Tinubu: APC Members’ Support for Me, A Challenge to Do More for Nigeria

• To receive certificate of return, flag as ruling party’s 2027 presidential candidate today

•Says democracy not sustained by noise or borrowed platforms

• Hails 31 APC govs for well organised primaries in their respective states

Our Correspondents



President Bola Tinubu yesterday overwhelmingly won the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary elections in all the states where results were collated, declaring that the massive support he enjoyed from members of the ruling party was a challenge for him to do more for the country.

Following the impressive victory, the president would today receive the Certificate of Return and the ruling party’s flag as its presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

According to a statement issued yesterday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the Presidential Primary Elections Committee would present the certificate and flag at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja after a nationwide collation of the primary election results.

APC governors, members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), the National Working Committee (NWC), and the National Assembly, along with party stalwarts, are expected to attend the event.

Before the presidential primary elections, Tinubu was expected to emerge as the sole candidate following his endorsement by the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) in May 2025.

Speaking yesterday with journalists after participating in the APC presidential primary at Ikoyi-Obalende Ward L2 in Lagos, the president, when asked to comment on the massive support he was receiving from the members of his party, said: “I’m just excited, they challenge me to do more.”

He described the conduct of the 2026 APC primary elections nationwide as a strong demonstration of internal democracy within the ruling party, noting that the exercise has further deepened the democratic process.

Tinubu, who arrived at the venue alongside his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was received by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Lagos State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and former Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, among other party leaders.

He commended the members of the party for their orderly conduct, enthusiasm, and commitment to democratic values.

According to the president, “This is a demonstration of internal democracy, and it has been going on very well according to plan. This is grassroots politics where every member of the party has the right to participate.

“It shows that we have internal democracy and it’s peaceful and well organised.”

On the conduct of the primaries across the states, Tinubu said, “I am very satisfied that governors have done well in their various states, from the ward congresses to local government congresses to the delegate accreditation, validation, membership registration, and the certification of the electoral process. It has been done very well, and with this, you could rate democracy at a high level.”

He stressed that APC remains committed to transparent and inclusive democratic processes that give party members at the grassroots the opportunity to freely choose their leaders and representatives, emphasising that their involvement remains the foundation for sustainable democratic development.

The president also praised electoral officials, party leaders, and security agencies for ensuring the exercise was conducted peacefully and credibly, and urged Nigerians to continue supporting democratic institutions and national unity.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to democratic ideals, good governance, and policies to improve the welfare of Nigerians while strengthening political stability nationwide.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu was leading his lone challenger, Stanley Osifo, with landslides in all the states where the APC presidential primary results were declared yesterday.

In Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who was the Coordinator and Collation Officer for the Rivers APC presidential primary, said President Tinubu scored 208,082 votes, while Osifo had zero votes.

In Sokoto State, the collation officer and Governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, announced that Tinubu polled 301,000 votes, while Osifo scored zero votes.

Announcing the result of Abia State at the State Party headquarters in Umuahia, the Collation Officer for the Abia presidential primary election and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, said President Tinubu scored 161,005 votes against Oshifo’s paltry 1, 002 votes across the 184 electoral wards in the 17 local government areas of the state.

Declaring the result of Kwara State at the Kwara Collation Centre in Ilorin, the Collation Officer and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq said the president polled 310,990 votes to defeat Osifo, who got zero votes.

In Imo State, Tinubu polled 582,823 votes to defeat Osifo, who scored 103 votes.

Announcing the result, the Imo State Coordinator of the APC presidential primary election, Governor Hope Uzodimma, declared that President Tinubu had earned the right to seek re-election in 2027, citing his administration’s grassroots-driven political reforms and democratic inclusiveness.

In Delta State, the result was announced in Asaba by the governor and the State Coordinator/Returning Officer of the APC Presidential Primary Election, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Announcing the result, Governor Oborevwori disclosed that President Tinubu received 407,646 votes, overwhelmingly defeating his only challenger, Osifo, who polled zero votes.

Declaring the result of the Osun State exercise in Osogbo, the state collation officer, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, who is the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, said President polled 100,880 votes against Osifo’s zero votes.

In Kogi State, Tinubu polled a total of 197,370 out of the 224,166 registered voters

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer for the APC presidential Primaries in the state, Governor Usman Ododo, stated that the state has 224,166 registered voters, 197,370 accredited, and 197,370 votes cast.

In Bayelsa State, Tinubu polled 277,192 votes across the 105 wards in the eight local government areas of the state.

Governor Douye Diri, who served as the state’s Coordinator/Collation Officer for the presidential primary, declared the results at the collation centre at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Yenagoa.

In Zamfara State, President Tinubu secured 321,579 votes to emerge as the winner.

The Chief Returning Officer for the APC Presidential Primary in Zamfara, Governor Dauda Lawal, announced that Tinubu secured an overwhelming majority of the votes, polling a total of 321,579 votes, while his opponent, Osifo, scored 42 votes.

In Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya announced that Tinubu secured an overwhelming 450,516 votes, while Osifo recorded zero votes.

Members of the APC across Kaduna State yesterday unanimously endorsed President Tinubu as the party’s preferred presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general election.

The affirmation exercise was conducted across the state’s 255 political wards in all 23 local government areas, attracting a large turnout of party members, leaders, and stakeholders who expressed support for Tinubu’s bid for a second term in office.

Governor Uba Sani described the affirmation as a strong demonstration of unity, loyalty, and confidence in both the APC and President Tinubu’s leadership.

Democracy Not Sustained by Noise or Borrowed Platforms

In a statement on his X page, after participating in the primary, Tinubu re-echoed the importance of strong democratic ideals, insisting that democracy was not about noise or borrowed platforms.

He said democracy only thrived when citizens actively participated in the political process, and institutions remained strong.

“Democracy is not sustained by noise, speculation, or borrowed platforms,” Tinubu said.

“It is sustained by citizens who show up, party members who believe, institutions that endure, the grassroots, and a political family rooted in the people.”

The president noted that through entrenched internal democracy and hard work, the APC has remained focused, organized, and deeply grounded across Nigeria.

“Others may gather around grievances. We gather around structure, service, and the work of nation-building,” he said.

The president said the party would continue to renew hope, strengthen democracy, and build a stronger Nigeria for all.