  • Thursday, 14th May, 2026

Lagos Entertainment Association Games and Awards to Debut in September

Life & Style | 13 seconds ago

Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) has endorsed the maiden edition of the Lagos Entertainment Association Games and Awards (LEAGA), scheduled to hold in September 2026 in Lagos.
The initiative is designed as an annual platform aimed at promoting wellness, unity, networking, and collaboration within the entertainment industry through sporting and recreational activities.
According to the organisers, LEAGA will bring together musicians, actors, comedians, DJs, media personalities, and other stakeholders in the creative sector.
The games will feature male and female competitions in football, basketball, athletics, table tennis, tennis, relay races, draughts, Ayo Olopon, dance, and fitness challenges.

Speaking on the initiative, Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, commended the organisers for contributing to sports development and youth engagement in the state.
“This initiative aligns with Lagos State’s vision of using sports and recreation as tools for youth engagement and social development. More so, an opportunity to create and endear a fresh Lagos lifestyle blend of sports and entertainment,” he said.

Lead Convener of LEAGA, Muyiwa Osinaike, said the project was conceived to encourage bonding and healthy interaction among stakeholders in the entertainment, arts, culture, and creative economy sectors.
“LEAGA desires to promote friendship and bonding through recreational and sporting activities. Our greater vision is to support and promote sportainment in Lagos, Nigeria, Africa, and globally,” Osinaike said.

The inaugural edition will be dedicated to notable cultural and sports icons, including Wole Soyinka, Segun Odegbami, Lazarus Ekwueme, Bruce Onobrakpeya, and Taiwo Ajai-Lycett.
The event will conclude with an awards and gala night celebrating contributions to the entertainment and creative industries.

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