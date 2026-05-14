Umeike Re-Appointed Administrator for Eroton Exploration Amid Restructuring Efforts

Jonathan Eze

The Federal High Court in Lagos has re-appointed Mr. Amala Umeike as Administrator of Eroton Exploration and Production Company Ltd⁠, as the company continues efforts to restructure its operations and stabilise its business.

The re-appointment followed an order delivered on May 5, 2026, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/861/2026 between Kenyon International West Africa Co. Ltd⁠ and Eroton Exploration and Production Company Ltd, pursuant to Section 450 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

According to a public notice issued by the company on Wednesday in Lagos, Umeike will continue to serve as Administrator and Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO), overseeing the company’s affairs on behalf of its creditors and stakeholders.

The notice stated that the administrator’s mandate includes stabilising operations, preserving the company’s assets and implementing a structured turnaround process aimed at restoring the business.

It further clarified that the development does not amount to a winding-up of the company or a cessation of operations, but rather represents the continuation of a court-supervised restructuring and governance process.

“The Company remains open for business without any material structural changes and will continue to engage customers, suppliers and partners in the ordinary course, subject to the CRO’s supervision and the applicable restructuring controls,” the statement said.

Under the arrangement, the CRO is expected to continue managing the company’s business affairs and assets in line with the powers granted by the court and provisions of CAMA 2020.

The company also called on creditors, suppliers and other parties with claims against it to submit verified claims and supporting documents within seven days through the administrator’s legal representatives, Stren & Blan Partners⁠.

Eroton Exploration and Production Company is one of the indigenous operators in Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector.