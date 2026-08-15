Gov Eno to Take Delivery of Ibom Air’s Third Airbus A220, Inspects Aircraft in Canada

.Aircraft to commence operations ahead of Christmas

Charles Ajunwa

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has conducted a pre-delivery inspection of Ibom Air’s latest brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft and toured the Airbus production facility in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada, as the airline prepares to take delivery of the aircraft.

The development marks another milestone in the state government’s sustained investment in Ibom Air and its commitment to strengthening the airline’s fleet and operational capacity.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umana, said the aircraft is the third brand-new Airbus A220-300 in the current delivery series for Ibom Air and is expected to commence operations ahead of the 2026 Christmas and end-of-year travel season.

According to him, “Its addition will increase capacity, improve scheduling flexibility and provide passengers with more convenient and reliable travel options. Governor Eno, who expressed satisfaction with the aircraft’s quality, design and advanced technology, said the acquisition reflects his administration’s determination to position Ibom Air for long-term growth and competitiveness.

“The governor noted that the investment goes beyond fleet expansion, stressing that it will improve operational efficiency, passenger comfort and service delivery while expanding Ibom Air’s network. He said the enhanced connectivity will also support the state’s tourism development drive by improving access to Akwa Ibom, attracting more visitors and strengthening the ‘Destination Akwa Ibom’ narrative, while promoting trade, investment and business opportunities.

“Wholly owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, Ibom Air has distinguished itself as one of Nigeria’s leading airlines since commencing operations in 2019. In June 2026, it expanded into the international market with scheduled flights from Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo. The latest A220-300 is expected to provide additional capacity for regional routes, strengthen Uyo’s position as an emerging aviation gateway and give further effect to the state government’s regional connectivity drive through its state-owned airline.

“Ibom Air’s fleet development programme is anchored on the acquisition of new-generation Airbus A220 aircraft, recognised for advanced technology, passenger comfort and operational efficiency.

“The continued fleet expansion is expected to strengthen air access to Akwa Ibom, making the state more accessible to domestic and international visitors and connecting more people to its cultural heritage, attractions, hospitality offerings and growing tourism economy. By expanding Ibom Air’s capacity and regional reach, the state government is leveraging its airline as a strategic instrument for tourism promotion, economic development and stronger regional integration.”

Speaking on the aircraft and the partnership with Ibom Air, Guillaume Chevasson, Head of A220 Programme and Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Canada, said the A220-300 offers exceptional operational flexibility, fuel efficiency, passenger comfort and performance across domestic and regional networks.

He noted that its features also support Ibom Air’s commitment to operational efficiency and improved customer experience, underscoring the strong partnership between Airbus and the Nigerian carrier.

“Chevasson appreciated the Akwa Ibom State Government and Ibom Air for the strong partnership, assuring both parties of Airbus’s commitment to sustaining a mutually beneficial relationship and supporting the airline’s continued growth and development.

“He noted that with the delivery of the new aircraft, Ibom Air’s Airbus A220 fleet would rise to three, while the first two A220s, which are currently undergoing comprehensive checks, are expected to return to service by the end of September 2026. The return of the two aircraft, alongside the newly delivered A220-300, will further strengthen the airline’s operational capacity and provide greater flexibility for network expansion.”

Speaking on the significance of the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Mr. George Uriesi, said the pre-delivery inspection marked an important milestone in the airline’s fleet expansion programme and brought it closer to taking delivery of the aircraft.

“He said the growing demand for air travel across Ibom Air’s markets has reinforced the airline’s commitment to investing in modern aircraft that offer operational efficiency, reliability, safety and passenger comfort.

“Uriesi described the Airbus A220 as an ideal fit for Ibom Air’s network strategy, noting that the new aircraft would support the airline’s growth objectives. He added that with the addition of the new aircraft, Ibom Air’s Airbus A220 fleet would increase to three, while the first two A220s currently undergoing comprehensive checks are expected to return to service by the end of September 2026.”

According to him, the return of the two aircraft would significantly increase available capacity and enable the airline to serve its growing network more effectively.

Present at the event were the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Airbus Head of A220 Programme and Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Canada, Guillaume Chevasson, Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, George Uriesi, some members of the State Executive Council, stakeholders, and key management staff of Ibom Air.