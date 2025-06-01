Tinubu Directs Activation of Emergency Response as 151 Confirmed Dead, over 3,000 Displaced in Niger Flood

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate activation of the National Emergency Response Centre following the devastating floods in Mokwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, which claimed several lives and displaced several families.



This is just as the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) yesterday said the number of corpses recovered so far from the flood that ravaged had risen to 151 with 3,018 persons displaced.



Tinubu’s directive was given early yesterday after he received distressing reports on the scale of the disaster.



In a statement issued via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, @officialABAT, President Tinubu expressed profound grief over the incident and promised a swift and compassionate federal response to support the affected communities.



According to the president: “Upon receiving initial reports, I immediately directed the activation of the National Emergency Response Centre. I have also been briefed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on the scale of the disaster and the urgent humanitarian needs.”



President Tinubu confirmed that relief materials and temporary shelter assistance were being deployed to the disaster zone without delay.



Federal agencies, including NEMA, have been mobilised in coordination with the Niger State Government to intensify rescue efforts and provide life-saving aid.

“Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing, and all relevant federal agencies have been mobilised to support the state government’s efforts. We will ensure that no Nigerian affected by this disaster is left behind or unheard of”, he explained.



The president further directed security agencies to support the emergency response teams, stressing the federal government’s commitment to ensuring that lives are saved and dignity restored in the wake of the disaster.



“I assure all those impacted that your government stands with you. We will continue to coordinate with the Niger State Government to ensure a swift, coordinated, and compassionate response, one that prioritises lives, restores dignity, and accelerates recovery,” Tinubu assured.



In condoling the bereaved families and the people of Niger State, the President said the entire nation shares in their pain and pledged unwavering support to the victims.



He said: “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the affected families and the good people of Niger State at this difficult time. In times of adversity, we draw strength from our unity, resilience, and shared humanity.”



President Tinubu called on all Nigerians to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers, noting that moments of national tragedy demand collective empathy and action.



Meanwhile, NSEMA yesterday said the number of corpses recovered so far from the flood had risen to 151 with 3,018 persons displaced.



The agency made this known in a terse statement in which it said three communities were affected and two bridges washed away.



The Director General of the agency, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, revealed that 503 households were affected while 265 homes were washed away.

According to him, two roads were also washed away, while 11 people were injured in the flooding disaster.



“The latest update from the Mokwa communities flood shows that 151 corpses have so far been recovered, while 11 persons were injured.

“Also, 3,018 persons have been displaced, while 503 households were affected, and 265 homes washed away. Three communities in Mokwa LG were also affected, while two roads and two bridges were affected by the flood,” Baba-Arah said.



NSEMA had on Thursday stated that a deadly flood disaster ravaged two communities of Tiffin maza and Anguwan hausawa in Mokwa town of Mokwa LG in Niger State.



According to the agency, the incident occurred on Wednesday night during a downpour that lasted hours.



It said the surging flood water submerged and washed away over 50 residential houses with their occupants.



In a related development, President Tinubu, yesterday, dispatched a high-level delegation to Niger State in response to the devastating floods.



Leading the delegation were the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda.



The team paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba, to deliver the President’s message of condolence and solidarity.

This was contained in a statement signed by Idris media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim.



Speaking during the visit, Idris conveyed the President’s deep sorrow over the tragedy, stating that Tinubu had ordered the immediate deployment of federal resources to support the relief effort.



According to the statement, Idris confirmed that NEMA was working with state authorities to ensure victims are cared for, bodies recovered, and aid delivered efficiently.