EFCC Arrests Energy Commission DG over N701bn Linked to Progressive Governors’ Forum

• Case relates to Uzodimma’s alleged mismanagement of campaign money

•Ex-power minister, Saleh, bags 75 years’ imprisonment for fraud

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Director-General of Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Mustapha Abdullahi, over funds to the tune of N701 billion linked to Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), an association of All Progressives Congress (APC) governors.

In another development, a former Minister of Power, Mamman Saleh, was yesterday sentenced to 75 years’ imprisonment in absentia for money laundering and fraud to the tune of N33.8 billion.

Abdullahi was arrested yesterday in Abuja by operatives of the anti-graft agency, following his failure to honour two different invitations in respect of an ongoing financial investigation involving him.

THISDAY independently gathered that the matter might be connected to the allegations of financial mismanagement levelled against Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.

Uzodimma’s alleged failure to properly account for the over N700 billion had caused tension among the APC governors, with some supporting him and expressing confidence in his leadership of PGF, while others accused him of mismanaging funds said to be set aside for the 2027 election campaign.

THISDAY learnt that the money might have been approved for distribution among the APC governors ahead of 2027, but it resulted in controversy over how it was disbursed. Some of the governors accused Uzodimma of misapplying the funds, while others disagreed with the charge.

About 18 of the APC governors followed up with a vote of confidence in Uzodimma.

Vice Chairman of PGF, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, denied reports of a rift within the APC governors’ ranks, describing the recent tensions as only a “slight misunderstanding”.

But the matter is now the subject of an investigation as to how the funds were applied.

A former minister from the South-east, who resigned some time ago over forgery allegations under the current administration, was also said to be linked to the investigation involving Abdullahi.

Abdullahi’s arrest in Abuja was sequel to a warrant of arrest for him to answer to corruption allegations, a reliable source at the headquarters of EFCC told THISDAY yesterday in confidence.

According to the source, Abdullahi has been taken into custody and would be questioned over alleged fraudulent activities to the tune of N701 billion.

The source stated, “Yes, we have arrested him (the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi), for alleged money laundering offences.

“Operatives of the commission went after him after he didn’t honour invitation extended to him and is currently in our custody. The money is to the tune of about N701 billion.”

ECN spokesman, Mr Dele Oyewale, could not be reached for comments at the time of filing this report.

Abdullahi was appointed Director-General of ECN on October 24, 2023 by President Bola Tinubu.

Saleh Bags 75 Years Imprisonment for Fraud

Former Minister of Power, Mamman Saleh, was sentenced to 75 years’ imprisonment for money laundering and fraud to the tune of N33.8 billion.

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, sentenced the ex-minister to seven years each on 10 counts, three years on count four, and two years on count five of the charges.

According to the judge, the sentence is to run consecutively, and without the option of a fine, except for count four, which allows a N10 million fine.

Omotosho, who directed all security agencies in the country to arrest Saleh wherever he was found, held that the jail term would begin from the day the convict was arrested.

The judge ordered the forfeiture of foreign currencies recovered from the convict, as well as four choice properties in Abuja linked to Saleh.

He added that the convict should refund the outstanding balance from the alleged N22 billion linked to the Mambilla and Zungeru hydroelectric power projects.

The court had last week found the former minister, who served in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, guilty of fraud in respect of the Mambilla and Zungeru hydroelectric power projects.

Omotosho, on May 7, also issued a warrant for his arrest, adding that Saleh should be brought to court for sentencing on the next adjourned date.

The former minister was arraigned in July 2024 for alleged money laundering and conspiracy with officials at the ministry and some private companies to “indirectly convert” the sum of N33.8 billion meant for the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects.

The former minister, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The anti-graft agency, in proving its case, called 17 prosecution witnesses (PWs) through its lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, the current Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation.

The commission also tendered 43 exhibits against the defendant before closing its case.

Saleh, through his lawyer, Femi Atteh, SAN, did not call any witness in his defence.

Delivering judgement last week, Omotosho held that EFCC was able to establish the 12-count amended charge against the defendant beyond reasonable.

The judge held, “The prosecution has established that, at least, N22 billion was siphoned by the defendant and his cronies.

“This is sufficient to sustain the charge. Consequently, the defendant is hereby convicted of Count 1 of the charge.

“The defence did not offer any credible evidence to refute the evidence of the prosecution.

“Upon the unchallenged evidence of the prosecution, the court hereby convicts the defendant of Count 1 of the charge.”

Omotosho held that Saleh’s act of diverting funds meant for other purposes, such as the Zungeru and Mambila Hydroelectric Power Project, to his own use was quite an eyesore.

The judge stated, “The sheer greed of the defendant and his comrades in crime is nothing but a downright shameful thing.

“For defendant, who held a critical position such as Minister of Power, rather than being concerned with creating a legacy of solving the epileptic power supply in the country, the defendant began siphoning and converting monies for serious projects into private pockets.

“The defendant was living large at the expense of ordinary Nigerians who had suffered from the consequence of his malfeasance. Little wonder that Nigeria has remained in darkness now.”

the judge said also stated, “I must say the defendant was ingenious in trying to hide his involvement by using proxy companies and accomplices to pick the funds for him.

“However, the diligent investigation of the prosecution was able to link him to the said funds.

“This court must salute the detailed nature of the investigation carried out in this matter and for presenting a coherent and cogent case against the defendant.

“The defendant on the other hand is condemned for greedily converting public funds to his own use.

“In final analysis, the prosecution has established the 12-count charge against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt. Consequently, he is hereby convicted as charged.”

Since the defendant was not in court when the judgement was delivered, EFCC’s lawyer, Oyedepo, prayed the court to issue a warrant for his arrest and production in court on the next adjourned date.

However, Saleh’s lawyer, Mohammed Ahmed, begged the court for an adjournment to enable his client present himself before the court.

In a short ruling, the court granted the anti-graft agency’s request and directed that the defendant be arrested and produced in court for sentencing on May 13.