Afrinvest Pledges Stronger Partnership  with Champions Rangers 

Afrinvest West Africa Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its partnership with reigning Nigerian Premier Football League champions, Rangers International FC of Enugu, following the club’s historic feat last Sunday.

The financial services firm, which entered into a three-year front-shirt sponsorship agreement with the Flying Antelopes in October 2023, expressed delight over the club’s continued success since the partnership began.

Speaking after Rangers defeated Ikorodu City 2-1 in the final league match to secure the 2025/26 NPFL title, the Group Managing Director of Afrinvest West Africa Limited, Dr Ike Chioke, attributed the club’s achievements to improved player welfare, institutional discipline and financial stability brought by the collaboration.

He said, “We at Afrinvest are particularly proud to be associated with Rangers, and I have seen them lift the cup twice in three years. That says a lot for when finance meets football at its point of need and brings discipline, governance and institutional capacity to support the team and elevate these young men to a platform where they can begin to see themselves on the global stage and go beyond Nigerian football.”

Chioke noted that the partnership had already begun yielding national recognition for the players, citing two Rangers players who had received invitations to the Nigerian national football team for the Unity Cup in England.

He also advocated broader corporate involvement in Nigerian football and expressed interest in partnering the NPFL to improve the overall structure and management of the domestic league.

“I would like to see Afrinvest partnering with the management of NPFL and bringing some of the values and vision that we have brought into Rangers to the wider league,” he stated.

According to the Enugu Prince, while Nigerian football has improved significantly over the last three seasons, there is still room for growth in areas such as team management, stadium organisation, fan experience, transparency and prize money distribution.

“There has to be equity and fairness in football. We need to bring our local league to international standards. It is that ability to bring transparency and discipline that will attract more corporate sponsorships,” he added.

The Afrinvest boss called on major Nigerian corporations to invest in football, stressing that the sport could play a key role in tackling youth unemployment and creating opportunities in merchandising, sports management, media and event organisation.

“There are many companies whose names should be on many teams. We have over 20 teams in the NPFL. Going into the next season, the Dangotes of this world, the banks, the cement companies and many other individuals and corporate bodies should be sponsoring football in Nigeria,” he said.

He commended Enugu Rangers Chief Executive Officer, Amobi Ezeaku; head coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu and the players for their dedication throughout the title-winning campaign.

Ezeaku appreciated Afrinvest for its unwavering support, describing the company as a critical pillar behind the club’s strategic growth.

“Afrinvest is the pillar behind the execution of our strategic plan. When they came on board, they didn’t just come on board as a corporate entity; they owned the Rangers movement and they still own it,” he said.

The club’s captain, Chidiebere Nwobodo, also expressed optimism ahead of the next season, promising that the team would continue to improve after clinching a record-extending ninth league title.

“We will do better next season. For Rangers, it means a lot to be nine-time champions of the NPFL.

“We have a better team, a good side and we are going to fortify the team with new players. I think we are good to go,” he said.