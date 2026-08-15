WAPTV To Broadcast Blockbuster Indian Series, Rajjo

Sunday Okobi

WAPTV, The Family Entertainment Channel, has reached another ground-breaking milestone, as it will be the first TV channel in Nigeria to broadcast the smash-hit Indian Romantic Drama, ‘Rajjo’.

The management of WAPTV said the move is an effort to ensure the TV channel maintains its apex position in providing premium programming for its millions of viewers worldwide, “in the ever-rising competitive world of broadcasting, as each TV Channel must stay on top of its game to keep eyeballs fixated on their screens.”

The show revolves around the trials and tests of an aspiring athlete, Rajjo, from Uttarakhand. Her mother, Manorama, has a dark past; hence, she is against Rajjo’s dreams of becoming an athlete.

Rajjo is a family drama, fully dubbed and subtitled in English.

The Director of WAPTV, Wale Adenuga Jnr, stated that “after years of painstakingly pursuing the broadcast licence of the hit show, ‘Rajjo’, we were delighted when we acquired the rights, as the series is tailor-fitted to our core values at WAPTV, to provide wholesome, family-friendly entertainment that will keep our audiences glued to their screens, both TV and Mobile.”

He stated Rajjo would start showing from September 7, 2026, Mondays to Fridays 10a.m. and Mondays to Fridays 9p.m. (repeat), Omnibus: Saturdays 10a.m., Sundays 7p.m. on WAPTV: DStv262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 129, FreeTV 751.

WAPTV can also be streamed worldwide via apps downloadable from the Google Play Store and Apple Store.