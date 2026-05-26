How Adedayo Amzat Turned Scarcity into Strategy

For his 40th birthday celebration, Adedayo Amzat, the Founder and Group Managing Director of Zedcrest Group, unveiled his autobiography titled ‘Building in Chaos: From Sawdust to Green Rugs.’ Readers get a front-row seat into his entrepreneurial journey as he revisits the scarcity and ambition that shaped it.

Arguably, his story is like the typical grass-to-grace story which he deftly implied in the latter part of the autobiography title. But beyond the familiar narrative lies a deeper meditation on scarcity, opportunity, and the discipline required to build amid uncertainty.

From growing up in a tenement building, what is popularly known as ‘face-me-I-face-you,’ to becoming the founder of one of Nigeria’s fast-growing financial groups.

One of the defining moments in the book comes from his childhood encounter with a wealthier household where green rugs, video games, stable electricity, and plentiful meals seemed almost unreal to him. For the young Amzat, it felt like stepping into a world that only existed on television. That brief encounter made him question how people cross from scarcity into abundance. It also revealed to him how unevenly opportunity is distributed across Africa.

It was against this backdrop that Amzat became intentional about his future, determined to build institutions that could help bridge the gap between scarcity and economic opportunity.

As the book progresses, that determination becomes clearer. Although he studied Industrial Chemistry at the University of Ilorin, his instinct for business remained strong. When he later pivoted into business studies during his Executive MBA programme at the London Business School, he brought with him the discipline and analytical thinking of a scientist. That precision became even more evident after he earned the prestigious CFA charter, applying rigorous analysis to the world of African finance.

His corporate journey began at Access Bank during the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009. The period became an early classroom in uncertainty. While markets panicked, Amzat learned how to interpret instability, simplify problems, and remain calm under pressure. One of the recurring ideas in the book is his belief that disorder often creates openings for those willing to recognise emerging patterns others overlook.

In 2013, at just 27, he took what many considered a risky leap. Leaving behind the structure and security of banking, he founded the proprietary investment firm Zedcrest Capital with a small team focused on fixed-income trading. A year later, he launched Zedvance Finance to address the financing needs of everyday Nigerians often excluded from ethical credit systems.

Over the next decade, those early ventures evolved into Zedcrest Group, a diversified financial ecosystem with ambitions that stretch beyond Nigeria into broader African markets.

The market soon began to take notice. In 2022, the group was recognised by the Financial Times as one of Africa’s fastest-growing companies.

One of the more compelling aspects of the autobiography is Amzat’s approach to leadership and corporate culture. He advocates strongly for functional hierarchy over positional hierarchy, arguing that competence and insight should matter more than titles. In his boardroom, data-backed ideas can outweigh seniority, a philosophy he believes keeps organisations focused and adaptable rather than reactive.

The influence of the Japanese philosophy of Kaizen — continuous, incremental improvement — also runs through his leadership style. For Amzat, excellence is not achieved through dramatic transformation but through consistent refinement. His philosophy of leadership is ultimately grounded in empowerment: build strong teams, remove barriers to their success, and create systems that can thrive beyond the founder himself.

Beyond finance, Amzat has also extended his interests into energy and social impact. As Chairman of Ingentia Energies, operator of the Egbolom Field, OML 23, he applies similar ideas of long-term optimisation and sustainability to infrastructure development. Through his foundation, he also supports STEM education initiatives in underserved communities across Nigeria, widening access to opportunities for younger generations.