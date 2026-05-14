  • Thursday, 14th May, 2026

Breaking: Makinde Declares Presidential Ambition Under APM

Breaking | 8 seconds ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday, officially declared his intention to run for the office of the president of the country in 2027.

He made the official declaration at the unity rally jointly organized by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All People’s Movement (APM) to formalize the alliance between the two parties.

Makinde called on opposition leaders to unite against what he described as a deliberate effort by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to redirect Nigeria to a one-party state.

According to him, Nigeria no longer operates democracy without a political landscape that guarantees a level playing ground for opposition parties without the interference of the ruling party.

He equally called on Nigerians to rise above been what he described as political spectators and bystanders, stating that with collective participation of all Nigerians of eligible age for voting the country would record a historic reset come 2027..

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