Baba-Ahmed: Why We Rejected Obi, Kwankwaso’s Bid for Presidential Ticket

• Insists party rules must be followed

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has explained why former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the leader of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, were unable to join PRP ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking during a Hausa political programme on DITV Kaduna, Baba-Ahmed said discussions between PRP and the two politicians broke down after disagreements over conditions for joining the party.

According to him, Obi and Kwankwaso initially approached the PRP for possible collaboration, and negotiations progressed to the point where a committee was proposed to continue talks.

“They came and said they wanted to join the PRP, but when we sat down and discussed with them, there were certain demands they made,” he said.

The PRP chairman said one of the major issues was the request by both politicians to secure the party’s presidential ticket without facing internal opposition.

“Before they joined, they told us that they were the presidential candidates, meaning they should be given the ticket. We told them no, this is PRP; we do not practice that kind of politics,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He stated that the party insisted that Obi and Kwankwaso must, first, formally join PRP and follow its laid-down procedures before seeking any elective position.

Baba-Ahmed explained, “I told them, first, come into the party. After joining, you can then tell me, ‘I am Obi and I want to run for President,’ and ‘I am Kwankwaso and I want to be his running mate.’

“But for you to come even before a decision is made and ask us to guarantee you the ticket without opposition. If you are truly strong contenders, then why fear competition?”

Baba-Ahmed said the PRP leadership acknowledged the political influence and support base of both men, but maintained that the party could not violate its constitution and internal democratic process.

He said, “We believed that if anyone entered a room and saw Obi and Kwankwaso, they would think strong contenders had arrived. But we cannot break our party’s rules.”

He further disclosed that the camps of the two politicians also requested a significant number of party positions because of the supporters they intended to bring into PRP.

Baba-Ahmed stated, “They requested that many positions be given to them because they said they had many supporters. We told them this was not a problem, come into the party first, then we can sit down and discuss.”