Amuchie’s The Insecurity Triad Gains Academic Acclaim, Adopted By African PR Scholar, Ibietan, for Agatu Conflict Study

The intellectual community is buzzing following high-profile academic validation for the latest research framework introduced by scholar-journalist and CEO of Sundiata Post, Dr. Max Amuchie. His conceptual model, The Insecurity Triad, has drawn rigorous acclaim from leading communication scholars, establishing it as a vital tool for decoding contemporary African security challenges.

In a swift scholarly endorsement, Dr. Omoniyi Ibietan —the Secretary General of the African Public Relations Association (APRA) and a member of the doctoral faculty at the Rome Business School’s DBA programme—described Amuchie’s work as a masterful “meta-analytical enterprise.”

Dr. Ibietan, a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) revealed that the framework’s analytical depth directly shaped the theoretical foundation of his newly submitted research paper focusing on crisis communication during the volatile Agatu crisis in north-central Nigeria.

Ibietan made his views known in a message sent to Ololade Bamidele, editorial page editor of Premium Times in response to the May 24 edition of Amuchie’s The Sunday Stew Column titled ‘The Insecurity Triad: Azikiwe, Awolowo, and Chinweizu — Nigeria’s Elite Class of Framework Builders’.

“Thank you Ololade Bamidele. Please tell Dr. Amuchie to keep it coming. The first part of this took me back to Mbembe (one of Africa’s leading representation of activistic scholarship). Amuchie offered me a refreshing, lovely insight of the works of Mazrui, Ake, Bayart, Reno (not Omokri, please but William Reno, especially his treatise on the ‘Relocation of Authority’) and of course Mbembe. It was a meta-analytical enterprise. So, compelling was it that it shaped my theoretical framing for a new paper I just submitted on Crisis Communication in the Agatu Crisis. Needless to say this is also beautiful,” Ibietan wrote in the message to Bamidele.

A Paradigm Shift in African Security Analysis

Dr. Amuchie’s The Insecurity Triad framework moves away from recycled, surface-level security paradigms, offering a structured, indigenous lens to examine African conflicts through three converging pillars: Money, Land, and Mind. By mapping the interplay between illicit capital flows (Money), territorial sovereignty disputes (Land), and weaponized radicalisation or identity manipulation (Mind), the framework makes highly chaotic ecosystems of violence legible to researchers and policy-makers alike in Nigeria and the Sahel region.

Moving From Concept to Practical Application

The immediate adoption of The Insecurity Triad by a scholar of Ibietan’s caliber underscores the practical utility of Amuchie’s model. Rather than remaining confined to theoretical isolation, the framework is already bridging the gap between high-level political economy and real-world crisis resolution.

“So compelling was it that it shaped my theoretical framing for a new paper I just submitted on Crisis Communication in the Agatu Crisis,” Ibietan added, concluding with an urgent exhortation for Dr. Amuchie to “keep it coming.”

This reception vindicates Dr. Amuchie’s ongoing mission to anchor his research series across global academic repositories—including Harvard Dataverse and Zenodo—ensuring intellectual sovereignty and providing an open-access, rigorous vocabulary for the next generation of African security analysis.

With peer engagement intensifying and the academic community demanding further elaboration, The Insecurity Triad is rapidly solidifying its place as one of the most significant, operational indigenous frameworks for conflict analysis introduced this decade.