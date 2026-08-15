Monarch Compels Politicians to Swear An Oath to Maintain the Peace In Saturday’s Guber Poll

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The National Treasuer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Diran Odeyemi, has revealed that the traditional ruler of his hometown, Ibokun, the headquarters of Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, made politicians to swear to a traditional oath of maintaining peace during today’s election.

Odeyemi, in an interview with THISDAY in Ibokun after assessing the turnout of voters in the town, said the peace currently being recorded in the town could be linked to the traditional oath reportedly taken by prominent politicians and security agents in Ibokun and Imesi-Ile towns before the election.

He said the voting exercise has been going on peacefully and that sensitive materials and INEC officials arrived early to the 10 polling units that make up the town.