not only a testament to the club’s quality and tradition, but also a clear indication of the growing competitiveness of our elite league.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all 20 clubs that participated in the just concluded season, including those that secured continental tickets and those unfortunately relegated. Next season presents another opportunity for every team to improve and compete more strongly.

“GTI will continue to partner the NPFL as Nigerian football steadily progresses toward greater continental and global relevance, judging by the quality and excitement witnessed throughout the 2025/2026 season,” Ekejiuba stated.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the NPFL, Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye, has charged the three clubs that won continental club completion tickets to start earnestly to prepare for the CAF club completions in order to give Nigeria a formidable presence next season.

“The season may have ended, but going to play on the continent means that your preparation starts now.

“I charge you to change the narrative of the recent past to give the country a formidable presence again on the African club completions”, he added.

Elegbeleye stressed that he considered the 2025/2026 NPFLseason very successful as the clubs played to schedule to ensure that the match fixtures were followed from start to finish.

“I am sending a heartfelt message of congratulations to all the 20 clubs, including those who won tickets to represent Nigeria and those that were unfortunate to be relegated.

Following the conclusion of Matchday 38 fixtures, Rangers International finished top of the table with 68 points after securing a 2-1 victory over Ikorodu City FC in Lagos. Rivers United FC finished second with 67 points despite defeating Katsina United FC 3-0, as Rangers only needed a win to guarantee the title.

Ikorodu City’s defeat ensured that Shooting Stars retained third position with 60 points despite their loss to Niger Tornadoes FC.

Statistics from the season showed that a total of 772 goals were scored, with 287 wins recorded, including 45 away victories and 93 matches drawn. Godwin Obaje of Rangers International emerged as the league’s top scorer with 14 goals.

Meanwhile, former champions Remo Stars FC and El-Kanemi Warriors joined Bayelsa United FC and Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi as the four clubs relegated at the end of the season.