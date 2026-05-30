Hamzat And The Future Of Lagos

By Mobolaji Sanusi

“Let us make our future now, and let us make our dreams, tomorrow’s reality.”—– Malala Yousafzai(Youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate in history at age 17 in 2014).

Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, the cerebral technocrat and crown prince is waiting to be crowned, not as the traditional ruler of his paternal ancestral domain where his junior brother is holding forth at the moment, but as the executive governor of Nigeria’s centre of excellence, Lagos. He was groomed to be a political giant, and his late, famous Kabiyesi dad’s lifelong ambition to see him become a governor, not a traditional ruler, is about to be actualised with his emergence as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC. This is unraveling, not in his dad’s lifetime, though. But the die is cast and soon, that dream will become history. Today in his grave, the patriarch of Khadri Hamzat’s family who was a renowned politician in his lifetime will turn in his grave in deference to President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, for making his ultimate dream for his son come to fruition.

Hamzat is better prepared for the job: well educated, both at home and abroad; bustling with ideas, a seeming goal-getter who is credibly traversing the various hierarchies of the executive arm of government. He was a multiple commissioner, served as Special Adviser to a minister, and is currently in his seventh year as deputy governor of Lagos state. By May 29, 2027, all things being equal, he will become the 17th governor of the former federal capital of Nigeria.

Hamzat is lucky. He’s not like Fashola, Asiwaju’s then Chief of Staff whose nomination was met with unimaginable hullabaloo. He’s not an Ambode, who most never imagined his emergence. And neither is he a Sanwo-Olu, who was a circumstantial candidate. Unlike Fashola, Ambode, and Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat has an antecedent of political resilience because he ultimately secured the nod of his party in his third attempt at the exalted position. Fashola, Ambode, and Sanwo-Olu had the position thrown on their laps. Interestingly, the current governor of the state who is now Hamzat’s ‘principal’ once pleaded to serve as his Chief of Staff, had he won his party’s primary against Ambode in 2015. Now, whether or not Sanwo-Olu likes it, Hamzat is, God willing, going to be his successor. Such is the unpredictability of life’s trajectory!

Of the four Lagos governors in this fourth republic, including Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode, and incumbent Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat has the public service records of Tinubu, being the Lagos foremost reform template creator, Fashola, and Ambode to beat. Shockingly, the Sanwo-Olu administration in which he is currently serving as deputy governor does not possess the endearing sterling legacies of the three daring former governors. He is running a drab administration under which institutions of state have lost their discipline and cohesion. Some might argue that Sanwo-Olu still has some months before the end of his tenure to change this ugly tide, but the reality of the situation on the ground is that morning shows the night. However, no one should blame Hamzat for this because he’s not in the driver’s seat but a spare tyre as deputy governor to Sanwo-Olu. Nothing is infrastructurally new or socio-economically remarkable about Sanwo-Olu’s tenure, so far. Yours sincerely stands to be contradicted on this.

Hamzat, once again should not be blamed for this, having proved his mettle when he served in the worthy administrations of Tinubu and Fashola. Combining his rich public service administrative experience makes him eminently qualified for the position of governor of this state. Upon his assumption of office next year, God willing, it can be taken that he would have shed the garb of a spare tyre and would no longer be constrained by the limitations of his current boss, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s timid approach to governance and leadership. The current Lagos governor was haunted for months after assuming office in 2019 by the ghost of how Ambode left office. In his first term, he lacked intentional governance with his tail between his legs, always. His ongoing second term is nothing different.

Hamzat is better prepared with his emergence marking the first time since the birth of this democracy that Lagos will be having, as an incoming governor, someone who has a strong political family background. Now, Hamzat would have the privilege of harnessing the superlatives of the Asiwaju/Fashola era of which he’s a solid part of, and blend it with the laudable infrastructural orientation of Ambode that he understandably watched from afar until the unpalatable twilight of that era: Moving forward, he’ll also have to correct the obvious shortcomings of the Sanwo-Olu era that he witnessed in close proximity, in his bid to suture a completely reinvigorated Lagos.

In achieving this, Hamzat needs to be truthful with himself by being mindful of the circumstances of his emergence. He needs to know that he’s going to be the governor of the entire people of Lagos state and not that of any power bloc tendency within it. Asiwaju succeeded because he was, as governor, and still as president, the rallying point of all power blocs in the state. The political shenanigans of the currently existing two power blocs: The Justice Forum; and The Mandate Movement, if not quickly nipped in the bud, portend a bad omen for any future meaningful governance in the anticipated reinvigorated Lagos state of his dream. Empirically noted is the fact that the Justice Forum is not hiding the fact that Hamzat belongs to their bloc of the divide which he inherited from his politically savvy dad. There’s nothing bad about this other than the egregious manner in which the claim is being played out by few selfish politicians. It is without doubt needful to state that the Justice Forum is fast becoming harmful to the Hamzat brand. Currently, the two power blocs, because of their hurtful influence on the political space have become obsolete and should not be a thing of pride to the incoming governor of the state, God willing.

Hopefully, the incoming successor to Sanwo-Olu will not allow that to be an albatross that is avoidably capable of bugging down his administration. He needs to be mindful of the two groups by noting that but for Tinubu as the respected living political patriarch of the progressives in the state, the selection process of his emergence would have been turbulent. The divisive peace of the party at the moment is something that the president and Hamzat quickly need to halt else, it will engulf the entire political landscape. Sanwo-Olu’s timid leadership style is not helping matters since he is known to channel his less-than-enough energy to less-than-worthy causes that are better left out of print.

Every political epoch, though transient like power, has its own political opportunist. In the past in Lagos state, the political opportunist that Tinubu gave so much power to is Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola of The Mandate Movement. He rode roughshod on the state’s political scene and at that time, his words were law and his preference, no matter how bad or misinformed, was final on any issue. He was given so much latitude by Tinubu that even when he served as governor of Osun state through the benevolence of Tinubu and the almighty God, notable politicians seeking to get or keep their posts were still trooping to Osogbo, Osun state capital, to take orders on important political matters regarding Lagos state. We all know what ended his romance with Tinubu. It got to a stage where he felt more important and powerful than his mentor/godfather. He betrayed Tinubu and till date, Aregbesola’s protégés litter the nooks and crannies of this state with the likes of Abdulahi Ayinde Enilolobo in Alimosho area and others still being goaded by Sanwo-Olu and the Justice Forum, even when they know that they’re not wholeheartedly for Tinubu. If Aregbesola’s cronies who benefited from his fistic reign as Mandate Movement leader on Lagos political turfs now found their way into the Justice Forum fold, should anyone with a good political sense of judgment be impressed? Obviously not!

From the foregoing, it is pertinent to ask: Has any lesson been learnt? I do not think so because from the systemic political rot that assailed the recently concluded House of Assembly and House of Representatives APC primaries, my instinct tells me that Tinubu is grooming another Aregbesola in James Faleke as aided and abetted by the not too pastoral Cornelius Ojelabi, the state party chairman. Like a leopard that never changes its spots, Faleke’s political misbehavior has antecedents in the way he manipulated the last local government elections in favour of the Justice Forum power bloc. In everything political in Lagos state today, and mostly for detrimentally selfish reasons, the recurring name is that of James Faleke who claims to be doing what he does, for the wrong and unpopular reasons, and unbelievably in the name of Tinubu and sometimes that of Hamzat, the incoming governor, God willing.

Regrettably, words or actions that cause real separation or feelings of separation are now the order of the day in APC as Faleke’s rampaging influence continues to grow with the dire consequences of such affecting the morale of party members and the outcome of likely turnout in future elections if not checked. What is unfathomable is that the same Faleke won his ward and federal constituency during the Y2023 elections whereas the president lost that same constituency in a presidential cum National Assembly elections that were conducted simultaneously. Faleke should explain why the president lost in his constituency in an election that held on the same day, time, and locations as his own…and he won his in same locations. This should be a clear signal to the president that with the growing disaffection in APC emanating from Faleke’s authoritarian tendencies, boasting to be doing the same with the president’s approval, the coming elections might sadly be worse if corrections were not done to aggrieved party members’ protestations.

Let the president and Hamzat take note that this is how Aregbesola started, with unrestrained freedom. Faleke is emulating the Aregbesola style that he once condemned, and unfortunately, no one is bothered. I am bothered because of the future implication of this on the revered Tinubu’s political leadership of the state. Historically, this same Faleke was hitherto a strong member of the Mandate Movement through which he became a notable politician; firstly by serving as local government chairman and currently as a multiple-time member of the Federal House of Representatives. He reportedly left Mandate Group because of the highhandedness of their leaders; now that he has defected to become the state coordinator of the Justice Forum in Lagos, he is now the epitome of the democratic forgery and political irascibility of his hitherto Mandate Movement.

Indeed, man forgets to learn from history, and this is why history continues to repeat itself throughout human existence. Sadly, Faleke is not only infusing the Mandate Movement antics into the Justice Forum but also recruiting his Mandate Movement supporters to take over important slots thereby trampling on the original Justice Forum members he met on the ground. And naively too, unsuspecting leaders of the Justice Forum are clapping for him.

Hamzat, the incoming governor, has to be intentional in arresting this dangerous trend while Asiwaju owes his committed adherents the duty of taming this budding political monster and his crony in Ojelabi before they become not only another Aregbesola but also a cog in the progress of Hamzat’s incoming administration, God willing.

No matter how brilliant Hamzat’s master plan for Lagos is, the reality is that the peril that the nurturing of these two groups portends might impede his desired achievements.

The future of the progressives’ unity and cohesion will largely depend on how Hamzat, especially, can tame the looming political monsters around him. He should know that those carousing the divisive Justice Forum versus Mandate Movement mantra around him, do not so much care about whether he makes an impact as incoming governor as much as they care about what pecuniary or posts to make/get from him. This is why they can, without qualms, shamelessly jump ship to Justice Forum despite being part of the reported impunity-laden past of the Mandate Movement.

My admonition: Hamzat should deploy more of his energy, contacts, and exposure into building bridges, not walls. This is the only way for him to create great futures for Lagos and the progressive platform that he is inheriting. As at today, the Justice Forum is being used to perpetuate electoral injustice/criminality by Faleke and he should distance himself from this democratic roguery. The Mandate Movement is also being haunted by its past electoral atrocities. None should be condoned and it is instructive to tell Hamzat that he should not allow the Tinubu leadership movement to be truncated under his incoming tenure. These are my harmless observations/admonitions for him and by extension, the political patriarch himself, Tinubu.

•Sanusi, former MD/CEO of Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency, is currently managing partner at AMS RELIABLE SOLICITORS.(WhatsApp Only-07011117777)