Udi Monarchs Commend Sen. Ngwu for Contribution to Completion of 9th Mile-Ugwu Onyeama-Enugu Dual Carriageway

*Say lawmaker’s efforts restored safe, easy movement

Udi Local Government Area Traditional Rulers Council has commended the Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial Zone, Sen. Osita Ngwu, for his efforts toward the completion of the Ninth Mile–Ugwu Onyeama–Enugu Double Carriageway in Enugu State.

In a letter dated August 6, 2026, jointly signed by the Chairman of the Council, HRM Justice F. Ken Ezeike (Rtd); Secretary, HRH Igwe Uche A. Alugwu; and 33 other traditional rulers and members of the Council, the monarchs expressed their sincere appreciation for the Senator’s contribution to the completion of the critical road project.

The traditional rulers said the matter was deliberated upon at their monthly meeting held on July 2, 2026, at the Udi Local Government Area Headquarters, Udi, where they unanimously resolved to formally appreciate the Senator for his efforts.

According to the Council, the completion of the two lanes has significantly improved traffic flow, making movement up and down the hill safer and easier for motorists and other road users.

The monarchs noted that the dangerous stretch of the road had previously been associated with avoidable accidents and loss of lives, making its completion particularly significant to the people of Udi and the wider Enugu West Senatorial District.

They further commended Senator Ngwu for what they described as his “gallant and constructive presentations” on the floor of the Senate, stressing that his performance in the Red Chamber had justified their decision to elect him as their representative.

“Our choice of having you in the Red Chambers is never to be regretted. It is rather an indication and testament of our readiness to vote you in again and again come 2027 and even in 2031,” the traditional rulers stated.

The Council said the Senator’s achievements in the Enugu West Senatorial Zone provided tangible evidence of effective representation, adding that they would continue to communicate his achievements and transformation agenda to their respective communities.

The traditional rulers also expressed appreciation for Ngwu’s respect for and recognition of traditional institutions, particularly his honour and regard for the royal fathers of Udi Local Government Area.

They said his efforts on the Ninth Mile–Ugwu Onyeama–Enugu road, coupled with his legislative interventions and engagement with the relevant authorities, demonstrated his commitment to addressing issues that directly affect the welfare, safety and economic activities of his constituents.

The Council’s letter was endorsed by the Chairman, Secretary and 33 other traditional rulers and members as a confirmation of their collective appreciation for the Senator’s efforts.