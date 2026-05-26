Super Eagles, Zimbabwe’s Warriors in Unity Cup Battle Royal

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will this evening take on Zimbabwe’s Warriors in a 2026 Unity Cup opener at the Charlton Athletic Stadium (The Valley) in London, starting at 7.30pm.

The last time both countries met during last year’s 2026 World Cup qualifying fixtures, it was stalemate both in the home (Uyo) and away fixtures in (Huye, Rwanda). Nigeria’s draw in Uyo was most like defeat as Eagles desperately needed that game to steady their sinking fortunes in the Mundial qualifying race. Both countries missed out as South Africa picked the group’s lone ticket. DR Congo defeated Nigeria in penalty shootouts in the playoffs for the African ticket to the Inter-confederation playoffs in Mexico where they won the continent’s 10th ticket to the World Cup starting next month in North America.

So tonight, the stakes are less glamorous. The four-nation Unity Cup is more of an invitational friendly tournament where the Super Eagles are the defending champions.

With Head Coach, Eric Chelle, resting almost his entire first XI for the Poland and Portugal international friendlies, he’s going to rely entirely on a new set of players to prosecute this clash.

Expectedly, newly crowned Cypriot champion with Omonia Nicosia, Francis Uzoho, could be the man to lead out the Super Eagles tonight against the Warriors in the absence of Wilfred Ndidi and Moses Simon.

Uzoho, who was Nigeria’s No 1 goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, gave a hint of this at yesterday’s pre-match press conference.

A total of 20 players took part in the last training session yesterday, with the likes of goalkeepers Uzoho, Arthur Okonkwo and Michael Atata. Defenders were: Igoh Ogbu, Chibueze Oputa, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Obinna Igboke, Tijani Al Ameen and Elias Ochobi while midfielders like Alhassan Yusuf, Tochukwu Nnadi, Samson Tijani, Aderemi Adeoye, Junior Ayobami and Tosin Oyedokun called the shots in the middle. Terem Moffi, Philip Otele, Rafiu Durosinmi, Owen Oseni and Femi Azeez were the forwards from where Chelle will pick those he expect to do the damage against the Zimbabweans.

After the Nigeria versus Zimbabwe clash, Jamaica and India – the two other teams taking part in the tournament – will on Wednesday battle it out before the winners of both fixtures meet in the final.

Players in Camp in London:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus) Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham FC, England); Michael Atata (Ikorodu City)

Defenders: Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Tijani Al Ameen (Shooting Stars); Obinna Igboke (Enugu Rangers); Elias Ochobi (Rivers United); Chibueze Oputa (Enugu Rangers)

Midfielders: Tochukwu Nnadi (Olympic Marseille, France); Alhassan Yusuf (New England Revolution, USA); Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City); Samson Tijani (FK Dukla Prague, Czech Republic); Ayobami Junior (Shooting Stars); Tosin Oyedokun (Ikorodu City)

Forwards: Philip Otele (Hamburger SV, Germany); Owen Oseni (Plymouth FC, England); Terem Moffi (FC Porto, Portugal); Rafiu Durosinmi (Pisa FC, Italy); Femi Azeez (Millwall FC, England)