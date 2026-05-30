Osa-Ogbegie: Tenebe Deserves Commendation, Not Criticism Over Edo APC Reforms

A Benin-based legal practitioner and public intellectual, Daniel Osa-Ogbegie, has defended the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, saying the party under Governor Monday Okpebholo and state Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, is deliberately dismantling the old political order through a generational shift aimed at empowering younger leaders.

Osa-Ogbegie, in a statement in Benin City, said Edo politics had for decades been dominated by the same set of political actors who moved from one public office to another, leaving little room for younger and capable individuals to participate meaningfully in governance and party administration.

According to him, the current APC leadership has demonstrated the courage to alter that trend by creating opportunities for a new generation of political actors.

He noted that the emergence of younger leaders across party structures and government institutions was evidence that the administration was committed to political renewal.

“Much of the criticism directed at Jarrett Tenebe today is rooted in the discomfort of those who feel threatened by the ongoing generational transition within the APC. What is happening is a deliberate effort to open up political space for younger and competent Edo people,” Osa-Ogbegie stated.

The legal practitioner pointed to the appointment and emergence of several youthful political figures within the party and government, including the APC Deputy State Chairman, Sylvester Aigboboh, as well as commissioners, special advisers, board chairmen and local government administrators.

He said the development reflected a conscious departure from what he described as the era of recycled political leadership.

Citing examples at the grassroots level, Osa-Ogbegie said young leaders such as Austin Imafidon in Uhunmwode, Sunny Ekpeson in Etsako, Eric Osawaru in Ikpoba-Okha and Gabriel Iduseri in Oredo have become symbols of a new political culture that prioritises capacity, innovation and grassroots engagement.

He added that the emergence of Aitalegbe Ernest, popularly known as ‘China Boy,’ in Owan further demonstrated the growing acceptance of younger leaders within the APC.

According to him, the same pattern is visible in government agencies and strategic sectors, where younger professionals are increasingly being entrusted with leadership responsibilities.

He cited Pastor Stanley Dave Ighodaro of the Edo State Parks and Gardens Agency and Special Adviser on Oil and Gas, Kassim Otono, as examples of professionals whose appointments underscore the administration’s commitment to attracting youthful expertise into governance.

Osa-Ogbegie commended Governor Okpebholo for recognising that contemporary governance requires fresh ideas, technological awareness and stronger engagement with younger populations.

“No political party can continue recycling the same political machinery indefinitely and expect innovation or long-term relevance. Governor Okpebholo understands that governance must evolve with society, and that is why younger people are being given meaningful opportunities to contribute,” he said.

He also praised Tenebe for helping to stabilise the party while managing what he described as a difficult but necessary transition process.

“History may eventually remember Jarrett Tenebe and Governor Monday Okpebholo as key figures who initiated the movement away from recycled political dominance towards a broader leadership culture that accommodates younger generations. This is not about sidelining elders; it is about ensuring that every generation has the opportunity to participate in shaping the future of Edo State,” Osa-Ogbegie added.