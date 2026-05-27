Kafilat Ogbara Advocates Calm Amid Kosofe APC Primary Controversy

The lawmaker representing Kosofe Federal Constituency, Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, has called for restraint and adherence to party protocol following disputed primary elections.

Ogbara, who chairs the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, dismissed victory claims by rival aspirant and former local government chairman, Dele Oshinowo, describing such declarations as unofficial and without constitutional backing.

In a statement issued after the primary election, the lawmaker said only the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in Abuja possesses the authority to announce the final outcome of the exercise.

“To all my supporters in Kosofe, I say, ‘be at peace.’ True democracy thrives on transparency and trust. We must await the formal announcement from the APC National Secretariat,” she stated.

She urged the party faithful and residents of the constituency to remain peaceful and law-abiding while the party concludes its internal process.

The Kosofe primary has attracted attention within Lagos APC circles amid conflicting claims over the conduct and outcome of the exercise.

Some party stakeholders and observers reportedly questioned the process, alleging that standard voting procedures were not followed.

Ogbara’s camp also maintained that any declaration made outside the party’s national structure remained non-binding under APC rules and the current electoral framework.

The lawmaker’s supporters cited her legislative performance, constituency empowerment initiatives and grassroots engagement as reasons for her re-election bid.

Ogbara said she remained focused on her legislative duties while awaiting the party’s final decision.

“Our mandate is a product of the people’s trust. We remain focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to Kosofe and supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda,” she stated.