APC Candidate, Oyebamiji, Votes, Says He’s Confident of Winning

Mr Bola Oyebamiji, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for the Osun 2026 governorship election, has cast his vote, expressing confidence that he would win the election.

Oyebamiji, who arrived at his polling unit, Unit 11, Ward 9, Open Space Gantry Sawmill, Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area with his wife, Sekinat, commended the turnout of voters.

“INEC (people) are here; the voters are here; security operatives are here. I want to commend the large turnout of voters in Ikire.

“It shows that people are not intimidated, and generally, things are going on fine across the state,” he said.

Oyebamiji, popularly known as AMBO, said he was optimistic that the election would be peaceful.

He, however, urged the police and other security operatives to be proactive in ensuring security of the people of the state.

“I believe the election will be credible, and I am confident that I will win this election at the end of the day,” he said.

Oyebamiji, who arrived at the polling unit at 10:45 a.m., was immediately accredited, after which he cast his vote. (NAN)