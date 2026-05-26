Ogun  Warns AIG against Interference in Land Grabbing Prosecution

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has warned a senior police officer attached to the Force Intelligence Department, Abuja, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Enyinnaya Adiogu, to immediately stop what it described as a parallel investigation into an ongoing land grabbing case involving the World Mission Agency (WMA), owners of Living Faith Church Worldwide in Sango-Ota.

In a letter dated May 23, the Ogun State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade, warned the officer against investigating allegations of criminal conspiracy, threat to life, and illegal possession of firearms reportedly lodged against the mission by one Ibrahim Gbenga Ibuoye.

The government said Ibuoye is currently facing prosecution before a Magistrates’ Court in Abeokuta over allegations bordering on forceful entry into another person’s land, forceful takeover of land, and the use of threats and violence in connection with the disputed property.

According to Ogungbade, the matter is already before a competent court, making any parallel police investigation improper and capable of undermining judicial proceedings.

“It is settled law that when a case is pending in court, no person must take any steps calculated to or capable of usurping the jurisdiction of the court,” the Attorney General stated.

He questioned why a defendant already standing trial since 2025 would suddenly turn himself into a complainant against those involved in the pending criminal matter.

The commissioner accused Ibuoye of disregarding the rule of law by approaching the Force Headquarters and presenting himself as a complainant after allegedly trespassing on land belonging to WMA — land which the government said is backed by valid ownership documents and approvals issued by the Ogun State Government.

Providing background to the dispute, Ogungbade explained that WMA reportedly acquired the land around 2001 from a family recognised as the rightful owner by the Ogun State High Court. The property was subsequently fenced by the organisation.

He alleged, however, that Ibuoye and another suspect unlawfully demolished the fence, forcefully occupied over 100 acres of the land, and carried out illegal sand mining activities that severely degraded the property.

The Ogun State Government consequently directed the police officer to terminate any ongoing parallel investigation relating to the dispute, withdraw all invitations extended to officials of WMA, and comply with existing directives from the Inspector General of Police against duplication of case files.

The state government also acknowledged the efforts of successive Inspectors General of Police in curbing abuse of police processes and discouraging parallel investigations in matters already before competent courts. It specifically commended the immediate past police leadership of Kayode Egbetokun and the current Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, for their commitment to professionalism and efforts aimed at putting a stop to the kind of conduct complained about in the letter.

The government further warned that failure to comply with the directive could result in legal action against the officer.