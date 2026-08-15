The Businessman With Unusual Portfolio: Why AMTY Honoured Ibeh Ifeyi

By Chinedu Okafor

The Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards may have ended with the glamour, applause and presentation of plaques, but the stories behind some of the recognitions live on and continue to generate interest.

One of such stories is that of businessman Dr Ibeh Ezekiel Ifeyi, whose unusually broad portfolio earned him the Businessman of the Year award at the ceremony.

The recognition was not simply about owning a business or being a familiar name in the commercial space; but more about the breadth of Ibeh’s entrepreneurial interests and the ability to build and manage enterprises across sectors that require different markets, expertise and operational structures.

From building materials and renewable energy to automobiles, shipping and logistics, Ibeh’s business interests cut across a surprisingly wide range of the Nigerian economy.

Among others, one of his major business interests is Swisstech Industries, which operates in the roofing and building materials sector; while his renewable energy venture, Magnet Energies Limited, deals in the importation and installation of solar panels, lithium batteries, inverters, solar street lights and other solar accessories.

Through EZ Winners Limited, he also has interests in automobiles and automobile spare parts, while Bestline Shipping Company Limited operates in the maritime and shipping sector.

Another part of the portfolio is Dutchland Bonded Terminal Limited, which is involved in container warehousing for the Apapa and Tin Can ports, as well as the clearing of import and export containers and related logistics services.

On their own, the businesses may appear to belong to completely different worlds. Taken together, however, they reveal an entrepreneur whose commercial interests stretch from the materials used in construction and alternative energy solutions to transportation, maritime trade and the logistics that keep international commerce moving.

According to AMTY Awards co-founder Chinedu Okafor, it was this unusual and coordinated spread of interests that made Ibeh a compelling choice for the Businessman of the Year recognition.

The award organisers were particularly interested in what had been built and sustained across the different ventures, especially against the backdrop of the difficult business environment in Nigeria.

Running one enterprise successfully can be demanding enough. Managing businesses in several sectors, each with its own challenges, markets and operational demands, presents a considerably different level of responsibility.

For the AMTY organisers, Ibeh’s ability to navigate these different spaces and maintain a growing entrepreneurial portfolio was worthy of recognition. This notwithstanding, this business journey may not be stopping with his existing interests.

Plans for a free trade zone are also reportedly in the works, pointing to ambitions that could take his activities further into the wider trade, commerce and logistics ecosystem.

That prospect adds another dimension to the Businessman of the Year award. Rather than representing the end of an entrepreneurial journey, the recognition may simply mark one point in an expanding story. There is also a broader reason Ibeh’s recognition fits into the philosophy of the AMTY Awards.

The organisers have sought to bring together personalities from different walks of life, including religion, academia, the corporate world and business, recognising people whose activities have distinguished them within their respective spheres.

In that mix, Ibeh represents the entrepreneurial side of the equation; not merely as a businessman with a single dominant interest, but as an entrepreneur whose ventures span multiple sectors.

His portfolio tells a story of diversification: from building materials to renewable energy, automobiles, shipping and logistics, with further expansion reportedly in sight. And that, ultimately, appears to be what made the AMTY recognition significant.

The AMTY awards celebrated not just the businesses associated with Dr Ibeh Ezekiel Ifeyi, but the scale of the entrepreneurial journey behind, and the possibilities of what may still emerge.