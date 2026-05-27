Signature Bank Posts Stronger 2025 Performance, Profit Rises to N3.59bn

Kayode Tokede

Signature Bank Limited has reported a significantly stronger financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, reinforcing the bank’s steady growth trajectory as it continues to strengthen its position within Nigeria’s banking industry.

The performance was presented at the bank’s 4th Annual General Meeting (AGM), where shareholders approved the Audited Financial Statements for the 2025 financial year alongside other statutory resolutions.”

Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment characterised by inflationary pressures, exchange rate volatility, and tighter regulatory conditions, the bank recorded strong growth across key financial and operational indicators, with Profit After Tax rising to N3.59 billion from N726 million in 2024, gross earnings increasing by 94.5 per cent to N24.99 billion, total assets growing to N224.7 billion, and customer deposits increasing to N170.8 billion.

The bank also recorded a significant improvement in operational efficiency during the year, with its cost-to-Income ratio improving from 92 per cent to 66 per cent. Shareholders’ equity also strengthened to N25.2 billion.

Speaking at the AGM, Chairman, Board of Directors, Tijjani Borodo, described the 2025 financial year as a defining period for the bank, marked by resilience, disciplined execution, and steady institutional growth despite the challenging operating environment.

“The bank demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of macroeconomic pressures and continued to make measurable progress across key performance indicators. Our focus remained on disciplined growth, operational efficiency, sound governance, and building a stronger institution positioned for sustainable long-term value creation,” he said.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nixon Iwedi, said the bank’s 2025 performance reflected the impact of deliberate institution-building efforts, disciplined execution, and the commitment of employees across the organisation.

“Our performance in 2025 is a reflection of the resilience of our strategy, the dedication of our people, and the confidence our customers continue to place in the Bank. We remained focused on improving operational efficiency, strengthening our balance sheet, enhancing customer experience, and building a modern and customer-centric financial institution positioned for sustainable growth,” he said.

Iwedi added that the bank would continue to focus on prudent risk management, digital innovation, customer-focused service delivery, and strategic business growth initiatives in the years ahead. Signature Bank reaffirmed its commitment to responsible banking, strong corporate governance, and delivering long-term value to customers, shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders.