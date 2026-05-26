NCYP Urges FG to Expand Forest Guard Nationwide, Warns against Security Fragmentation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos

The Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP) has warned that Nigeria may be nearing a dangerous security turning point, cautioning against the emergence of fragmented community self-defence structures while calling for the urgent nationwide expansion of the Forest Guard initiative.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Isaac Abrak, the group commended the Defence Headquarters for sustained efforts against terrorist elements operating within forested areas, including recent operations linked to attacks on schools in parts of the South-west.

“While we acknowledge and commend the gallantry and responsiveness of the Armed Forces, we must strongly emphasise that the recurring pattern of dislodging terrorist elements from forest locations without a sustained holding and stabilization framework continues to create a cycle of return, re-infiltration, and renewed attacks,” the statement said.

The group warned that insecurity in Nigeria was not only persisting but adapting geographically and exploiting weak territorial control.

“This evolving spread underscores a deeper structural challenge: insecurity is not only persisting, but also adapting geographically, exploiting gaps in territorial control and forest governance,” NCYP stated.

According to the group, worsening insecurity across parts of the country has encouraged communities to increasingly turn to local protection mechanisms.

“In response to these persistent security gaps, there is a growing and understandable trend of communities turning toward self-protection mechanisms. Across affected regions, local vigilante formations, hunters’ groups, and community defence initiatives have increasingly emerged as immediate responses to insecurity, driven largely by fear, proximity to threat, and perceived delays or gaps in state response capacity,” the statement added.

Drawing lessons from international examples such as Iraq and parts of the Sahel, the group stressed the dangers of uncoordinated security structures.

“Nigeria is still at a preventable stage of security fragmentation, but the trajectory is already forming,” it warned.

The organisation, however, distinguished government-backed regional security outfits from loosely organised vigilante groups, pointing to the Western Nigeria Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun, as an example of a structured and legislated model.

“This is not about discouraging community participation in security, but about structuring it for national effectiveness and sustainability,” NCYP said.

The statement also referenced state-backed security structures such as the Kaduna Vigilance Service, Katsina State Community Watch Corps and Zamfara State Community Protection Guards, arguing that despite strong local intent, coordination challenges remain.

It identified major forest corridors allegedly exploited by criminal groups, including the Rugu Forest, Birnin Gwari Forest Axis, and the Kamuku Forest Reserve and Kuyambana Forest Reserve.

On the Forest Guard initiative, NCYP said ongoing pilot operations in seven states should be urgently expanded nationwide.

“This is why this is the right time to escalate and expand the ongoing Forest Guard pilot programme currently operating in seven states; Adamawa, Borno, Kebbi, Kwara, Niger, Sokoto, and Yobe, into a fully coordinated nationwide framework,” the statement said.

The group maintained that such a framework would support, not replace, military operations.

“A nationwide Forest Guard structure would therefore not replace the military, but serve as a critical stabilisation and holding force that secures cleared territories, supports intelligence gathering, and strengthens local surveillance capacity,” NCYP stated.

Calling for urgent action, the organisation urged the Federal Government, Defence Headquarters and relevant security agencies to prioritise a nationwide Forest Guard system.

“The cost of delay will not be theoretical; it will be operational, structural, and increasingly difficult to reverse,” the statement warned.