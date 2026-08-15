Understand Yourself, Make Wise Career Choices, LASUED Don Urges Youth

Funmi Ogundare

A Counselling and Mental Health professional and senior lecturer at the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Epe, Dr. Shade Adeyemi, has urged young people to develop a strong understanding of themselves before making major decisions about their careers and future.

Adeyemi, who made this known Thursday, during a live conversation hosted by The Counsel Room themed: ‘Purpose, Career and Making Wise Decisions’, shared practical insights on purpose discovery, career choices and navigating important life decisions.

She stressed that self-awareness remains a critical foundation for making sound and purposeful decisions, noting that individuals who understand their strengths, weaknesses, values and limitations are better positioned to make choices that align with their goals and aspirations.

According to her, “Young people need to take time to understand who they are and what they value rather than making career or life choices based solely on external expectations.”

She stressed that understanding one’s strengths and weaknesses is essential to making sound decisions, particularly when choosing a career path.

“To make wise decisions, you need to understand yourself, your strengths and weaknesses,” she said, noting that self-awareness helps individuals identify areas where they can thrive and those requiring improvement.

The don also emphasised the importance of intentionality in building a meaningful future, encouraging young people to make decisions that reflect their purpose and long-term aspirations.

The session focused on helping participants better understand the relationship between purpose, career development and wise decision-making, while providing practical guidance for navigating the uncertainties that often accompany major life choices.

Adeyemi urged the youths to embrace self-awareness as a continuous process, stressing that knowing oneself can provide greater clarity when faced with difficult decisions about education, career and personal development.

“Know yourself. Make wise decisions. Build intentionally,” the don stated.