‘Lagos Spent N2.13bn on Residents’ Welfare in 2025’

Segun James

The Lagos State Government has said that it disbursed over N2.13 billion to 3,301 vulnerable residents last year.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Dr. Afolabi Tajudeen, who disclosed this said that the amount was spent under “The Eko Cares Financial Assistance Programme” adding this was part of intensified efforts to deepen social intervention, strengthen grassroots governance and expand citizen engagement across the state.

Speaking yesterday during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, where he outlined the achievements and impact of the office, Tajudeen stressed that the Eko Cares initiative remained one of the government’s flagship social intervention programmes targeted at indigent residents, students, small business owners, persons living with disabilities, elderly citizens and vulnerable households across Lagos.

According to him, the current cycle of the programme benefitted 3,301 residents, while cumulative beneficiaries since 2020 have risen to 11,991 households, with total disbursement exceeding N4.6 billion.

He explained that the programme covered direct cash grants, payment of medical bills, educational support, housing assistance and business start-up interventions aimed at improving economic inclusion and restoring public confidence in government.

“Women, persons with disabilities and the elderly remain priority beneficiary groups under the intervention,” he said.

The special adviser disclosed that the 2026 budget allocation for the programme stands at N3.14 billion, signaling the government’s commitment to sustaining welfare support amid prevailing economic challenges.

Beyond financial intervention, Tajudeen said the office also expanded its Mother, Infant and Child Development Programme (MICHD), through which 2,315 pregnant women received nutritional support across the six health districts in Lagos during the current cycle.

He stated that the programme, launched in December 2020, had so far reached 8,595 cumulative beneficiaries, with government spending over N641 million on nutritional produce and maternal support initiatives.

According to him, the intervention strengthened maternal healthcare awareness, promoted antenatal attendance and reduced childbirth-related health risks across communities

Tajudeen further disclosed that the state government distributed 20,000 food packs across all 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas as part of its food palliative programme designed to cushion the effects of economic hardship.

He noted that the intervention directly impacted an estimated 100,000 residents, particularly widows, elderly citizens, low-income families and persons living with disabilities.

The special adviser said the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement also intensified civic education and grassroots mobilisation programmes across schools and communities.

According to him, 17,783 students across 17 schools were educated on governance, civic rights and public service during the review period, while cumulative beneficiaries of the civic education initiative rose to 25,671 students across 25 schools statewide.

He explained that the programmes utilised storytelling, arts, book readings and interactive sessions to educate students on governance, civic duties, the Child Rights Law and anti-kidnapping laws.

Tajudeen added that 89,122 residents were engaged through governance sensitisation and civic empowerment campaigns across underserved communities in Lagos.

On voter education, he disclosed that the office engaged 78,750 participants through advocacy tours and civic outreach programmes organised in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

He stated that the programmes were designed to promote informed political participation, accountability and inclusive governance ahead of future elections.

The special adviser also revealed that the state organised advocacy and sensitisation campaigns across Lagos Central, Lagos East and Lagos West Senatorial Districts, engaging traders, artisans, transport unions, market leaders, youths and women groups in discussions on civic responsibility and government policies.

According to him, community-based engagements and quarterly town hall meetings with Community Development Associations and Community Development Committees strengthened grassroots participation and improved feedback mechanisms between residents and government.

Tajudeen further disclosed that the office facilitated mediation and conflict resolution sessions involving 34 groups during the review period, addressing disputes ranging from land matters and compensation issues to community tensions and agency-citizen conflicts.

He said 44 Community Champions were also onboarded to drive civic awareness and grassroots mobilisation across the five IBILE divisions of the state.

On digital governance, the special adviser said the CitizensGate platform recorded over 750,000 registered users, with 120 Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs) integrated into the system to improve citizen-government engagement and service delivery.

He noted that the platform received 620 feedback reports within the current cycle, out of which 490 complaints and enquiries were successfully resolved, representing an 83 per cent resolution rate.

According to him, the platform currently provides services including LASRRA pre-registration, LASHMA portal integration, social intervention registration and project monitoring systems, while also operating through web, mobile apps, WhatsApp, SMS and a toll-free line.

Tajudeen added that CitizensGate radio and television programmes reached over 1.76 million listeners and viewers during the review period through multilingual broadcasts in English, Yoruba and Pidgin.

On legislative engagement, he said the office attended 28 plenary sessions of the Lagos State House of Assembly and monitored the successful passage of eight bills into law during the cycle.

He also highlighted the success of the 19th Executive-Legislative Parley, where 29 resolutions were adopted on governance, security, land reform, housing and citizen participation.

Speaking on future plans, Tajudeen said the office aims to increase CitizensGate users to one million, expand civic education programmes, deepen stakeholder partnerships and intensify continuous voter registration campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He stressed that the Sanwo-Olu administration remained committed to participatory governance, inclusive development and ensuring that every resident of Lagos feels connected to government policies and interventions.