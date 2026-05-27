2027: PDP’s Deepening Crisis and the Jonathan Option

The Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party with former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan option appears less like a settled presidential project and more like a desperate search for political equilibrium within a party still battling itself. Jonathan Eze reports.

The renewed crisis within Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a dramatic turn following reports that a faction of the party screened former President Goodluck Jonathan and subsequently cleared him to fly the party’s flag in the 2027 presidential poll.

The development has intensified debates about the future of the PDP, the legality of parallel structures within political parties, and the constitutional implications surrounding Jonathan’s possible return to the presidential race.

At the centre of the controversy is the Kabiru Turaki-led factional structure of the PDP, which reportedly conducted screenings and granted Jonathan what it described as an automatic waiver and clearance to contest the presidency.

According to reports, the faction claimed the former president did not need to undergo normal screening procedures because of his political pedigree and prior service as deputy governor, governor, vice president, and president.

Former Niger State governor, Babangida Aliyu, who reportedly chaired the screening committee, was quoted as saying: “We didn’t see anything that needed screening.”

The statement, though politically symbolic, exposes the widening institutional breakdown within the PDP as rival blocs continue to claim legitimacy.

A Party Fragmented by Power Struggles

The PDP’s current predicament reflects years of unresolved internal contradictions. Since losing federal power in 2015, the party has struggled to maintain ideological coherence, regional balance, and command unity among its power brokers.

The rivalry between governors, former ministers, and entrenched party stakeholders has repeatedly weakened its capacity to function as a formidable opposition platform.

The emergence of parallel screening exercises suggests the PDP may now be approaching its most dangerous phase since the defections crisis that preceded the 2015 elections.

While one bloc appears aligned with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, another faction seems determined to reposition the party outside Wike’s growing influence.

Wike himself dismissed reports of parallel exercises, insisting that the authentic PDP process was transparent and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He reportedly stated: “INEC was present at all the primaries.” Yet his refusal to directly acknowledge the rival faction underscores the deep legitimacy crisis confronting the party.

Politically, the Jonathan move appears less about immediate electoral victory and more about strategic survival. Several influential actors within the PDP believe the party requires a unifying national figure capable of calming internal divisions and attracting broader voter sympathy.

Jonathan’s image as a relatively moderate and less combative political figure makes him attractive to factions seeking reconciliation after years of internal warfare.

Why Jonathan Still Matters Politically

Even 11 years after leaving office, Jonathan remains one of the most recognisable political figures in Nigeria. His peaceful concession of defeat in 2015 continues to earn him international and domestic goodwill.

In an era defined by heightened political tensions and institutional distrust, some PDP strategists appear convinced that Jonathan’s calm political brand may resonate with voters fatigued by polarization.

The calculations are also regional. There are indications that some southern political stakeholders view Jonathan as a compromise candidate capable of preserving southern presidential power beyond 2027.

Others see him as someone who could attract support from parts of the North because of his perceived non-confrontational style.

Former presidential aide, Umar Sani reportedly argued that Jonathan remains “the most suitable candidate for the current political climate.” Such comments reveal a growing belief among some PDP elements that the party lacks any other nationally acceptable consensus figure with comparable name recognition.

However, critics argue that relying on Jonathan exposes the PDP’s deeper structural weakness. Rather than producing a new generation of leaders, the party appears trapped in recycling old political figures in the hope of recovering lost relevance.

Judicial and Constitutional Implications

Perhaps the most contentious aspect of the controversy concerns Jonathan’s constitutional eligibility to contest again.

The debate stems from Section 137(3) of the Nigerian Constitution, introduced after the Fourth Alteration Act. The provision states that a person who has taken the oath of office as president and completed the term of another president shall not be elected to the office more than once.

Jonathan became president in 2010 following the death of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and subsequently won election in 2011.

Opponents of his potential candidacy argue that another successful presidential bid would amount to a third term in practical effect. However, Jonathan’s supporters insist the constitutional amendment cannot apply retroactively because the law was enacted after he had already served. Sani reportedly maintained that “the constitutional debate surrounding the issue had long been settled judicially.”

Yet legal analysts disagree on whether the matter is truly settled. The courts may ultimately become the battleground if Jonathan formally enters the race. The issue would likely test constitutional interpretation, retroactive application of law, and judicial consistency.

More importantly, the existence of parallel party structures could create additional litigation. Nigerian courts have increasingly intervened in party disputes, often determining who the legitimate leadership of a political party is. If rival factions produce conflicting candidates or parallel congresses, the judiciary may again become the final arbiter of internal party legitimacy.

This carries major implications. The PDP risks repeating the mistakes that weakened opposition parties in previous electoral cycles, where prolonged legal battles consumed energy that should have gone into voter mobilization.

INEC Question and Party Legitimacy

Another critical issue concerns recognition by the Independent National Electoral Commission. Under Nigerian electoral law, INEC determines which party executives and conventions are officially recognised.

If the Turaki-led faction lacks formal recognition from INEC, any screening exercise it conducts may ultimately carry no legal weight. That reality raises serious questions about whether the Jonathan clearance is merely symbolic political pressure or an actual pathway toward candidacy.

Nonetheless, symbolism matters greatly in Nigerian politics. By publicly associating Jonathan with the PDP’s 2027 ambitions, the faction may be attempting to reshape public perception and force negotiations within the party hierarchy.

The move also places pressure on other presidential hopefuls within the PDP, many of whom may now fear being sidelined in favour of a consensus arrangement built around Jonathan.

Implications for the Opposition Ahead of 2027

The crisis reflects a broader problem facing Nigeria’s opposition politics. Rather than building cohesive ideological alternatives to the ruling All Progressives Congress, opposition parties continue to struggle with elite rivalries, regional calculations, and personality clashes.

If the PDP fails to resolve its leadership crisis early, it may enter the 2027 election season deeply fractured and vulnerable to defections.

Nigerian political history shows that unresolved candidate imposition and factional disputes often trigger anti-party activities and weaken electoral performance.

Ironically, Jonathan’s emergence could either heal or worsen the PDP’s divisions. For some stakeholders, he represents neutrality and reconciliation. For others, his return symbolizes the absence of fresh political direction.

There is also the risk that prolonged legal uncertainty over his eligibility could distract the party from developing coherent policy alternatives capable of challenging the ruling establishment.

A Party at a Crossroads

The reported screening and clearance of Jonathan by a PDP faction is more than a routine political development. It is a reflection of a party struggling to redefine itself amid internal collapse, judicial uncertainty, and strategic confusion.

Whether Jonathan eventually contests or not, the episode has already exposed the fragile state of the PDP’s internal democracy. It has revealed competing centres of power, conflicting interpretations of legitimacy, and the continuing dependence on political nostalgia rather than institutional renewal.

As Nigeria inches toward 2027, the PDP faces a defining choice: rebuild itself through consensus and structural reform, or continue down a path of factionalism that could further weaken its credibility as a national opposition force.

For now, the Jonathan option appears less like a settled presidential project and more like a desperate search for political equilibrium within a party still battling itself.