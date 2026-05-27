Bauchi Begins Recovery of Billions Lost to  Financial Irregularities

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Executive Council has approved and ratified major policy decisions and infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening governance, improving traditional institutions, recovering public funds, and expanding critical infrastructure across the state.

This was because the government remains firmly committed to delivering democratic dividends to the people of the state despite recent political developments and economic pressures confronting the government.

The State Executive Council (SEC), chaired by the state Governor, Bala Mohammed, last Monday approved a pay package increase of over 300 per cent for all traditional rulers in the state. The council also placed them on the state payroll.

The development followed the approval of a new remuneration structure for traditional rulers, which significantly increased their monthly pay package. The aim is to boost morale, enable them to perform their traditional functions effectively, and assist the government in maintaining peace and a stable environment across the state.

Briefing journalists after the Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Bauchi yesterday, the Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Alhaji Yahuza Adamu, said the council approved an upward review of remuneration for traditional rulers across the state as part of efforts to strengthen traditional institutions for effective community governance.

Adamu, who earlier presented the memo on behalf of the Head of Service, explained that the review covers First Class, Second Class, and Third Class Emirs, District Heads, and Village Heads, noting that some traditional rulers previously earned little or no remuneration before the present administration.

He stated that the government had already provided vehicles, housing, and other support facilities for traditional rulers, adding that the newly approved remuneration package represents over three hundred percent increase from previous earnings.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Hassan El-Yakub, disclosed that the council considered and accepted most recommendations contained in two separate white paper reports presented before the council.

He explained that the first white paper followed the report of an investigative panel set up by Governor Mohammed to probe alleged abuse of administrative and financial procedures, including unauthorised loans and financial transactions linked to the tenure of former Accountant-General of the state between 2021 and 2024.

According to the Attorney-General, the report uncovered alleged financial losses running into billions of naira, while the government has approved disciplinary measures, reforms, possible prosecutions, and recovery processes against individuals and institutions found culpable.

El-Yakub further stated that the council also approved the white paper report on the visitation panel to Sa’adu Zungur University, covering issues related to salaries, pensions, staff unionism, and administration of the institution, with directives for immediate implementation of key recommendations.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Works, Professor Saul Titus Ketkuka, announced that the Executive Council ratified 19 road and infrastructure-related projects across the state following due process approvals by the Ministry of Works.

Professor Ketkuka said the approved projects include installation of solar street lights on newly completed roads around the International Conference Centre and airport corridors, rehabilitation of the Alkaleri road, upgrading of airfield facilities, rehabilitation of roads leading to Gubi Dam and treatment plant, as well as installation of CAT 2 Instrument Landing System at the Bauchi International Airport.

The commissioner noted that the approvals reflect Governor Mohammed’s continued commitment to infrastructure expansion, road connectivity, and sustainable urban development despite prevailing economic challenges.