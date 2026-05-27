Group Endorses Tinubu, Hamzat for 2027, Cites Political Stability, Economic Gains

Funmi Ogundare

A political group, The Renewal Group, has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027 and also backed the candidacy of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, for the governorship of Lagos State.

Convener of the group, Lai Omotola, announced the endorsement at a press briefing in Lagos, Tuesday, where he said the decision followed extensive consultations and deliberations among members.

Omotola said the group’s support for Tinubu was based largely on the principle of rotational presidency, arguing that since it is currently the turn of the South to produce the president, the region should be allowed to complete its tenure.

According to him, “Allowing Tinubu complete a second term would ensure political continuity and stability in the country.”

He also commended the current administration for what he described as improved political stability arising from the alignment between the executive and legislative arms of government.

The convener further noted that revenues accruing to the 36 states had improved under the current administration, while the Nigerian stock market had continued to perform strongly, describing it as one of the most prosperous on the African continent.

“When you aggregate the good and also aggregate that which is not too good, you will find that for the sake of continuity, it is important that we allow the system to continue,” he said.

Speaking on the 2027 general election, Omotola predicted a high voter turnout, noting that Nigerians were showing increasing interest in participating in the electoral process.

He warned politicians against complacency, stressing that no candidate should take the electorate for granted.

On Lagos politics, the group endorsed Hamzat as the preferred successor to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, describing the anticipated transition as the first organic transition in Lagos where a deputy governor would directly succeed a sitting governor.

Omotola described Hamzat as an experienced grassroots politician who had spent years in government and was well-positioned to tackle the growing infrastructural and population challenges facing Lagos.

He, however, noted that the next governor of Lagos would inherit enormous responsibilities due to the increasing pressure on the state’s infrastructure caused by daily influx of residents.

He urged members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to see electoral victories as collective achievements rather than personal successes.

Commenting on the opposition, Omotola said opposition parties had continued to contribute to democratic development but lacked a formidable rallying figure capable of mounting a strong challenge in the next election cycle.

On insecurity, he cautioned against politicising the issue, stressing that lives were at stake.

“We can’t politicise insecurity. It has to do with lives. I am sure the president will not be happy to see lives lost. Curbing insecurity is work in progress,” he stated.

Omotola also called on Nigerians to embrace productivity as the only sustainable path to economic growth and poverty reduction.

According to him, elections would come and go, but national prosperity would only be achieved when citizens engage in productive activities capable of driving economic expansion.

“There is no shortcut, no miracle. Unless our factories work, construction continues and productivity increases, poverty cannot be defeated,” he added.

He also encouraged politicians who lost during party primaries not to lose hope, urging them to remain persistent in their political ambitions