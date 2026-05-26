  • Tuesday, 26th May, 2026

Seven to Die by Hanging Over Murder of Clergy in Rivers

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has convicted and sentenced twin brothers and five others to death by hanging for the kidnap and murder of Reverend Edwin Isaiah Dokubo-Harry.

The incident, the court revealed, happened in 2013 in Asari Toru Local Government Area of the state.

The court presided over by Justice Boma Diepiri in his judgment discharged and acquitted Emmanuel Isreal and Nephew Philemon of twenty-five count charges bordering on conspiracy, kidnap, murder, possession of an illegal firearm.

The convicts and others now at large had on December 6, 2013, lured Rev. Dokubo-Harry to a forest at Abalama community in Asari Toru, kidnapped him, tied his eyes and hands, leading to his deat,h and they later abandoned his dead body in a creek in the area.

The court held that the prosecutiohadas proven the case of conspiracy, kidnap, murder, possession of an illegal firearm, and criminal act against Precious Jack Opara, Answer Dick, Osaki Fubara, Prince Mikado Philip, Tienabeso George, Seleipri Fubara ,and Alaboeriya Fubara.

Justice Diepiri ruled that the convicts should be hanged by their neck until they are confirmed dead and thereafter directed the prosecution to hand over the recovered gun and other exhibits to the Nigerian Police.

It was observed in the court that the judgment resulted in emotional and uncontrollable tears from some of the convicts and their family members who were in court in solidarity.

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