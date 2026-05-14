East Point Pushes Tourism Drive Ahead of FIFA World Cup

Tourism and hospitality stakeholders have backed renewed efforts to position East Point as a major international gateway destination ahead of the FIFA World Cup, as leaders across the sector gathered for the National Travel and Tourism Week 2026 kickoff event in Georgia.

Hosted by the East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau, the gathering drew government officials, investors, hospitality executives, tourism advocates, and community leaders, all focused on how tourism can drive economic growth, job creation, and international engagement within the city and the wider Atlanta region.

In a statement issued to journalists recently in Abuja, President of the East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau, Chantel Ross Francois, said the city was increasingly becoming a strategic hospitality and transportation hub because of its location just minutes from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world.

With Atlanta expected to host thousands of visitors during the FIFA World Cup and other international events, stakeholders at the event said East Point was well placed to benefit from the expected influx through its growing hotel infrastructure, accessibility, and cultural diversity.

The event also spotlighted the role of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association in the city’s hospitality ecosystem. Organisers said the association, regarded as the second-largest hotel owners group in the United States, represents nearly 60 per cent of hotel owners nationwide and has more than 20,000 members across the country.

According to the organisers, 17 of the 19 hotels in East Point are owned by members of the association, reflecting its strong presence within the city’s hospitality sector and local economy.

Among those present at the event were Neel Shah, Sonya Halpern, and Nilesh Patel, who all stressed the need for stronger collaboration between government institutions, hospitality operators, investors, and community groups to sustain the city’s tourism growth.

Halpern noted that tourism continued to play an important role in supporting local businesses, creating jobs, and strengthening communities across Georgia, while Shah reaffirmed the hospitality sector’s commitment to delivering quality accommodation and visitor experiences ahead of the World Cup.

Organisers said the National Travel and Tourism Week celebration was also intended to project East Point as more than a transit destination, but as a city where visitors can experience culture, hospitality, connectivity, and investment opportunities.

“As the world prepares for one of the largest sporting events on the planet, East Point is ready to welcome the world,” the organisers stated.