Edwin Madunagu at 80: Celebrating the Conscience of Nigeria’s Popular Struggles

By ‘Sina Kawonise

Edwin Madunagu at 80 is not merely a birthday milestone; it is the celebration of a living chapter of Nigeria’s conscience. For nearly six decades, Comrade Madunagu has stood unbowed in the turbulent arena of ideas, struggle and sacrifice, carrying with uncommon consistency the banner of socialism, justice, equity and popular democracy at moments when many others surrendered to fear, compromise or political convenience. At 80, he remains what generations of activists, workers, students, intellectuals and patriots have always known him to be: one of the clearest moral and ideological compasses Nigeria has produced.

Born on May 15, 1946, Madunagu’s journey through Nigeria’s intellectual and political history has been extraordinary. A mathematician by training, a journalist by vocation, a Marxist thinker by conviction and a revolutionary by temperament, he transformed scholarship into an instrument of liberation. From the universities of Lagos and Calabar to newspaper columns, public lectures, union struggles and ideological debates, he devoted his life to asking one persistent question: how can Nigeria become a society that works for the ordinary people?

In an era when radical politics carried enormous personal risks, Dr Madunagu embraced the struggle without hesitation. He belonged to that historic generation of Nigerian Left intellectuals who believed that ideas must serve the oppressed and that silence in the face of injustice was itself a form of betrayal. Alongside comrades such as Biodun Jeyifo, Eskor Toyo, Uzodinma Nwala, Dipo Fasina, among others, he helped shape the ideological foundations of progressive politics and labour activism in Nigeria. He was among the forces behind the emergence of ASUU as not merely a trade union, but a patriotic movement committed to defending public education and national development.

Madunagu’s consistency remains perhaps his greatest distinction. Nigeria has witnessed many ideological pilgrims over the decades — radicals who later embraced power, privilege and silence. But Comrade Eddie, as generations affectionately call him, never abandoned the people’s cause. Through military dictatorships, economic crises, democratic betrayals and neoliberal assaults on the poor, he remained steadfast, warning repeatedly that no nation can survive when wealth accumulates in the hands of a tiny elite while the majority sink deeper into poverty and hopelessness. His writings and interventions were never driven by personal ambition but by a deep commitment to building a humane and workable Nigeria.

It is impossible to speak of Edwin Madunagu without speaking of his lifelong comrade and beloved wife, Bene Madunagu. Together, they represented one of the most remarkable partnerships in Nigeria’s progressive movement — a union built not merely on love, but on shared ideals, courage and commitment to social transformation. Their intellectual and political companionship inspired generations of activists and feminists across the country. The passing of Professor Bene Madunagu about 18 months ago was a painful blow, not just to her family but to the wider progressive community she helped nurture.

Yet even in grief, Comrade Madunagu has remained profoundly inspiring. The recent loss of his longtime friend, ideological companion and fellow titan of the Nigerian Left, Professor Biodun Jeyifo, would have broken many spirits. But true to character, Madunagu continues to radiate warmth, humour, clarity and hope. There is something deeply moving about the resilience of a man who has watched comrades depart one after another, yet still refuses despair. He remains cheerful, intellectually alert and politically engaged, continuing to mentor younger generations with the same patience and generosity that have defined him for decades.

For many of us, Edwin Madunagu was not simply a public figure; he was a teacher in the broadest sense of the word. Countless activists encountered socialism, radical democracy and people-centred politics through his writings, speeches and personal guidance. Many found in him a rare combination of ideological firmness and human warmth. He challenged younger comrades rigorously, but never arrogantly. He listened. He encouraged. He corrected. He inspired. In a country where intellectual arrogance often alienates the young, Madunagu cultivated comradeship.

It remains one of my personal honours that Dr Madunagu wrote the preface to my book, Across Decades, in 2014. That gesture carried immense meaning for me because it came from a man whose life itself represents a chronicle of Nigeria’s political and intellectual journey. His words carried the weight of history, sacrifice and integrity. To receive such support from a figure of his stature was both humbling and profoundly affirming.

Today, at 80, Edwin Madunagu stands as perhaps the foremost surviving custodian of the Nigerian Left tradition — a living archive of struggles, victories, defeats, debates and dreams. He belongs to a generation that believed Nigeria could still become a truly democratic, egalitarian and productive society built around the welfare of its people rather than the greed of a privileged minority. While the country continues to wrestle with political dysfunction, deepening inequality and worsening underdevelopment, his life reminds us that another Nigeria remains possible.

The enduring relevance of Madunagu’s politics lies precisely in the crises Nigeria now faces. Rising poverty, unemployment, insecurity, collapsing public services and the widening gap between rulers and citizens have vindicated many of the warnings progressive intellectuals like him raised decades ago. At a time when cynicism has become fashionable, Comrade Eddie still insists on hope — not blind hope, but organised hope rooted in struggle, ideas and collective action.

As friends, comrades, students and admirers gather to celebrate his 80th birthday with lectures and public events in Calabar, they are not merely honouring an individual; they are saluting a tradition of principled resistance and intellectual courage that refuses to die.

Happy 80th birthday, Comrade Edwin Madunagu — revolutionary scholar, patriot, mentor, teacher and father of the Nigerian Left. Your life has illuminated the path for generations. Your courage has strengthened the weak. Your ideas have sharpened minds. Your humanity has touched hearts.

And even at 80, your struggle continues to inspire all who still dare to dream of a just, democratic and truly liberated Nigeria.

*Kawonise is a former Ogun State Information Commissioner and Public Affairs Commentator