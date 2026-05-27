Group Advocates People-Driven Governor in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

As Rivers State moves steadily toward the 2027 governorship election, a socio political group under the aegis of ‘Reclaim Rivers Advocates’ has called for people- driven governor beyond godfatherism in the state.

The Chairman of the group, George Awaji and Secretary Mina Green, during a press briefing in Port Harcourt, said the governorship candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Blessing Fubara Snr, has continued to reshape political conversations across the State, especially among youths, professionals and citizens searching for a credible alternative.

Awaji expressed that “following the successful screening of aspirants and the anticipated party primaries, one name continues to generate increasing momentum across the political landscape, Blessing Fubara of the NDC.”

The group stressed they, unlike many politicians often associated with elite bargaining, transactional politics and entrenched godfatherism, Fubara is increasingly seen as representing a fresh political direction rooted in grassroots acceptance, independent leadership and people-focused governance.

“Compared with contenders such as Gabriel Pidomson and Kingsley Chinda, Blessing Fubara appears more aligned with the current mood and expectations of Rivers people. At a time when many citizens desire courage, accessibility and innovative leadership, his profile continues to resonate strongly across different demographic,” the group said.

The group explained that one of Fubara’s greatest political strengths remains his growing connection with young people.

“Across the state, youths are increasingly drawn to leaders perceived as relatable, less controlled by entrenched interests and more committed to economic opportunities, entrepreneurship, innovation and inclusive governance.

“His message of restoring the soul of Rivers State and returning governance to the people has further strengthened his grassroots appeal.

“He is also attracting support from politically conscious voters and reform-minded citizens seeking alternatives outside traditional power structures. His image as a less transactional and more reform-oriented politician clearly distinguishes him from rivals often perceived as products of conventional political arrangements,” it said.

The group continued that while other aspirants may possess established structures and political experience, Fubara appears to command a stronger emotional connection with ordinary citizens, particularly first-time voters and youths who increasingly view him as a symbol of renewal, accountability and generational change.

According to the group, beyond politics, supporters point to Fubara’s administrative exposure, developmental outlook and understanding of Rivers State’s economic realities as qualities that strengthen his candidacy.

It declared: “Many believe he (Fubara) possesses the vision required to drive stability, infrastructure renewal, economic growth and investor confidence across the state. For many observers, the political equation is becoming increasingly clear: while others rely heavily on structures and political privilege, Blessing Fubara continues to build organic momentum powered by public sentiment, grassroots acceptance and the growing desire for a new political culture in Rivers State.”