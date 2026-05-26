Tinubu Felicitates Rangers FC Over Winning NPFL Title Ninth Time

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Rangers International FC of Enugu on winning the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title for a record equaling ninth time.

The President, in a release issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, congratulated the managers, players, and fans of the Enugu-based football club for finishing the 2025/2026 NPFL campaign at the top of the table with 68 points from 38 matches, ahead of their closest rival, Rivers United FC.

Tinubu recalled the incredible run of Rangers in the 1970s and 1980s, when the club won multiple league and FA Cup titles, especially in 1975, when they reached the finals of the African Cup of Champions Clubs, and in 1977, when they won the African Cup Winners’ Cup.

“I must also congratulate Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on the victory of Rangers International FC. This victory is an obvious fruit of his administration’s investments in youth and sports in the state. I commend him.

“As one of the oldest clubs in Nigeria, Rangers have produced some of the nation’s finest football players who went on to make the country proud on the global stage. I am proud of their achievement,” the President said.

Tinubu also commended Rivers United for an excellent performance throughout the season and for demonstrating good sportsmanship.

He wished both Rangers International FC and Rivers United the very best as they represent Nigeria in next season’s CAF Champions League.