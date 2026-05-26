Johnnie Walker’s Growing Presence in Africa’s Creative Space

In recent years, Johnnie Walker has increasingly positioned itself beyond traditional brand visibility and more as a participant in culture itself, supporting platforms, institutions and individuals driving conversations across entertainment, fashion, music and lifestyle.

At this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), it placed that journey at the centre of its message, using one of Africa’s biggest entertainment platforms to celebrate resilience and legacy through its ‘Keep Walking’ philosophy.

At one of the biggest nights in African entertainment, Johnnie Walker honoured two of Nollywood’s most respected veterans, Sola Sobowale and Kanayo O. Kanayo, with Industry Merit Awards, recognising not only successful careers but decades of influence and contribution to African storytelling.

The moment represented a celebration of their respective achievements, acknowledging the journeys that entailed years of persistence, especially at a time when Nollywood struggled for global recognition, their growth trajectory and the sacrifice that earned them veteran status. For Johnnie Walker, both actors embody the essence of ‘Keep Walking’: evolving with time, overcoming challenges, and continuing to shape the future of an industry they helped build.

Throughout their careers, Sobowale and Kanayo have remained symbols of excellence in Nollywood. Their work has transcended entertainment, helping define cultural narratives, opening pathways for younger talents and contributing to the rise of Nigerian cinema as one of Africa’s most powerful cultural exports. The recognition is a reminder to younger actors to marry the craft and deliver their best performances yet.

This AMVCA moment forms part of a broader story of Johnnie Walker’s contributions to the creative sector.

That wider commitment is reflected in a series of strategic cultural engagements. The brand powered the 2025 Trace Awards, one of the continent’s most visible celebrations of African and Afro-inspired music, bringing together artists and audiences from across regions and reinforcing the growing global influence of African sound and creativity.

Its investment has also extended into fashion and craftsmanship. Johnnie Walker Blue Label partnered with the 20th anniversary celebration of Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, marking two decades of influence in African luxury fashion. The collaboration highlighted a shared language of detail, mastery and legacy, positioning fashion as a key pillar in the continent’s evolving creative economy.

Beyond fashion and music, the brand has also explored lifestyle and experiential culture through its partnership with Isimi Lagos for a polo event that blended sport, leisure and cultural expression. The initiative reflected a broader shift in how creative spaces are defined in Nigeria, where experiences increasingly merge community, culture and lifestyle into a unified cultural moment.

Taken together, these initiatives point to a consistent direction in Johnnie Walker’s cultural strategy. Rather than appearing only at moments of recognition, the brand has steadily embedded itself within the ecosystem of creators, platforms and institutions shaping contemporary African culture.

Its presence at the AMVCA therefore went beyond sponsorship visibility. It reinforced a broader position as a brand engaging meaningfully with the structures that support African storytelling and creative expression.

And through continued investment across film, music, fashion and culture, the brand reinforces a long-standing philosophy: progress belongs to those who keep walking.