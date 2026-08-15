Live Updates: Osun Governorship Election 2026

Saturday 15, August 2026

11:19AM

Suspected political thugs attacked the polling unit of the ADC governorship candidate, Hon. Najeem Salaam, at Ward 4, Unit 13 in Ejigbo.

11:07AM

Domestic Observers Hail Peaceful Conduct, Voters Turnout in Ede

Some domestic observers monitoring the ongoing Osun governorship election have commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise and the large turnout of voters across Ede.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the observers were seen monitoring some polling units as early as 7:00 a.m. before the commencement of accreditation.

Mr Omotola Akinropo, an observer with Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), commended the electoral process while monitoring some polling units in the town.

Akinropo said the election had so far been peaceful in all the communities visited, adding that security personnel had done well in coordinating the process and preventing any breakdown of law and order.

He commended the electorate for the large turnout, while urging all political actors participating in the election to accept the outcome in good faith and avoid any form of violence.

“The election so far across Ede community is peaceful, from what I can see, and security personnel have done very well in coordinating and ensuring that there is no breakdown of law and order,” the election observer said.

Similarly, Mrs Bisi Adebimpe of Centre for Democracy and Good Governance, Abuja, described the election as peaceful.

Adebimpe expressed optimism that voters would continue to adhere to the guidelines issued by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

She urged electorate not to be afraid to cast their votee but to come out en masse and perform their civic responsibilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that accreditation and voting commenced early in several polling units visited in Ede North and Ede South Local Government Areas.

Some of the polling units visited included Sagba Agbogunde, Ward 2, Unit 9, Ede North; Orita Alajue, Ward 5, Unit 1, Ede South; Adogbe, Ward 3, Unit 5, Ede North; and CAC, Ward 4, Unit 2, all in Ede North.

Others were Obalaoye, Ward 2, Unit and Agip, Ward 2, Unit 3 in Ede South.

At some polling units, voters were seen queuing orderly to vote, while security personnel maintained order within the areas.

Mr Kazeem Taofeek and Mrs Grace Abimbola, who were both voters, commended the peaceful atmosphere at their respective polling units at Orita Alajue Ward 5 unit 1 and Sagba Abogunde Ward 2 unit 7.

They expressed the hope that the exercise would remain peaceful until the conclusion of voting and announcement of results.

NAN reports that the Osun governorship election is being contested by candidates from 15 political parties, include the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke, of Accord Party and Mr Bola Oyebamiji of All Progressives Congress (APC)

10:45AM

APC Deputy Candidate Adereti Hails Impressive Turnout, Smooth BVAS Operation

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy Governorship candidate in the ongoing Osun State election, Kayode Adereti, has described the voter turnout as impressive, while commending the security arrangements and smooth operation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Adereti spoke after voting at ward 11, unit 3 ilare in Ife Central.

He said the electoral process has been peaceful, with voters turning out in large numbers to exercise their civic responsibility.

He also expressed satisfaction with the performance of the BVAS machines, saying the accreditation process was progressing smoothly and that voters appeared satisfied with the conduct of the election.

“The turnout is impressive and the security is perfect. The BVAS is working well, and everyone is happy here,” Adereti said.

The APC candidate urged eligible voters who were yet to cast their ballots to come out and participate in the election, stressing that the future of the state depended on the active participation of its citizens.

“I urge the people of Osun State to come out and vote. We are ready, and the people are ready to make Osun a better place,” he said.

Adereti further appealed to voters to remain peaceful and orderly throughout the electoral process, urging political parties and their supporters to respect the rules and allow the people to freely choose their next governor.

The election is being conducted across the 30 local government areas of the state amid heightened security and keen political interest.

The APC candidate’s assessment comes against the backdrop of pre-election concerns over possible violence, intimidation and disruption, with stakeholders calling on voters and political actors to maintain peace as voting and the subsequent collation of results continue.

10:30AM

Adeleke Says Election Going Well

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke has described the ongoing election as peaceful.

In an interview with journalists after casting his vote, he said “As of now, it is going well. However, I have received some information from my people in Osun State that there is a police officer called London from Port Harcourt who was brought to the state to destroy my town, Ede and disrupt the voting process.

“I am calling on the IGP and all security agencies to watch out for this police officer from Port Harcourt. I understand that the APC brought him to Osun State to carry out a hatchet job and cause disruption in my town, Ede, so that people will not be able to vote. “

According to him “I want the IGP, the Police Commissioner for the election, the DIG for the election, and all security agencies to take note and do the needful. I also urge all my people in Ede to be vigilant.

“I also have it on good authority that they do not want to follow the normal process of moving from the polling units to the wards and then to the local governments. Instead, they want to take the process straight to the collation centre. This is not acceptable. “

“They must follow the rules, and that is why I am alerting my people to watch out.I know that, by the special grace of God, I will win this election.”

10:37AM

Massive Turnout at Aregbesola’s Polling Unit in Ilesa

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

There was a massive turnout of voters at the polling unit of former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, in Ifofin area of Ilesa, Ilesa East Local Government Area on Saturday.

The polling unit, Ward 8, Unit 1, witnessed a large number of voters who arrived early to participate in the ongoing Osun State governorship election.

The presence of a large crowd of the electorate at the polling unit generated interest, as residents waited to exercise their franchise in the election to determine the next governor of the state.

However, as of the time of filing this report, Aregbesola had yet to emerge from his Ifofin residence to cast his vote.

Voters remained at the polling unit while election officials and party agents continued with the electoral process, as the former governor was expected to join other residents in exercising his civic responsibility.

10:18AM

Police Arrest Lawmaker, 146 Suspected political Thugs

Police Command in Osun has arrested a serving member of the state House of Assembly, Abiola Inaolaji, alongside 146 suspected political thugs in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abiosun Ojelabi, confirmed the arrest on Saturday in Osogbo.

Ojelabi said that the lawmaker, a member of Accord, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in the early hours of Saturday.

He said that Inaolaji, representing Irewole/Isokan State Constituency, was arrested during a police operation.

Ojelabi said that the arrest was part of intensified security operations by the police to prevent actions capable of undermining the credibility of the electoral process.

Meanwhile, in a viral video clip cited by a NAN correspondent, a man identified as Ibrahim was seen identifying himself and confessing to facilitating the movement of 146 suspects to Osun from neighbouring states for the purpose of voting in the election.(NAN)

See Video

10:05AM

Large Turnout in Ikire as Voters Await Accreditation

There was a large turnout of voters in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun, on Saturday as residents trooped to polling centres to elect the next governor of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voters arrived at their polling units as early as 7 a.m., checking the registers pasted on walls for their names ahead of accreditation.

NAN reports that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had already set up at the polling units before 7 a.m., in preparation for accreditation and voting.

Unarmed police officers were seen at the polling centres, while armed security personnel, soldiers and patrol vehicles were deployed at strategic locations around the town.

However, as of 8:20 a.m., vehicular movement was observed along the Ife-Ibadan Road, which passes through the town, while motorcycles and some cars moved around the town.

The atmosphere remained peaceful, with some shops also open for business as residents went about their activities in ngoing of the ongoing election.

NAN reports that Ikire is the hometown of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Osun governorship election, who is expected to vote at Ward 9, Unit 3, AUD School Atile, Ikire, in Irewole Local Government Area. (NAN)

9:51AM

Party Agents Express Confidence in Electoral Process

Some party agents in the ongoing Osun governorship election on Saturday expressed confidence in the electoral process, even as they called for peaceful conduct of the exercise.

The party agents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the credibility of the electoral process.

Mr Tijani Muideen, an All Progressives Congress (APC) agent, urged stakeholders to ensure that the election was peaceful and devoid of harassment or intimidation.

Muideen, while stating that election should not be a do-or-die, called on security personnel to maintain high level of professionalism.

Also, Mr Salam Adeleke, an agent of the Accord party, said he was concerned about the presence of some security personnel at some polling areas.

Adeleke said he expected the election to be free, fair and peaceful, urging security agencies to ensure adequate security for voters and INEC officials.

“I want the election to be peaceful, free and fair, and security agencies should be on standby to ensure security without any form of intimidation.

“We hope that the people’s choice will be fulfilled,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Sulaiman Abdullahi, an agent of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), called for a peaceful election, urging security personnel to protect voters from intimidation.

“We want the election to be peaceful. I don’t want anybody to intimidate anyone, and I want security agencies to allow people to vote without fear,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that accreditation had yet to commence at the Sagba Agbogunde Ward 2, unit 9 where Gov. Ademola Adeleke, the Accord candidate, is expected to vote.(NAN)

9:40AM

Osogbo Calm, Peaceful as Voters Gather at Polling Units

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osogbo, the Osun State capital, remained calm in the early hours of Saturday as voters began making their way towards polling units for the governorship election.

THISDAY who was on ground noted that several parts of the city showed a largely peaceful atmosphere, with residents moving about as preparations continued for the commencement of voting.

Also, there was presence of police personnel and other security agencies attached to the polling units.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, ad-hoc staff made up National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, presiding and assistant presiding officers were on ground and voter registers have been placed for eligible voters to start checking their names.

Also, observers both international and local were observed at some polling stations visited.

Areas visited included Ogo-Oluwa, Alekuwodo, Baruwa, Jaleyemi, Okefia, Fagbewesa, Isale-Aro and Asubiaro, where there were no immediate signs of disturbance.

The situation was also peaceful around Gbodofon, Awosuru, the Capital area and Tinumola, as residents prepared to participate in the election.

Some voters were seen heading towards their respective polling locations, while others remained in their homes ahead of the commencement of voting.

A resident in Ogo-Oluwa, Wale Ajelogbon said voters in the area were prepared to exercise their franchise peacefully.

“We are ready to vote. We want everything to remain peaceful throughout the election,” the resident said.

In Alekuwodo and Baruwa, normal morning activities continued, with residents moving around while awaiting the arrival of election officials and the commencement of accreditation and voting.

Similar peaceful atmosphere were observed in Jaleyemi, Okefia and Fagbewesa, where there was no immediate report of violence or disruption as voters prepared for the poll.

At Isale-Aro, Asubiaro and Gbodofon, residents were also seen making preparations to leave for their polling units, with the atmosphere remaining relatively quiet.

The calm was equally maintained around Awosuru, the Capital area and Tinumola, as voters anticipated the exercise and security personnel remained on duty.

The Osogbo developments came as voters across the state prepared to elect the next governor, with stakeholders urging residents to conduct themselves peacefully and abide by the rules governing the election.

9:34AM

Adeleke Votes, Expresses Confidence of Victory

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun on Saturday expressed confidence in emerging victorious in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Adeleke expressed the confidence after

casting his vote at Sagba Abogunde Ward 2, Unit 9, in Ede North Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the governor arrived at the polling unit at about 8:32 a.m, accompanied by a large number of supporters.

After being accredited by the presiding officer of Ward 2 unit 9 at 8;35 a.m., he proceeded to cast his vote.

Speaking shortly after casting his ballot, Adeleke said he was confident of emerging victorious in the election.

He called on the electorate to come out en masse to exercise their franchise, stressing that they should protect their votes until the end of the electoral process.

According to him, the election provides the people of Osun the opportunity to decide who would govern them for the next four years.

The governor urged voters to remain peaceful and law-abiding throughout the voting and collation processes.

He also appealed to the electorate to stay at their polling units to monitor the process, in accordance with INEC guidelines.

The governor, however, said that he received an information about a certain police officer to disrupt the electoral process in Ede.

He called on the inspector-genreral of police (IGP) to immediately move the police officer away from the state.

“We also received information about our supporters being scared away in Modakeke and some areas in the state by some police officers to disenfranchise them,” he said.

Adeleke also called on his supporters to watch out for fake ballot papers which could be used in some polling units to deceive the electorate.

He, however, expressed optimism that the election would be peaceful, credible and reflective of people’s will.(NAN)

9:22AM

Calm Atmosphere, Moderate Turnout in Ejigbo

The situation in Ejigbo Local Government Area, particularly at Moyofade Ward 14, remained calm on Saturday as residents turned out to participate in the Osun governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voters began arriving at polling units around 8 a.m.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad hoc personnel were already at their designated locations preparing for accreditation and voting.

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices were also observed to be functioning properly, while voters checked the voter register displayed on the walls ahead of accreditation.

Security personnel were also deployed to various locations within the ward, helping to maintain order and ensure a peaceful conduct of the election.

As of the time of filing this report, voter turnout was moderate, although some party agents and voters expressed optimism that more residents would come out to cast their ballots.

The atmosphere remained peaceful across the area, with no major incident recorded as voting activities continued.(NAN)

9:15AM

Accord Deputy Guber Candidate Expresses Confidence, Raises Concern Over Late Arrival of INEC Officials in Some Areas

Yinka Kolawole

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Accord Party in the Osun State governorship election, Prince Kola Adewusi, has expressed optimism that the party will emerge victorious in Saturday’s election.

Adewusi , who spoke while monitoring the conduct of the poll, said adequate security personnel had been deployed to ensure a peaceful exercise across the state.

He, however, raised concerns over the uneven arrival of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials at some polling units, saying while officials arrived early in some areas, the situation was different in others.

According to him, the late arrival of election officials in some polling areas could affect the smooth commencement of voting.

The Accord deputy governorship candidate said he remained confident of victory for his party, stressing that the party had worked hard and enjoyed strong support across the state.

Asked about his expectation from the election, Adewusi said: “We are on the ground. What do you expect me to say? We are winning.”

He expressed confidence that voters would freely exercise their franchise and that the final outcome would reflect the wishes of the electorate.

Adewusi also urged voters to remain peaceful and conduct themselves responsibly throughout the voting and collation processes.

9:10AM

Early Turnout of Voters, Heavy Security Presence in Osogbo, Ede, Ilesa

The Osun governorship election commenced peacefully on Saturday, with heavy security presence observed around polling units in some parts the state.

The correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the election in Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Ede North, Boripe and Osogbo Local Government Areas, report that voters were seen as early as 6:45 a.m. at some of the polling units visited.

At Ward D1, Unit 8 in Ilesa West council area, INEC officials were on ground, while voters were seen checking their names on the pasted voters’ list.

The Presiding Officer at the unit, Mr Segun Adegbaju, said he and other officials arrived at the polling unit at 6:59 a.m.

Similarly at Ward 8, Unit 3 within the council area, a large number of voters were seen checking their names on the pasted list, while INEC ad hoc staff were also on ground.

The Assistant Presiding Officer, Mr Cestus Akilolu, while addressing the voters, said accreditation and voting would commence at 8:30 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m.

Akilolu urged the voters to remain orderly, assuring them that the process would be peaceful.

At Ward 4, Unit 6, Ede North Local Government Area, INEC ad hoc staff arrived early, while voters also turned out early for the exercise.

Also at Ward 4, Unit 6, Abere, Ede North, voters were seen as early as 7 a.m. checking their names on the pasted list, with INEC ad hoc staff on ground.

At Ward 4, Unit 13, Osogbo Local Government Area, voters arrived as early as 6:50 a.m., awaiting the arrival of electoral officials and voting materials.

At Ward 3, Unit 16, Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area, voters were also seen waiting for the arrival of electoral officials.

Some of the electorate expressed satisfaction with the early arrival of INEC ad hoc staff at the polling units.

As of the time of filing this report, voting had yet to commence at some of the polling units visited, as the exercise was scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Heavy presence of security agents was also observed in all the places visited as well as around the polling units.(NAN)

9:05AM

Gov Ademola Adeleke casting his vote at his polling booth in Ede

9.02AM

Massive Turnout as Voters Arrive Early at Ward 8, Unit 7, Ilesa East Polling Unit

Yinka Kolawole

Electorates in Ward 8, Unit 7, Ilesa in Ilesa East Local Government Area of Osun State, turned out in large numbers on Saturday to exercise their franchise in the ongoing governorship election.

The polling unit witnessed an early arrival of voters, with electorates turning up to verify their names and participate in the voting process.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) party agent at the unit, Ajayi Morufu, commended the electorates for their early arrival and peaceful conduct, describing the turnout as encouraging.

Morufu also expressed satisfaction with the presence of agents of the various political parties at the polling unit, noting that their presence would help promote transparency in the electoral process.

As of the time of filing this report, all party agents were present at the polling unit, while electorates continued to await the commencement and completion of the voting process.

8:50AM

INEC Official Educates Voters at Ilesa West Polling Unit

Yinka Kolawole

An INEC Assistant Presiding Officer, Festus Akinlolu, is educating voters on the voting process at Ward 8, Unit 3, Ilesa in Ilesa West Local Government Area of Osun State.

Akinlolu was seen explaining the voting procedures to the electorate and providing necessary guidance to ensure that voters understand the process before casting their ballots.

The sensitisation is part of efforts by electoral officials to ensure a smooth, orderly and credible voting exercise as electorate turn out to exercise their franchise in the Osun governorship election.

8:39AM

Accreditation Delayed at Ile-Ife Ward 5, Unit 12 Over Locked Venue

Yinka Kolawole in Ile-Ife

Accreditation of voters has yet to commence at Ward 5, Unit 12, Falaju Street, Ile-Ife, Osun State, as of 8:00 a.m. Saturday due to the polling venue being locked.

The Presiding Officer, Oghnerume said , said she arrived at the polling unit as early as 8:00 a.m. but could not commence accreditation because the venue was under lock and key.

According to her, the individuals in possession of the key had yet to open the facility, preventing election officials from setting up and commencing the accreditation of voters.

Oghnerume said efforts were being made to get the venue opened so that the accreditation exercise could begin.

The development has left voters waiting at the polling unit, with the delay occurring as residents of Osun State begin voting in the governorship election.

As of the time of filing this report, accreditation has not commenced at the unit.

8:30AM

Large Turnout in Ejigbo

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

In many polling units in Ejigbo, accreditation is about to commence. There are large number of voters in most of the polling units.

At Balogun, Unit 1 Ward 4, voters turned out enmass.

The voters conducted themselves in a peaceful manner in most of the units.

8:18AM

Ede Voters Troop to Polling Units

Residents of Ede in Osun on Saturday trooped to the various polling units in the town to exercise their civic duties in the ongoing governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as early as 6:30 a.m., vehicles were seen conveying the voters and some youth corps members to various polling units in preparation for the exercise.

NAN also reports that some voters arrived at their polling units as early as 6:40 a.m., waiting for INEC officials to verify their names and ensure that they were duly accredited before exercising their franchise.

Security personnel were also seen at various points across Ede North and Ede South Local Government Areas, manning checkpoints, in line with the vehicular movement restriction order by the police.

NAN also reports that some local election observers were sighted in some polling units trying to observe the situation of things pending the commencement of accreditation of voters.

Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) had equally arrived at some polling units as early as 6:50 a.m., ahead of the arrival of INEC officials with election materials.

While accreditation had started in some polling units, other places visited had yet to get the names of eligible voters pasted by INEC officials.

Some of the polling units visited included Sagba Agbogunde Ward 2, unit 9,

Adogbe Ward 3, unit 5, CAC Ward 4, unit 2, all in Ede North Local Government as well as Orita Alajue Ward 5, unit 1, Obalaoye Unit 5, Ward 2 and Agip Ward 2, unit 3 in Ede South Council Area.

NAN reports that Ede is the home town of Gov. Ademola Adeleke, the governorship candidate of Accord.

8:10AM

Voters Check Their Names on INEC List at Polling Unit

Yinka Kolawole

In Osogbo At Ward 4, Unit 6, Abere, Ede North, voters checking for their names on the pasted list and INEC officals already arrived as at 7.30am , while at Ward 4, Unit 13, Osogbo Local Government, voters came out as early as 6:50 awaiting electoral officers and voting materials

7:50AM

Voters Await Electoral Officers in Iragbiji

Yinka Kolawole

At ward 3, unit 16, Iragbiji in Boripe local government, the hometown of Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, voters arrived polling unit before electoral officers.

The voters had been on queue as early as 7:15AM, waiting for electoral officers.

7:30AM

Major Roads Deserted

Yinka Kolawole

As Osun electorates await commencement of today’s governorship election, major roads in Osogbo, the state capital, were deserted.

Security agencies are already being positioned in strategic areas to enforce vehicular movement restrictions and check possible outbreak of violence.

Also, most of the polling units are already being set up for the commencement of the election by 8am.

7 : 00 am

Two-Horse Race: Adeleke, Oyebamiji in Fierce Battle for Osun Governorship

*Tinubu to INEC, security agencies: Ensure peaceful, transparent election

*PDP, APM candidates step down for Adeleke

*Police announce 42-hour movement restriction

*Let ballot, not violence decide, IPCR declares

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah, Michael Olugbede, Adedayo Akinwale, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Yinka Kokawole in Osogbo

As the countdown to today’s election draws to a close, the contest for the governorship has effectively become a two-horse race between the incumbent, Ademola Adeleke of Accord Party and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, although other candidates are also in the race.

This is as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies to ensure a peaceful and transparent election as well as ensure that the will of the people prevail on the polls.

The Nigeria Police Force has announced a 42-hour restriction of movement from 12:00 midnight yesterday, until 6:00 p.m. today, as part of comprehensive measures to ensure the peaceful, secure and orderly conduct of the election.

Osun has 2,339,233 registered voters, out of which 1,906,3,90, who collected the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) are eligible to vote. Figures revealed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), show that Osogbo has the largest electorate in the state, with 167,704 registered voters, representing 7.17 per cent of the total register. It is followed by Ife East with 128,515 voters, or 5.50 per cent, while Olorunda has 123,063, representing 5.26 per cent. Ife Central has another 122,454 voters, or 5.24 per cent. Iwo has 106,813 registered voters, representing 4.57 per cent of the state’s electorate. Irewole has 96,528, which is 4.13 per cent, while Ifelodun has 94,870, which is 4.06 per cent, among others.

The figures further showed that nearly half of Osun’s registered voters are concentrated in just 10 of the state’s 30 LGAs.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna in a statement said the 1,906,390 PVCs collected represented 81.50 per cent.

He added that the remaining 426,842 PVCs, representing 18.50 per cent, have been safely deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in line with the Commission’s established practice.

The Commission reassured political parties, civil society organisations, media, and the good people of Osun State of its total readiness to conduct a free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive election.

Tinubu to INEC, Security Agencies: Ensure Peaceful, Transparent Poll

The President, in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also charged the electorate in Osun State to come out to discharge their civic responsibility and eschew any act that could disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election, while assuring the people of their safety before and after the polls.

“As the people of Osun State head to the polling units to elect who will govern them in the next four years, I call on the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure orderly conduct of the election.

“The election must be transparent, free and fair. I urge INEC to ensure the integrity of the process,” Tinubu said.

“INEC must use this last off-cycle election as a test case to demonstrate to Nigerians their full preparedness for the 2027 polls,” he added.

“I have charged the Inspector-General of Police and other heads of security outfits taking part in the election to provide maximum security at polling units. No room should be allowed for troublemakers to disrupt the process.

“Electoral officials and voters must be protected so they can perform their civic duties without fear or intimidation.

“Voters should feel confident to go out in their numbers to vote for the candidate of their choice as all measures necessary to ensure a peaceful, free and fair election have been put in place.

“Our elections must be credible, and the outcome of the Osun Governorship election must reflect the will of the people,” the President declared.

The Candidates

Out Of the 15 political parties and their candidates listed by INEC for today’s governorship polls, the most visible candidates have presented their manifestoes, gone beyond consultation and rounded up campaigns across the 30 local government areas including Modakeke area office.

The list of those in the race include Governor Adeleke of (Accord Party), Salaam – ADC; Oyebamiji – APC, Farinloye Olarenwaju (Action Alliance), Esan Olajide (African Action Congress, AAC); Adeagbo Opawoye (African Democratic Party, ADP), Mustapha Adeniyi, Social Democratic Party, (SDP) .

Others include Adesina Aseyemi-Doro (All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA); Adewale Adebayo (Allied People Movement, APM); Clement Adesuyi (Action Peoples Party, APP); Masilo Adeleke (Boot Party); Taofeek Adeleke (New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP); Saliu Oyelami (Peoples Redemption Party, PRP), Ogunsakin Olalekan (Young Progressives Party, YPP) and Adefemi Adesuyi (Zenith Labour Party, ZLP).

Meanwhile, the three leading candidates – Accord, APC and ADC – presented their manifestoes at a recent Town Hall Meeting organised by ARISE NEWS Channel.

While Governor Adeleke hinged his re-election campaign on his five-point agenda reloaded, his rival, Oyebamiji of the APC, tagged his manifesto as ‘Prosperity agenda’.

Adeleke’s Strengths

Apart from being the incumbent governor, he also enjoyed acceptability among the state civil servants and the leadership of the labour unions. The NLC, TUC and JNC are all on his side and appearing in the Accord party campaign soliciting support for the governor.

Adeleke is equally banking on his achievements in the area of infrastructure across the three senatorial districts, which has been driving his campaigns so far.

It is also a major point for his party members and supporters. In addition, the Ede-born politician seems to be enjoying the backing of some traditional rulers in the state, led by the Ataoja of Osogbo, who on different occasions publicly declared support for the Governor and Accord party despite resistance from his subjects.

Also, Adeleke’s popularity has extended to the party, with the Accord party becoming more popular than the PDP through which he won the governorship poll about four years ago.

The PDP’s failure to field a candidate for the 2026 polls in the state is more of an advantage for the Governor’s re-election bid as the party’s structure, apart from a few strong men, still works for the Accord.

Also, Senator Iyiola Omisore’s loyalists’ defection is another major advantage the governor has in the defection of Senator Iyiola Omisore’s loyalists to the Accord Party due to the fallout of the APC primaries.

However, Omisore still remains in the APC, as many of his associates who served in the Gboyega Oyetola administration, including three commissioners and special advisers, left the party and joined the Accord.

Also, political stakeholders believe that Governor Adeleke has an advantage in the Osun-West Senatorial District, where he won massively in 2022.

But the APC candidate is also from the district, which may lead to a division of votes cast during the polls.

Ede federal constituency, which the Governor hails from, consisting of Ede-North, Ede-South, Egbedore and Ejigbo local governments, has a total of 319,489 registered voters. This is a major advantage for the governor who still retains hold on the senatorial district. Besides, with the help of Stakeholders Adeleke may swing votes in Ijesaland.

Also, in Osun Central, the Governor Ademola Adeleke enjoy the support of the Ataoja of Osogbo, the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, Mr Gani Ola-Oluwa and the House of Representatives member, Mr. Morufu Adewale who are likely to help the Governor’s cause in Osogbo and Olorunda local government.

Adeleke’s Weaknesses

The governor’s major challenge began from his policy decisions early in his administration. The opposition cites the sacking of teachers, executive orders on traditional Rulers, agencies and health workers without replacements; the sacking of media workers of the State-owned broadcast stations and the administration’s failure to recruit civil servants as a minus for his re-election bid.

The administration is facing serious allegation of nepotism, with outcry over recent employment into the teaching service and the University of Ilesa favouring Ede indigents without other towns benefiting

Also, the governor’s dismal performance in major sectors like agriculture, health, commerce, industry and education form major issues for his opponents’ campaign strategies.

Another factor that may affect the fortunes of the governor is that a major PDP bloc loyal to former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola has publicly dumped the governor for the candidate of the APM, Mr Adewale Adebayo.

Bola Oyebamiji’s Strengths

The APC candidate is believed to enjoy the support of President Tinubu and the APC governors, who will stop at nothing to ensure victory for the party at the polls. He also has strong support of a former Governor of the State and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola.

The APC candidate’s personality and philanthropy has endeared him to the people. Apart from being endorsed by the President and Oyetola, Oyebamiji’s election bid receive a major boost with the defection of all the federal lawmakers from Osun-East senatorial district, who are also major political gladiators from the towns.

They include Senator Francis Fadahunsi, Mr. Wole Oke (Ijesa-North federal constituency), Sanya Omirin (Ijesa-South federal constituency) and Mr. Taofeek Ajilesoro (Ife federal constituency). Their defection, according to party leaders, may tilt the pendulum in favour of Oyebamiji from the senatorial district.

Besides, some of Omisore’s points men in Ife have also pledged loyalty to the party and its candidate.

While Adeleke got massive votes from Osun-West in 2022, the candidature of Oyebamiji may change the narrative, with the total registered votes from Ikire federal constituency amounting to 222,786 votes for Irewole, Ayedaade and Isokan local governments, likely reducing the influence of the governor in the district.

While Governor Adeleke seems to enjoy endorsement among royal fathers from Ife, Oyebamiji’s major endorsement programme has been coming from markets and traders. In most of his engagements, the APC candidate has always taken advantage of the allegation of nepotism against the incumbent to sell himself as a man for all.

In Osun-Central, whoever wins in Osogbo and Olorunda local government is likely to win the senatorial district. Oyebamiji has the likes of the party’s national secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru who is from the core Osogbo supported by Executive Director, Marine and Blue Economy, Olalekan Badmus and many elites in the Olorunda and Osogbo, supporting the APC.

Oyebamamiji’s Weaknesses

Oyebamiji’s major issue is the policy decision of the Oyetola administration under whom he served. The modulated salary under Governor Rauf Aregbesola and the inability of Governor Oyetola to pay part of it has been a major issue confronting his candidature. His critics, especially from the Accord party, believe he is responsible for the modulated salary under Aregbesola’s administration and should not be trusted with the governorship seat.

Najeem Salaam’s Prospects

Since unveiling his 10-point agenda, anchored on workers’ welfare and sustainable electricity for the industrialisation of the state, youths empowerment with the creation of 20,000 Jobs, and education Salaam, a former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, has continuously been engaging with the electorate on the need to abandon the traditional political parties.

Salaam’s advantage is Aregbesola’s grassroots appeal when he was governor in the state and the candidate’s humble nature that endears him to a section of supporters across the state, especially from Osun-West Senatorial District where he comes from. Many Stakeholders, who left the APC along with Aregbesola, are with Salaam, which is helping to bolster his governorship ambition.

Salaam’s Weaknesses

Salaam’s major issues is his affiliation with Rauf Aregbesola, who is the National Secretary of the ADC.

Civil servants are yet to forgive the former Governor, who had bitter experiences with the modulated salary and pension issues during Aregbesola’s reign. Observers of political events in the state posit that the ADC does not have the necessary state-wide structure needed to prosecute an election, nor does it possess the needed resources to run a successful governorship project.

Two Candidates Withdraw, Endorse Adeleke

Two candidates contesting the governorship election have withdrawn from the race and declared their support for the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke, ahead of Saturday’s election.

The candidates are Adebayo Simon Adewale of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Adedamola Adebayo of the PDP. Adewale announced his withdrawal on Thursday during a press conference, attributing the decision to consultations with party leaders, supporters and other stakeholders.

He said he arrived at the decision after carefully considering the political situation in the state, adding that his action was motivated by his desire to prioritise the interests of Osun State over his personal ambition. According to him, Adeleke deserves another term to consolidate the achievements recorded by his administration.

Adewale consequently called on his supporters and members of the APM to support Adeleke’s re-election, saying he believed the governor’s return would contribute to peace, stability and development in the state.

Similarly, the PDP governorship candidate, Adebayo, popularly known as Fryo, announced his withdrawal and endorsement of Adeleke at a press briefing in Osogbo.

Adebayo urged PDP members, supporters and the party’s structures across the state to support Adeleke in the August 15 election and work towards his emergence as governor until 2030.

The withdrawals occurred less than 24 hours before the governorship poll, further reshaping the political contest in the state.

Police Announce 42-Hour Restriction of Movement in Osun

The Nigeria Police Force has announced a 42-hour restriction of movement from 12:00 midnight on Friday, 14 August 2026, until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, 15 August 2026, as part of comprehensive measures to ensure the peaceful, secure and orderly conduct of the election.

The Force therefore urged the public to comply fully with the restriction and cooperate with security personnel deployed across the state, stating that only persons specifically exempted by the restriction order would be permitted to move during the period. The Police, however, was silent on the categories of persons covered by the exemption.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Iniedu, the Force also reiterated the prohibition on the participation of Amotekun and other non-state security actors in election-related security operations.

The Force emphasised that only security agencies recognised and established under the Constitution and laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are authorised to perform security and law-enforcement duties alongside the Nigeria Police Force in connection with the election.

“No non-state security group, vigilante organisation or other unauthorised body is permitted to assume or exercise the functions of a recognised security agency. Accordingly, such groups are directed to stay away from election-related security operations and refrain from any activity capable of intimidating voters, disrupting the electoral process or undermining public peace and security,” the statement said.

The Force advised political parties, candidates, supporters and other stakeholders to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly and refrain from any act capable of causing violence or disrupting the electoral process.

Adeleke: Politics Shouldn’t Cost Anyone His or Her Life

Governor Adeleke of Osun State yesterday promised that a Commission of Inquiry will be constituted to investigate all reported killings and acts of violence connected with this election period after today’s governorship election.

The Governor expressed condolences to the families of all persons who have tragically lost their lives in incidents of violence during this election period at a press conference yesterday.

Adeleke who was represented by the Osun State commissioner for Information and strategies, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi said “Every life lost is an Osun life. Politics should never cost anyone his or her life, irrespective of political affiliation.”

“The Government under my watch wishes to assure the people of Osun State that next week Monday, immediately after the election, an Independent Commission of Inquiry will be constituted to investigate all reported killings and acts of violence connected with this election period.

“The Commission will establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents and recommend appropriate actions to ensure that everyone responsible is brought to justice, regardless of political affiliation, position or influence.

“The Government will also put in place a framework to support and compensate the families of those who lost their lives. The memories of all victims will be appropriately honoured.

“The election will come and go, but we will remain one people. We owe the dead justice, their families compassion, and the people of Osun a peaceful future.”

IPCR: Let Ballot, Not Violence, Decide

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has warned political actors in Osun State against allowing violence, intimidation and inflammatory rhetoric to overshadow Saturday’s governorship election, urging all stakeholders to ensure that the ballot, rather than coercion, determines the choice of the people.

The warning came yesterday, less than 24 hours before voters in the state are scheduled to elect their governor, amid heightened concerns over election-related violence and security threats in parts of the state. Recent security assessments have identified several Osun local government areas as vulnerable to electoral violence.

In an immediate press statement signed by its Director-General, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, the IPCR charged governorship candidates, political parties, their supporters, security agencies, election officials and voters to place the interest of Osun above partisan considerations.

The Institute cautioned that political competition must not degenerate into violence, intimidation, threats, hate speech or destruction of property, stressing that political contests are temporary while the consequences of electoral violence could scar individuals, families and communities for years.

“Elections should not be treated as a do-or-die affair,” the Institute said, urging political leaders and candidates to demonstrate leadership by cautioning their supporters against inflammatory statements, misinformation and actions capable of escalating tensions.

The IPCR also delivered a clear message to candidates who may be dissatisfied with the outcome: accept the result peacefully or seek redress through the courts, rather than resorting to self-help.

It urged the candidates and political parties to respect the rules of democratic competition and demonstrate maturity before, during and after the election.

The Institute equally called on voters to resist attempts by politicians or other actors to recruit them as agents of violence, urging them to exercise their civic responsibilities peacefully and respect the rights of citizens supporting rival political parties.

It advised voters to maintain order at polling units, respect election officials and security personnel, and avoid confrontations with political opponents.

The IPCR further warned citizens against becoming conduits for election-related misinformation, particularly on social media, urging them to verify information before sharing rumours or unconfirmed reports capable of triggering unrest.

The appeal comes against a backdrop of heightened political tension in Osun, where reports of shootings, killings, clashes and other politically linked disturbances have fuelled concerns over the security of the August 15 poll.

Election Monitor Deploys iReportINEC

A civil group, the Tap Initiative for Citizens’ Development has appointed renowned Nigerian actress, activist and public voice, Kate Henshaw as Ambassador for iReportINEC, its citizen-led election monitoring and transparency platform designed to strengthen the reporting and documentation of electoral incidents across Nigeria.

This is coming as the civil group disclosed that iReportINEC is currently being deployed in Osun Governorship elections with over 20 percent of polling units covered so far.

The platform is expected to provide accurate and timely eye witness accounts in the already tensed situation in Osun State, over today’s governorship poll.

In a statement, Executive Director of Tap Initiative, Martin Obono, who observed that democracy does not end with casting a vote, stressed that citizens must also be able to see, document and demand accountability for what happens throughout the electoral process.

“For Tap Initiative, the message is simple: witness the vote, document what happens. Report responsibly, strengthen electoral accountability”, he said.

“Kate Henshaw brings public trust, civic consciousness and a strong commitment to citizen participation. Her voice will help us take iReportINEC to millions of Nigerians,” Obono added.

The statement also quoted Kate Henshaw as saying, “I am honoured to serve as Ambassador for iReportINEC. Democracy belongs to all of us, and our responsibility does not end when we cast our votes. Citizens must pay attention, document what they witness and demand accountability”, shortly after accepting her appointment.”

According to the newly appointed ambassador, “iReportINEC gives Nigerians an opportunity to become active witnesses to the electoral process. I am particularly excited about encouraging young Nigerians to take ownership of their democracy and use technology responsibly to protect the integrity of our elections.”

Kate Henshaw has consistently used her public platform to promote civic participation, voter engagement and accountability. Her own experience during the 2023 elections, when she publicly raised concerns about voter accreditation at her polling unit, further highlighted the importance of documenting citizens’ experiences during elections.

As Ambassador, she will support public awareness and encourage Nigerians, particularly young people, to use iReportINEC to document electoral incidents and contribute to credible election monitoring responsibly.

The platform is being positioned for the 2027 general elections, with a nationwide strategy covering Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Osun Speaker Expresses Worries Over Threats

The Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, RT. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, yesterday decried disturbing reports of attacks, intimidation and threats against citizens and political actors in Odo Otin Local Government Area of Osun State in the past 48 hours.

According to him “The reports before us are deeply troubling. We have received accounts alleging that Armed Military personnel posted to Odo Otin Local Government led by Sikiru Adeboye have been moving through communities in Odo Otin, targeting leaders and members of the Accord political platform.

“This action must not be dismissed or politicised. They require immediate, independent and transparent investigation by the appropriate authorities. Among the incidents reported is an attack on the residence of an elderly woman, Alhaja Popoola Kuburat Ijadunola (popularly known as Mama Mi Leko), who happened to be an elder sister of former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola. Her residence was invaded and two of her children were taken away.

“There are also reports of attacks on Ayanyemi Joshua Olawale (Lawesco), Fasola Femi (Odofin) and Ajimoti Rasheed Omotayo (Action). Gunshots were fired and Mr. Ajimoti’s dog was killed.

“This is disturbing. No Nigerian citizen, regardless of political affiliation, age, social standing or location, should live in fear of armed personnel or believe that his or her home can be invaded with impunity. Of even greater concern is the release of three armed,” he alleged.

He called on the Department of State Services, Police, Nigerian Army and other relevant authorities to immediately investigate these allegations and make the findings public.

He equally called on the National Human Rights Commission, civil society organisations, election observers, diplomatic missions and credible international human-rights institutions to pay close attention to developments in Osun State and, where appropriate, independently document allegations of violations of citizens’ rights.

Civil Society Situation Room Deploys 70 Organisations

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room said it has deployed observers with over 70 Civil Society Organisations to monitor the election across the 30 Local Government Areas and 332 wards of the state.

The group noted that the Osun poll, being the last major election before the 2027 general elections, was a litmus test for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, security agencies, and the political class.

According to the statement jointly signed by its Conveners, Y.Z Ya’u, Mma Odi and Celestine Odo, the Situation Room was worried by reports of politically motivated violence, clashes between supporters of political parties, attacks and intimidation, tension around motor parks and transport unions, allegations of thuggery, deaths and arrests of political actors.

It said the development was more troubling given that INEC identified 385 election flashpoints across the state, while its partners, Kimpact Development Initiative, KDI, and CLEEN Foundation, identified 13 LGAs as critical and high violence-risk areas.

It also condemned the recent attack on an INEC Permanent Voter Card, PVC, distribution centre in Odo-Otin LGA, where PVCs and BVAS devices were reportedly stolen, describing it as a sign of vulnerability of electoral infrastructure.

Oyintiloye: Competence, Credibility Not Material Inducements Will Determine Outcome

A chieftain of the APC, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, yesterday said money, bread, rice and other material inducements will not determine the outcome of today’s governorship election in Osun State, stressing that competence and credibility will play a more decisive role.

Oyintiloye stated this while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, Osun State, noting that while material inducements might temporarily influence some voters, they would not ultimately determine their choices at the polls.

He said Osun people are intellectually sophisticated, politically conscious and highly educated, adding that they are increasingly looking beyond temporary material benefits and are more concerned about the dividends of democracy that will improve their lives, benefit their children and advance the development of the entire state.

According to him, the people desire sound healthcare delivery, quality education at all levels, good road networks, employment opportunities, economic empowerment and inclusive governance.

“These are issues that directly affect their future, and I believe they will weigh them carefully when making their choices at the polls,” he said.

Oyintiloye noted that voters may accept money, rice, bread or other items offered by politicians, but stressed that accepting such materials does not necessarily translate into voting for the person who offered them.

He said the ballot remains personal, adding that voters can still make their final decisions based on their conscience and assessment of the candidates.