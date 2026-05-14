Guber Aspirant Lauds PDP Leadership’s Commitment to Credible Selection

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Mr. Suleiman Bolakale Kawu Agaka (SBK), has said that his recent screening by the national leadership of the party has showed the party’s commitment to internal democracy and credible leadership selection.

Agaka, who spoke with journalists in Ilorin on Thursday on the sideline of his recent successful screening at the national secretariat of the PDP in Abuja said: “The screening is another important step in the collective journey towards rebuilding Kwara State and restoring purposeful leadership to our people.

“I remain committed to the ideals of the PDP and to the vision of a greater Kwara that works for everyone.”

Agaka, known for his grassroots impact and longstanding humanitarian interventions in the state, said leadership must go beyond promises and focus on real service to the people.

“For years, we have created opportunities, empowered youths and women, supported education, facilitated jobs, and invested in communities without occupying public office.

“This journey has always been about service, and by the grace of God, we are ready to do even more for the people of Kwara State,” he said.

He also appreciated party leaders, stakeholders, supporters and members of the PDP for their encouragement and continued belief in his vision for the state.

He called on party faithful and Kwarans across the three senatorial districts to remain united and focused on the shared goal of building a more inclusive, prosperous and people-driven Kwara State.

Agaka remains one of the leading aspirants in the race, with growing support across the state driven by his track record in empowerment, infrastructure support, education, community development and youth advancement.