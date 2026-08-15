  • Saturday, 15th August, 2026

Monarch Compels Politicians to Swear An Oath to Maintain the Peace In Saturday’s Guber Poll

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo 

The National Treasuer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Diran Odeyemi, has revealed that the traditional ruler of his hometown, Ibokun, the headquarters of Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, made politicians to swear to a traditional oath of maintaining peace during today’s election.

Odeyemi, in an interview with THISDAY in Ibokun after assessing the turnout of voters in the town, said the peace currently being recorded in the town could be linked to the traditional oath reportedly taken by prominent politicians and security agents in Ibokun and Imesi-Ile towns before the election.

He said the voting exercise has been going on peacefully and that sensitive materials and INEC officials arrived early to the 10 polling units that make up the town.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.