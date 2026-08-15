Troops Thwart Another ISWAP Attempt to Overrun Military Base in Biu, Inflicting Casualties on Extremist Fighters

Linus Aleke in Abuja



Troops of 162 Amphibious Battalion, operating under the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, successfully thwarted an attempted attack by ISWAP terrorists on their location at Forward Operating Base Mandaragirau, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, and inflicted heavy casualties on the extremist fighters, the military has said.

The military said the terrorists launched a simultaneous assault on the location from two fronts at about 0200 hours on 15 August 2026.

In a statement on Saturday, the Acting Military Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, said that, upon detecting the advancing terrorists through emplaced early-warning and surveillance systems, a combat team was promptly dispatched to interdict the terrorists along one of their axes of advance.

“Contact was made, resulting in a heavy exchange of fire, during which the combat team decisively defeated the attackers on that front. The second group of terrorists attempted to bypass the ambush team and infiltrate the camp, but they were equally met with superior firepower and successfully defeated.

“The coordinated and aggressive response forced the insurgents to withdraw in confusion, after which troops immediately launched a hot pursuit and thoroughly exploited the contact area, as well as their withdrawal routes,” Captain Goni said.

The troops, he said, eliminated several terrorists and recovered a substantial quantity of equipment, comprising AK-47 rifles with loaded magazines, a rocket-propelled grenade launcher with bombs and chargers, one camcorder video camera and several other combat enablers, in a clear demonstration of tactical proficiency and combat dominance.

“Subsequent footage obtained from the surveillance systems further showed the terrorists dragging several bodies of their cohorts killed towards the Timbuktu Triangle. Notably, there were no casualties among our troops.

“The successful defeat of this multi-pronged attack further highlights the high state of readiness, aggressive posture and operational effectiveness of OPHK troops, with the additional impetus from the military high command,” the statement said.

The Theatre Command therefore commended the leadership, courage and professionalism of the troops of 162 Amphibious Battalion for their exceptional bravery and tactical excellence in decisively defeating the terrorists’ assault.

Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Goni said, remains resolute in its determination to dominate the battlespace, deny terrorists freedom of action, and restore lasting peace and security across the North-East.